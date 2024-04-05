11 Best Vacation Rentals in Sydney

Sydney is Australia’s most popular city amongst tourists. And it can thank its skylines, world-famous beaches, and iconic landmarks for that.

The city welcomes an astonishing 9 million travelers every year. And although it has hotels in abundance it also boasts plenty of vacation rentals, which provide guests with additional home comforts.

With vacation rentals scattered all throughout the city—each appealing to a range of different travelers—we understand that it can be difficult to determine the right accommodation option for you. For that reason, in this guide, we’ve highlighted 11 of the best vacation rentals in Sydney, focusing on those with certain characteristics that set them apart from the rest.

Our favorite vacation rental in the Sydney area is the Darlinghurst Sky Pool Apartment with its rooftop pool and modern interior. However, the Beachfront Home in Tamarama is a great option for families, larger groups, and those who enjoy views of the ocean.

Top 11 Vacation Rentals in Sydney

1. Best for Beach Lovers – Blissful Bronte

Spacious living area with kitchenette of the Blissful Bronte

You’ll find one of the best vacation rentals for beach lovers in Bronte. And that rental is this one-bed apartment that is just a five-minute walk from both Bronte and Tamarama beaches. Even Bondi Beach—one of the world’s most famous beaches—is just over a 20-minute walk away!

At the front entrance of the apartment, you’ll be treated to ocean views—an outstanding spot for a morning coffee. And while you don’t have a stovetop or an oven, you can throw some shrimp on the barbie in true Aussie fashion.

With the owners recently renovating the property, the Blissful Bronte apartment now offers guests a spacious, open-plan living area, a kitchenette, and a bedroom with an ensuite. Plus, for days when you want to explore the Sydney city, bus and train routes around Bronte and Bondi will get you there in just 40 minutes. So, really, you get the best of both worlds!

2. Best Outdoor Area – Bungalow in Lindfield

Backyard view of the Bungalow in Lindfield

Sydney, New South Wales, has glorious weather throughout the summer months. However, even in winter, you can expect temperatures between 50 and 60°F—chilly, maybe. But by no means cold.

We think you’ll probably agree that one of the best ways to appreciate the Sydney sun is, of course, to book a holiday rental with an outdoor area. And this Lindfield Cottage, with its alluring—and fairly roomy—backyard, is the perfect example.

The unit comes with a full kitchen, a dining area, and a comfortable double bed. Plus, it provides you with a landscaped garden, a paved patio, and a fish pond, making it one of the best Sydney holiday rentals for those who appreciate the outdoors.

To top it all off, getting to Sydney’s city center is also a straightforward process as in under 40 minutes—thanks to Sydney’s convenient train lines—you can explore the CBD (Central Business District) and all of its top attractions.

3. Best Location – New York-Inspired City Pad in Potts Point

Bedroom view of the New York-Inspired City Pad in Potts Point

As far as location goes, it doesn’t get much better than this New York-inspired apartment in Potts Point. Potts Point puts you within walking distance of the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, Circular Quay, the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and the Sydney Opera House. So all of the city’s best attractions are never too far away.

Being so close to the action also means there are plenty of shops, cafes, and restaurants. So even though the apartment does have a fully equipped kitchen, if you don’t feel like cooking, you’ll have a range of cuisines right at your fingertips.

Featuring a double bed, a bathroom with a bathtub, and even an office alcove, the Art Deco apartment—despite its relatively small size—is the perfect vacation rental for those who enjoy exploring on foot.

4. Best Amenities – Secret Courtyard Studio Apartment near Central Station

Bedroom view of the Secret Courtyard Studio Apartment near Central Station

Located in Surry Hills, this courtyard studio apartment is jam-packed with amenities to ensure your stay is as comfortable and accommodating as possible. Inside the property, you’ll have access to a living area, a dining area, and a courtyard. Plus, a kitchen with a washer and dryer, a bedroom with air conditioning, and a bright, modern bathroom.

Being so close to the Sydney CBD, guests can get to and from the city relatively quickly via public transportation and walking routes. You can also drive. However, parking fees in the city are eye-watering, to say the least.

What’s more, is that groups of four can book the owner’s adjoining one-bedroom warehouse conversion, which they’ve designed in a similar style.

