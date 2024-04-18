Known for its staggering views, outdoor recreation, and spiritual energy vortexes, Sedona draws visitors year-round to this part of northern Arizona.

With so many exceptional hotels in Sedona, it’s tough to choose which will be the best for your stay. We’ve dug through loads of reviews from prior visitors to find the top hotels in Sedona whether you are looking for a luxury wellness experience or are traveling with a crew who wants to hit the trails as soon as the sun rises.

Enchantment Resort is our top pick in Sedona as it offers the perfect balance with a full-service spa, on-site outdoor adventure experts, and exceptional views of the surrounding area. Your private casita is the ideal place to return to after a day spent exploring.

Top 9 Best Hotels in Sedona

1. Best Overall – Enchantment Resort

Outdoors view of Enchantment Resort

The natural beauty that surrounds this luxury hotel is one of the reasons guests visit again and again. You’ll be enveloped in the groves of Ponderosa Pine and Pinyon as you walk to your casita for some private time enjoying the scenic red rocks from your private deck.

Activities at Enchantment Resort center around the Trail House where you can rent mountain bikes, book a private guided hike to Cathedral Rock, or get expert advice on the best mountain bike trails to suit your skill level. You can also book a Grand Canyon tour with breakfast and guided hiking along the south rim.

When you are ready for some relaxation, Mii Amo is the property’s destination spa where you can experience wellness activities, mindful dining, and spa services. If you are traveling with kids, they can join in scavenger hunts, nature walks, pickleball, and more at Camp Coyote, the resort’s kids club.

2. Best View – Sky Ranch Lodge

Patio view of Sky Ranch Lodge

With its prime location 500 feet above the town of Sedona, Sky Ranch Lodge welcomes guests to relax and enjoy the expansive view. When you want to head downtown for some shopping or dining, you can take the property’s free shuttle service so you don’t have to worry about dealing with parking.

Guests rave about the sunset views at Sky Ranch Lodge as well as the opportunities for stargazing. The Sedona Airport Mesa Trail Loop is within walking distance of the lodge when you are ready for some exercise.

3. Best for Families – Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock

Pool view of Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock

This resort is often lauded for its gorgeous views of Arizona’s iconic red rocks and its tranquil location just outside of downtown. The rooms are spacious, each with its own fireplace and private balcony or patio. Suites that sleep up to six guests are perfect for families or groups.

Families go crazy for the resort’s family pool which features a splash pad for little ones and poolside dining. If you’re at the pool in the afternoon, you’ll love the poolside popsicle happy hour that features fruity pops for the kids and boozy pops for the adults.

When you’re looking to head off-property, Sedona Golf Course is just a short drive away so you can plan to practice your swing while you are there. You can also book a guided hike if you’d like to learn about the flora, fauna, and Native American culture of the surrounding area.

4. Best Vibe – Amara Resort and Spa

Outdoors view of Amara Resort & Spa

You’ll feel your shoulders relax and your breathing slow as you arrive at Amara Resort. This spot is ideal for those who like to spend time outdoors enjoying the property’s communal spaces and getting to know other travelers.

The infinity-edge swimming pool is an excellent spot to visit after a day spent hiking in Red Rock State Park, or go to the full-service spa for the signature Rain Dance Massage that pampers you from head to toe. You’ll have bikes available to borrow if you want to pedal over to one of the restaurants nearby.

5. Best Budget Property – Sedona Uptown Suites

Bedroom view of Sedona Uptown Suites

Resort rates in Sedona can be quite expensive but Sedona Uptown Suites is an excellent option if your budget is more limited. Guests rank the property’s location as its top perk as it is away from the main drag but within walking distance of lots of shopping and dining options.

There are only eight units at this small property including two that come with full kitchens for those who want to save some cash by dining in. All units have access to the property’s courtyard with a fire pit and gas BBQ.

