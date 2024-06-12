Dubai Travel Boom: Why Is It So Popular & Is It Worth Visiting?

Dubai has quickly (and mostly quietly) become one of the world’s most luxurious and sought-after travel destinations.

The Department on Economy and Tourism for Dubai reported around 17.15 million visitors passed through the desert city in 2023. For context, London welcomed around 38 million and Tokyo around 25 million.

So how did Dubai become such a global force in tourism?

It all started with an idea from the Dubai Commerce and Tourism Promotion Board back in 1998. The goal? To create a high-class city for the world’s elite to rub elbows and unwind.

Only fifteen years after plans were hatched, headlines around the world were raving that the shiny new city of Dubai had welcomed over 13 million visitors.

Since then, the city has achieved many feats, from completing the world’s tallest building (The Burj Khalifa) to nabbing attention from Hollywood studios (we won’t talk about Sex & the City 2).

Thanks to incremental and focused efforts, Dubai has taken its place among the world’s classiest destinations. But if you’re still a little baffled about how we got here and whether Dubai actually meets the hype, you aren’t alone.

Let’s take a closer look at the Dubai travel boom, covering what there is to do in the city and whether it’s worth visiting.

A closer look at Dubai’s travel boom

As mentioned above, much of Dubai was built with tourism in mind.

Specifically, high-class tourism.

Despite the fact that the city sits in a largely inhospitable desert, you can find things like full-sized ski slopes, scuba diving reefs, underwater theatrical shows, and similarly unfathomable spectacles.

But it’s not solely about the spectacle—it’s about an ultra-lush and modern spectacle. Not only did the UAE want to build a city that tourists would gush over, but they wanted to appeal to a certain echelon of tourists.

Specifically, those with deep pockets.

Yes—Dubai has a historic district where you can explore the city’s history and identity. But this is usually a pretty short day trip experience for tourists. The core focus for visitors is luxury shopping, not free tours.

What is there to do in Dubai?

Name-brand shopping abounds. The Dubai Mall is one of the most expensive shopping districts in the world with a long list of luxury brands.

Think: Bulgari, Karl Lagerfeld, Christian Louboutin, and many more.

Keep in mind that many luxury brands represented in Dubai come from the Middle East and Asia. In other words, Dubai isn’t only interested in meeting the brand interests of Westerners, but rich and wealthy vacationers from all across the world.

Aside from luxury shopping, visitors can also spend big on things like glamorous hotels, spa treatments. yacht tours, helicopter tours, hot air balloon experiences, PGA-caliber golf courses (or, more appropriately, LIV-caliber courses), and an almost endless list of fine dining options. As of 2023, Dubai is home to 86 Michelin-star restaurants.

There’s also a lot of emphasis on nightlife. However, I’m a little unconvinced about the nightlife.

The city is home to many big-name clubs with sparkler-heavy bottle service and tiered VIP areas. That sounds like a hellscape to me—but if you’re into the traditional clubbing experience, it’s probably an unforgettable experience.

What do travelers think of Dubai?

Clearly, Dubai wants to attract wealthy travelers who will open their wallets to its many experiences. That means that shoestring budget travelers, like backpackers or hostel-happy wanderers, are pretty much immediately priced out.

But what do travelers with funds think of the city?

Many report that they’re offered a high-class experience that’s well worth the value. In other words, the prices aren’t too exorbitant, while the level of service, cleanliness, and convenience is unmatched.

For those who aren’t shy about spending, Dubai meets the hype.

In addition to next-level service, visitors also report feeling very safe and that they were treated politely by everyone they encountered, from taxi drivers to receptionists. Apparently, even the airport offers a fulfilling experience.

Oh, and people also seem to love the guaranteed sunshine. Based on the many reviews I’ve read, it almost seems like a top-tier resort experience spread across a whole city.

Is Dubai worth visiting?

Dubai is geared toward wealthy visitors who want access to world-class shopping, dining, and nightlife. But there’s a lot more than what meets the eye here.

While I’ve never personally considered heading to Dubai, there’s a reason it’s remained one of the world’s top tourist destinations for so long.

To be honest, that uncertainty is part of the appeal for me. I want to see whether my expectations are accurate, and whether it’s been fair to write off Dubai.

However, it’s not something I’d be willing to fork over thousands to find out.

So, here’s my verdict: go to Dubai if you have the money. It seems like a place where what you spend directly correlates to how much fun you have.