5. Most Sustainable – Leafy Garden Chalet in InnerWest

Bedroom view of the Leafy Garden Chalet in InnerWest

One Sydney accommodation that has sustainability in mind is this self-contained garden chalet in Inner West Sydney. Equipped with solar panels and battery storage to support the unit’s electricity, you can sleep peacefully, knowing your impact on the environment is kept to a minimum for the duration of your stay.

The unit is equally as beautiful as it is sustainable as its tucked away in a leafy garden, surrounded by trees, plants, and wildlife. Inside the property is a kitchenette, a private bathroom, a living area, and a bedroom on the mezzanine floor. Modern amenities, including Wifi, a heater, a fan, and a TV with a Chromecast, are also available for you to use.

Sydney’s city center is roughly a 30-minute walk or public transport journey away from the accommodation. However, there are cafes, pubs, and the Broadway Shopping Centre within a 10-minute radius.

6. Best Budget-Friendly Vacation Rental – Modern Heritage: The Stables in Enmore

Bedroom view of the Modern Heritage: The Stables in Enmore

Understandably, you can expect to pay more for accommodation options within a city. And that includes vacation rentals that supply you with additional amenities. One vacation home that is on the more budget-friendly end of the scale, however, is this guesthouse in Enmore—a 30-minute train or bus journey from the CBD.

The owners of the property have fully renovated the unit—which was once a stable for the horses who delivered milk around the area—to give their guests a bedroom, a kitchen, and a dining area that are all equipped with modern amenities for a pleasant and homely stay.

7. Best Rooftop Pool – Darlinghurst Sky Pool Apartment

Pool view of the Darlinghurst Sky Pool Apartment

Temperatures in Sydney during the summer can soar over 99 °F. So, a swimming pool can really elevate your entire vacation. One Sydney vacation rental that features a pool—and a rooftop pool at that—is the Darlinghurst Sky Pool Apartment.

Located in Darlinghurst, just a ten-minute drive from the city center, this newly renovated one-bedroom unit provides an idyllic retreat with views of the CBD, Harbour Bridge, and Opera House.

The unit itself boasts a double bed in the bedroom, a fully equipped kitchen, a living/dining area, and a bright and airy bathroom, meaning it contains really all you need for a week’s stay just outside of the city.

8. Best for Sydney Harbour Views – Rental Unit in Elizabeth Bay

Bedroom view of the Rental Unit in Elizabeth Bay

Potts Point is one of the best areas in Sydney for those who want to be close to the center but not in the midst of the hustle and bustle. And one fantastic studio apartment in that area is this one-bedroom unit with a swimming pool for guests to make use of.

Boasting stunning harbor views and an immaculate interior, the accommodation is ideal for solo adventures, couples, and business travelers alike.

You’ll have use of free wifi, a new kitchen with cooking facilities, and a washer and dryer. Plus, to top it all off, the apartment has large windows throughout, which opens up the space to allow Sydney in.

9. Best Onsite Facilities – Central Sydney Apartment

Pool view of the Central Sydney Apartment

If you like the idea of a hotel, but prefer to have space to cook, dine, and relax, then this one-bedroom apartment in the Rocks is the Sydney vacation rental for you.

Sleeping up to three guests, the apartment features a living room, a dining area, and a kitchen. However, it’s the amenities outside of the apartment walls that’ll really pique your interest.

Situated in an apartment building, guests will be able to use the building’s pool, spa, sauna, gym, and rooftop terrace, giving you that hotel feel with the advantage of additional in-room amenities. It’s even close to all of Sydney’s best attractions so you aren’t compromising on location!

10. Best Beach Views – Studio on Campbell

Outside view from the room of the Studio on Campbell

There is something so relaxing about waking up and having immediate views of the ocean. And at this studio apartment in Campbell, you’ll have just that. Those ocean views, by the way, are of Bondi Beach—definitely one to tick off the bucket list.

The owners of the property recently renovated the apartment to maximize space and create a light and open interior. And despite it only being a studio apartment, it can sleep up to four guests thanks to the Murphy wall bed and the sofa bed which is available upon request.

With a living and dining area, a kitchen, and a bathroom with a washer and dryer, you can live your beach lifestyle dreams overlooking one of the most iconic stretches of sand the world has to offer.