6. Best Luxury Property – L’Auberge de Sedona

Balcony view of L’auberge De Sedona

Get ready to be transformed in mind and body when you visit L’Auberge de Sedona. This property is ideal for couples and friends looking to combine wellness activities and fine dining with hiking and outdoor adventures. Daily resort activities can include sunrise chakra yoga, sound healing sessions, and stargazing led by local astronomers.

Wake up to the sound of the babbling brook when you stay in one of the creekside cottages or choose to sleep in a garden cottage so you can easily visit the Koi pond. Wood-burning fireplaces, private decks, and jetted tubs are just a few of the amenities you’ll find here.

Dine right next to Oak Creek for an extraordinary culinary experience featuring Arizona cuisine with European techniques and local ingredients.

7. Best Pet-Friendly Property – Arabella Hotel Sedona

Pool view of Arabella Hotel Sedona

If you can’t imagine traveling to Sedona without your four-legged friend, you’ll want to book your stay at Arabella Hotel Sedona. In addition to dog-friendly rooms, the property has a large dog park for Fido to run around.

This property in downtown Sedona is within walking distance of a number of art galleries, restaurants, and shopping areas. Borrow the complimentary cruiser bikes to explore the area or jump on the Sedona Shuttle to check out some farther-off trails.

Guests rave about the hot breakfast that’s included with your stay, as well as the numerous on-site activities like astronomy programs and live music with local beer and wine. If you want to go for a hike, Marg’s Draw Trailhead is close by.

8. Best Spa – The Wilde Resort and Spa

Bedroom view of The Wilde Resort and Spa

This boutique hotel offers everything you need for a relaxing and rejuvenating stay in Sedona. The full-service spa channels the healing traditions that Thunder Mountain is known for and brings in intuitive local healers to provide unique services for resort guests. Enjoy a soak in the outdoor hot tubs after your Sedona-inspired massage or wellness session.

The remainder of this property retains this zen vibe with secluded outdoor areas like the labyrinth where you can spend time centering yourself. Then head to the Wilde Pool for craft cocktails and lawn games, or gather with new friends around the fire pits for some stargazing.

9. Best Uptown Location – Best Western Plus Arroyo Roble Hotel & Creekside Villas

Outdoors view of Best Western Plus Arroyo Roble Hotel & Creekside Villas

This property gets high marks from guests for its convenient location near the uptown Sedona action but on the more secluded Oak Creek side of SR 8A. You can easily walk to the Sedona Arts Center and other businesses and restaurants.

A property highlight is the clubhouse with indoor/outdoor swimming pools, sauna and steam rooms, a game room, and a playground for the kids. You can even play basketball and tennis if you’re up for a little competition. We know this is where all the teens will hang out when you visit.

Another selling feature for guests is the hot breakfast included with your stay. Your private balcony or patio is a great place to enjoy the view of the red rock formations and stargaze in the evenings.

Best Hotels in Sedona Guide

Whether you are coming to Sedona to explore the area’s healing properties, check out the art scene, or spend your days on the many hiking trails, you’ll need somewhere to lay your head at night.

With nightly prices in Sedona being quite high most of the year, you’ll want to really consider what you need in a property. These are the top things we think you should look at when booking a Sedona property.

Location

In addition to the bustling uptown Sedona with its art galleries, cafes, restaurants, and pubs, Sedona has other more secluded areas that offer a more peaceful ambiance. You’ll have to think about whether you want to be within walking distance of the uptown action, or if you’d just like to drive in and visit for the afternoon.

L’Auberge de Sedona and Amara Resort are both located in uptown Sedona but are on the quieter side of SR 8A along Oak Creek. These would be good options for those who don’t want to have to drive to check out all the Sedona happenings.

For a little more of a secluded option, choose a resort located in the Village of Oak Creek. This area is less than 10 miles south of downtown Sedona and offers a quieter option near Red Rock State Park. Hilton Sedona Resort is located in this area, as are several nearby golf courses.

