San Diego is a top destination for families looking for gorgeous sandy beaches, outdoor recreation, and sunny weather. Determining what resort best suits your family’s travel needs can be a challenge as there are so many excellent choices from La Jolla to Coronado.

Our comprehensive guide to the best San Diego family hotels and resorts considers everything families are looking for when deciding where to stay in San Diego, from proximity to the beach to the availability of a kids’ club.

Our top pick, the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, checks lots of boxes as it goes the extra mile to ensure that both kids and adults are taken care of during their stay.

Our list of the best San Diego family resorts includes a number of beachfront properties, spots with golfing and a spa for the parents, and many where you can enjoy s’mores while watching the setting sun.

Top 10 Best Family Resorts in San Diego

Best Family Resorts in San Diego

1. Best Overall – Fairmont Grand Del Mar

Balcony view of Fairmont Grand Del Mar

This Spanish Colonial-style resort stands out for its upscale offerings, large rooms, and plentiful dining options but it’s the comprehensive kids’ club program that has parents coming back again and again. In addition to a traditional camp with crafts and scavenger hunts, they offer specialized equestrian and golf camps throughout the summer.

The four pools at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar offer everything from an adults-only pool that’s lovely to relax in after a spa treatment to a family pool with underwater music. Nearby fire pits warm you up when the sun sets and you can even order light bites poolside if the kids don’t want to leave.

Explore the nearby canyon on horseback or stop by to feed the horses in the afternoon with your little ones. If you are looking for some beach time, the concierge can hook you up with some beach chairs and a ride to a few beaches just a short drive away.

2. Best for Golfers – Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa

Lounge view of Park Hyatt Aviara Resort

Stunning views are guaranteed at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort that overlooks the coastal foothills and Batiquitos Lagoon. The major draw is the year-round golf available at the on-site Aviara Golf Course.

Families can take advantage of the private and group golf lessons offered through the pro shop, as well as weekly golf clinics for both adults and kids. The Topgolf Swing Suites are a fun way to practice your swing in virtual reality while enjoying snacks and drinks with your family.

When your little ones wake at the crack of dawn, you can take them to the splash pool that’s open from the early hour of 6 a.m. Older kids will love the waterslides at the slide pool as well as the lagoon trail where you can go for a hike and spot lots of wildlife.

3. Best Beachfront Property – Hotel del Coronado

Aerial view of Hotel del Coronado

If you picture a red-roofed beachfront property in San Diego, you are likely imagining the historic Hotel del Coronado, which has been hosting guests since 1888. Families love this property for its prime beach location and plentiful activities like surfing lessons and movies on the beach.

The property’s Ocean Explorers program offers half- and full-day kids club programming for ages 5-12. Through this program, kids can learn about ocean creatures at the on-site aquarium and interactive tide pool before heading out to explore the creatures on the sand.

Accommodations range from poolside cabana suites with expansive terraces to cottages and villas that sleep large groups and have direct access to the beach. Thanks to these top-notch amenities, The Coronado is not only the most famous but also one of the most family-friendly San Diego hotels.

4. Best Luxury Property – Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

Building view of Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa

This all-suite property draws families for its comprehensive wellness program and upscale dining options.

Resort activities include a guided walking tour of the property that includes a hidden waterfall, and tennis instruction for kids and adults. The concierge can book one-of-a-kind experiences like a day on a luxury sailboat when you are ready to head off-property.

The Spa at Rancho Valencia gets top marks for its relaxing ambiance and rejuvenating massages. Adults can enjoy yoga and pilates classes and then spend the afternoon at the spa pool where the zen vibes take over.

5. Best for Extended Stays – Four Seasons Residence Club San Diego, Aviara

Living room view of Four Seasons Residence Club Aviara

If you’d like some extra room to spread out, the Four Seasons Residence Club is your spot. All of its villas have private terraces, full kitchens, and private bedrooms—ideal for a stay with kids.

Club 760 will be your kid’s favorite spot at the Four Seasons, as here they can borrow board games, watch a movie, or play some video games. On-site babysitting can be booked in advance and you can request amenities like high chairs and children’s toiletries for use in your room during your stay.

For those looking for the ultimate California vacation experience, you can book some time with the surf concierge to learn how to catch some waves before you head home.