11. Best for Families – Beachfront Home in Tamarama

Bedroom view of the Beachfront Home in Tamarama

A top Sydney vacation rental contender for families is this 3-bedroom apartment in Tamarama—a coastal suburb that puts you right next to the beach.

Bathed in natural light, the spacious apartment with stunning ocean views gives guests ample amounts of space and all the amenities they could need to fully enjoy their Sydney vacation.

Just a short stroll from Tamarama Beach, Mackenzies Bay, and even Bondi, this apartment ticks all the boxes for beach-loving travelers. And with an air conditioning unit in every bedroom, a private balcony with ocean views, and a washer and dryer to refresh salty swimwear, the owners of the property have really thought of everything to accommodate both families or groups of up to six people.

For the most part—minus a few exceptions—once you book a vacation rental, you’re typically left up to your own devices. So, booking the correct vacation rental can really make or break your trip.

If you’re looking for a vacation rental in Sydney—or anywhere, for that matter—then there are a few things you should keep in mind to ensure the apartment covers your needs. And these four factors are some of the most important.

Location

Sydney is Australia’s largest city. So the location of your vacation rental can make all the difference. With that being said, the city does have a well-connected public transportation system. So even if your apartment isn’t in close proximity to the city, you can still easily access all of its landmarks and attractions.

If you don’t want to waste time on buses, trains, or in Ubers, however, then booking an apartment as close to the city as possible can save you time and a whole lot of stress.

When looking at vacation rentals in Sydney, pay close attention to its location. Apartments in suburbs in the North Sydney Council, Canada Bay Council, and the City of Sydney are some of the best options in terms of location. However, vacation rentals outside of these areas can be cheaper and considerably larger.

Budget

You can find Sydney vacation rentals that span all different budgets. So, setting a clear budget before booking is a crucial step to ensure you aren’t overspending on your trip.

Pinpoint exactly how much you can spend per night on a rental while also considering the activities you wish to participate in. It’s also important to remember that everything in Sydney’s city is far more expensive than other parts of Australia. So keep that in mind when determining your overall budget.

Facilities and Amenities

Some rentals are simple studio apartments, while others have additional amenities like pools, gyms, and saunas. Think about the amenities you like to have while vacationing and find a rental that aligns with your needs.

Do you need a washer and dryer? Will a pool level up your trip significantly? Are you a family who needs an extra bedroom or at least a pull-out sofa? Luckily, Sydney has a diverse range of rentals so you’ll be able to find something to suit you.

Reviews and Ratings

Something we recommend everyone does before booking any sort of accommodation is to check the reviews and ratings from previous customers. There is no better way to get a feel for the apartment you’re booking than by reading what others have had to say about their stay.

If you know that noise will ruin your trip completely, filter the reviews and see if any other travelers have made noise complaints. Alternatively, if cleanliness is a huge concern for you, see how others felt about the condition of the rental and its included amenities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Are The Best Neighborhoods To Stay In For Vacation Rentals In Sydney?

The best areas in Sydney for vacation rentals will come down to your overall preferences. The Rocks and Circular Quay put you in close proximity to Sydney’s top attractions. Darling Harbour, along with beachside neighborhoods like Manly and Bondi, are ideal for families.

Potts Point and Kings Cross position you close to the city and offer more budget-friendly accommodation. And Surry Hills has many great cafes and restaurants—it’s also close to the city center.

How Far In Advance Should I Book A Vacation Rental In Sydney?

Ideally, you want to book your Sydney vacation rental as far in advance as possible as this can ensure cheaper prices along with the most availability.

Are Vacation Rentals In Sydney Typically Cheaper Than Hotels?

In general, yes, Sydney vacation rentals are typically cheaper than hotels. However, you can find more budget-friendly hotel rooms if you compromise on certain things—mainly location, size, and amenities.

What Amenities Are Usually Included In Vacation Rentals In Sydney?

Amenities that are usually included in Sydney vacation homes include full kitchens, washers and dryers, air conditioning, and wifi. Some vacation rentals may also include swimming pools, car parking, and gyms.

Is It Common For Vacation Rentals In Sydney To Have Parking Available?

No, it isn’t common for vacation rentals in Sydney to have parking available. If your vacation rental does have parking, then you can expect to pay additional fees in order to use it.

Conclusion

Sydney vacation homes come in all shapes and sizes, offering guests home comforts and additional amenities to enhance their overall stay.