Those looking for a true escape will want to consider the off-the-beaten-path hotels like Enchantment Resort and Sky Ranch Lodge. These properties have unobstructed views of the stunning red rock formations and surrounding Coconino National Forest and are still only a very short drive from the downtown scene.

Wellness Offerings

Many visitors come to discover the healing and transformative powers of Sedona’s energy vortexes. Resorts in Sedona often offer spa treatments that complement these healing properties.

If you are looking for a place to stay for a wellness weekend or relaxing birthday celebration, The Wilde Resort or Enchantment Resort would be excellent choices as their wellness offerings are varied and robust.

L’Auberge de Sedona offers sunrise chakra yoga and sound healing sessions as part of its daily programming.

Stargazing can teach you to think beyond yourself and explore the world beyond. You’ll find stargazing activities offered at many Sedona properties as the area is well known for its extremely dark skies.

Amenities

It is important to explore a property’s amenities before booking as a daily free breakfast can really set your vacation off on a good note. On-site dining options make things easy as you don’t have to go into town and fight the crowds at dinnertime.

The majority of properties in Sedona offer swimming pools but you should confirm whether they are only open seasonally or will be available during your stay. The Best Western Plus Arroyo Roble Hotel has an amazing clubhouse with a playground and game room that kids will love.

When you stay at Sky Ranch Lodge, you can take advantage of the property’s free shuttle service to head into uptown Sedona. That way you don’t need to worry about fighting the traffic and finding a parking space.

At the Enchantment Resort’s Trail House, you can rent a mountain bike and gear, and get advice on the best nearby trails. You can also book a guided hike to Slide Rock State Park or a day trip to the Grand Canyon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the best trails in Sedona?

One of the major draws for Sedona visitors is the numerous hiking and mountain biking trails where you can get out and explore the stunning red rock formations. There are hiking trails for all levels and many of them can be accessed via the Sedona Shuttle.

You’ll want to pack lots of water and set out early to avoid the mid-day heat as most of the trails have little shade. Here are some of the best trails in Sedona:

Airport Loop Trail

Bell Rock Trail

Cathedral Rock Trail

Soldier Pass Trail

Turkey Creek Trail

What are the must-do activities in Sedona?

In addition to all the amazing hiking spots like Cathedral Rock and Oak Creek Canyon, Sedona has lots of other activities that visitors love.

Sedona is a great area for stargazing due to its very dark skies. You can often find stargazing parties organized by local astronomy groups and some even come to the resorts to set up their telescopes.

The area is full of Native American history and you can check out the rock art and cliff dwellings when you visit heritage sites like the V Bar V Heritage Site, Honanki Heritage Site, and Palatki Heritage Site. Sedona Heritage Museum offers lots of information about the history of the area and is located in uptown Sedona.

Some people come to Sedona to visit the many energy vortexes in the area and experience their transformative energy. You can visit these spots on your own, or book a local guide who could lead you in meditation and energy healing exercises.

The south rim of the Grand Canyon is about a 2.5-hour drive away from Sedona. You can visit the national park on your own or book a tour with a local operator.

Where are the best sunrise and sunset viewpoints in Sedona?

There’s no shortage of beautiful vistas for you to choose from when you are in Sedona. Many of them require a hike and you’ll want to arrive early or take the Sedona Shuttle as the parking lots near the trailheads can fill up.

If you are looking for a scenic drive with a number of pull-outs, Upper Red Rock Loop Road is a good option. You’ll get gorgeous views of the canyon and Cathedral Rock.

Airport Mesa is a popular spot for sunset viewing. Be sure to allow extra time to get to the viewpoint as the small parking lot is often full and you’ll need to drive up Airport Road to the large overflow lot. When you get to the viewpoint, you’ll be rewarded with sweeping views of the gorges, rock formations, and downtown Sedona.

Conclusion

There is so much to do in Sedona from hiking to wellness activities and historical sites. My top pick for where to stay in Sedona is Enchantment Resort. You won’t want to leave once you see the craggy rock formations rising up around you as you sun yourself by their outdoor swimming pool.