6. Best Theme Park Access – LEGOLAND Castle Hotel and LEGOLAND Hotel

Bedroom view of LEGOLAND California Resort And Castle Hotel

These two properties flank the entrance to LEGOLAND California Resort in North San Diego County, and they are pretty much a kid’s dream vacation spot. Both offer over-the-top LEGO theming from the rooms to the elevators along with LEGO play and build areas. Plus, kids have their own bunk bed area in each room.

The best perk you get from staying at these properties is early access to LEGOLAND California Resort before the park opens to regular guests. You can ride LEGO NINJAGO The Ride and the LEGO Technic Coaster (among others) before the lines form and the kids get tired.

Easy access to your room means you can head back to the hotel for a mid-afternoon nap and then return to the park afterward. Both properties have a heated pool, a free hot breakfast, and nightly entertainment.

7. Best Budget-Friendly Property – La Jolla Shores Beach Resort

Pool view of La Jolla Shores Hotel

The beach in front of this hotel is regularly ranked one of the best in San Diego and it’s easy to see why.

This expansive sandy beach has tide pools you can explore when the tide is low and a 600-acre underwater eco reserve just offshore. Complimentary beach chairs and umbrellas are available for resort guests so you don’t have to worry about schlepping your own.

A number of the rooms at La Jolla Shores have kitchenettes and all have direct beach access making for an easy beach day with the kids. The property also has a heated swimming pool and jacuzzi if you prefer a wave-free water experience, and it even has a tot pool for little ones.

8. Best Kid-Friendly Amenities – Loews Coronado Bay Resort

Lobby view of Loews Coronado Bay Resort

Families know that Loews properties are especially kid-friendly as they offer books and playing cards upon arrival and can even set you up with a pack ‘n play, baby bathtub, bottle warmer, and all the other baby gear you need to make your little one comfortable.

Three swimming pools mean you can take advantage of the California sun during your stay. Book a poolside cabana so you can set your crew up for a day of water fun with jumbo games of Connect Four and chess to play on the pool deck. Organized activities like dive-in movies and limbo contests are family favorites.

Plus, the property offers a shuttle service to Silver Strand State Beach where you can enjoy the property’s beach chairs, boogie boards, and more.

9. Best Marina View – Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina

Pool view of Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina

This property’s proximity to San Diego International Airport means it’s a top pick for those looking for convenience when traveling with kids. Hop aboard the complimentary airport shuttle and you’ll be at the property in minutes.

The Sheraton San Diego Hotel overlooks the marina so you’ll have access to all sorts of on-water activities like kayak and paddleboard rentals. Reserve a picnic lunch from the property and head out on a solar boat—it’s a kid favorite!

In addition to 24-hour room service, this property has a number of kid-friendly restaurants as well as a grab-and-go market cafe. Don’t forget to grab your complimentary s’mores kit for roasting at the marina fire pits.

10. Best Kids’ Club – Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

Pool view of Omni La Costa Resort & Spa Carlsbad

Get ready to be wowed when you visit Kidtopia Kids’ Club as it’s an underwater paradise with its own aquarium. Kids as young as 6 months old can be dropped off for supervised care during your stay at this property. This service is available year-round with evening care available for potty-trained kids so you can enjoy a date night.

Families also go wild over Omni La Costa’s splash pad for little ones and water slides for the thrill seekers There are eight pools on-site and you’ll definitely have to visit them all.

The property does a great job of offering family-friendly activities like dive-in movies, scavenger hunts, hula hoop and limbo contests, and nighttime s’mores.

Best San Diego Family Resort Guide

There’s a lot to consider when visiting San Diego with kids. You’ll likely be looking for a property that has plenty of kids’ activities but is also somewhere that gives you a bit of a break so you really feel you are on vacation. These are our top considerations when booking a San Diego family vacation:

Location

San Diego is quite spread out with the downtown San Diego Gaslamp district, Balboa Park, the quaint Coronado Island, and the coastal area of La Jolla. So it can understandably be tough to decide where you want to stay during your San Diego visit.

Consider what kinds of activities your family is looking to do while you are in San Diego. If you plan to spend a few days at LEGOLAND California Resort, definitely book one of the hotels on-site as they offer early access to the theme park along with over-the-top LEGO-themed rooms.

If the beach is your main focus, you’ll likely want to consider a property with direct beach access like the La Jolla Shores Beach Resort or Hotel del Coronado. It’s so much easier to pop over to the beach for the morning and then head back to your room for an afternoon nap when your room is nearby.

Balboa Park in San Diego

Kid-Friendly Amenities

Lots of properties welcome families but some truly go all out for kids. The “Leave it to Loews” program offered at Loews Coronado Bay Resort provides all the baby gear you’ll need during your stay so you can pack light and not worry about forgetting something.

The Four Seasons also does a great job of providing all the baby and toddler items you need during your stay but don’t want to pack in your suitcase.

Kids’ Club Programs

The Fairmont Grand Del Mar has a comprehensive kids’ club program that allows parents to get a bit of a break while the kids are busy making new friends. Kids can learn all about underwater creatures at Hotel Del Coronado’s Ocean Explorers program and then head out to see what they can find on the shore.

It’s often tough to find kids’ clubs for little ones who aren’t potty trained but the Omni La Costa Resort has a nursery for kids from 6 months to 3 years old where you can get up to two hours of care per day. This is a great option for those looking to take advantage of the resort’s spa facilities.

Activities for All Ages

The last thing you want when vacationing with your kids is to have to feel like a cruise director. It’s great when the property you choose offers a wide variety of activities for all ages of kids like movie nights on the beach and family yoga sessions.

The LEGOLAND properties go over and above in this area, as they offer character meet and greets, nightly shows, and family dance parties.

The Dragon roller coaster at LEGOLAND

Spacious Rooms

It’s not particularly relaxing when you have to stay in a tiny hotel room with your kids and all their luggage. Families should look for properties with separate bedrooms so that there’s space for a child to take a nap while the rest of the family doesn’t have to tiptoe around.

If you are visiting San Diego for more than just a few days, having a kitchen or kitchenette in your room is helpful, especially when you have little kids in your group. If someone wakes up early and is hungry, you can grab something from the fridge to tide them over until the rest of the family is up. It’s also a great way to save some money on dining out.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the best beaches in San Diego?

La Jolla Shores tops the list of best beaches in San Diego for families for its gently sloping sand and calm waves. Coronado Central Beach at the foot of the Hotel del Coronado is another popular spot for families looking for a beach day as the beach is quite wide, offering plenty of space for sand castle building.

The classic boardwalk vibes of Mission Beach are a big draw to families as there’s lots of old-school fun there from miniature golf to bumper cars. Ride the Giant Dipper roller coaster and then head across the street to enjoy some time on the sand. SeaWorld San Diego is just a short drive away.

Silver Strand State Beach is another family favorite as it has some great tidepools for exploring.

What are the best family-friendly attractions in San Diego?

You know that the Southern California beaches are top-notch, but what else is there to do with kids in San Diego?

Lots of families enjoy visiting the San Diego Zoo as kids of all ages can learn about wildlife conservation while meeting the many animals that make their home there. You also might want to consider a visit to San Diego Zoo’s Safari Park in nearby Escondido. Here you can take a wildlife safari to see giraffes, rhinos, cheetahs, and more.

LEGOLAND California Resort, Balboa Park, Seaport Village, and Petco Park are also favorite destinations for families in San Diego. Head to Old Town San Diego State Historic Park to learn the history of San Diego back to the 1800s, dine on some top-notch Mexican food, and shop in some vintage-inspired stores.

When is the best time of year for visiting San Diego?

The weather in San Diego is pretty great year-round. If you are looking to spend a day at the beach, summer is your best bet though the water of the Pacific can still be quite cold even during these months. The winter in San Diego is usually mild with a rainy day here and there so it’s a perfectly acceptable time to visit.

Families looking to visit when the crowds are lower should consider the spring or fall. These months typically offer sunny, mild days that are great for exploring a hiking path or going on a bike ride.

Do you need to rent a car when you visit San Diego?

The quick answer is yes. There’s quite a lot to do in San Diego so you’ll want the flexibility of being able to explore on your own. Unless you plan to spend your whole visit at your resort, you’ll want a car to be able to visit the San Diego Zoo or check out some of the beaches.

Conclusion

San Diego is an excellent destination for families with lots of outdoor activities, theme parks, animal encounters, and beautiful beaches. Not to mention a plethora of stunning kid-friendly hotels that will ensure your stay is fun for the whole family.

I recommend the Fairmont Grand Del Mar as the best overall choice for your family vacation as it has spacious rooms, an extensive kids’ club program, and plentiful dining options.