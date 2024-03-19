Maui is a paradise. The Hawaiian island is among the most sought-after destinations thanks to its idyllic beaches, verdant mountain scenery, and awe-inspiring wildlife.

And that’s not mentioning the brilliant dining options that cover the landmass, the bundle of incredible activities you can enjoy in the diverse landscape, or the ability to do once-in-a-lifetime excursions like whale watching. It’s easy to see why so many people love coming here.

Because it’s such a wonderful location, Maui is packed full of hotels of all kinds. If you’re wondering which of the many accommodation options will ensure your next family vacation is one for the family album shelf, you’re in the right place. Read on to see our pick of the 7 best hotels in Maui for families!

Top 7 Best Hotels on Maui for Families

1. Best Overall – Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Bedroom view of Four Seasons Resort Maui At Wailea Photo credit: Leonardo

There’s only one way to describe the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea: heavenly. The stunning hotel sits on Wailea Beach, overlooking the southwest coast of the tropical island, and delivers on everything you could want in a resort and more.

With three restaurants, a spa, and a multitude of fitness options (including a nearby golf course), this truly is one of the best Maui accommodation options for families.

It’s not just the wealth of amenities that make the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea so great. The rooms are stunningly designed and fitted with elegant furnishings.

The views from the rooms are so breathtaking that you might not even notice how beautifully designed the interior is, but you will feel the quality of their linens as you sink into bed every night.

But even with these high-end surroundings, the hotel retains a laid-back vibe, so you’ll be able to focus on making memories with your family.

2. Best for Active Families – Westin Maui Resort & Spa

Bedroom view of The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Ka’anapali Photo credit: Leonardo

Situated just a short walk from the world-famous Kaanapali Golf Course, the contemporary, classy Westin Maui Resort & Spa is an ideal accommodation option for those who want to spend their time enjoying an extensive selection of active pursuits.

With multiple pools to splash around in (including an adult-only one), as well as the sparkling Pacific Ocean just a hop away, water sports lovers will be in heaven. And, if you want to take on something too risky for younger guests, the kids’ club is always a popular option, giving your little ones the opportunity to form friendships that might just last well beyond your stay at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa.

After you’ve gone on a big hike or taken advantage of the fitness center you can relax in the on-site spa, which is blessed with gorgeous beach views. And it’s easy to refuel in style too, with multiple restaurants in the resort serving up everything from international favorites to island-style buffets.

If you want to keep the entire family active but not compromise on quality or comfort, the Westin Maui Resort & Spa is the spot for you.

3. Best for Younger Families – Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

Bedroom view of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort And Spa Photo credit: Ice Portal

Yes, the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa has a well-regarded kids’ club, as well as plenty of family-friendly activities nearby, but what makes this unique resort perfect for the whole family is the design touches that turn staying here into a genuine experience.

This is especially true in the multiple swimming areas, which are labeled as “fantasy pools,” and rightly so. They range from a shallow lagoon-style family pool with slow water slides to larger ones with more adrenaline-pumping rides and features like whirlpools.

There is a daily schedule of activities for small kids, many of which can be done without parental supervision. If you don’t want to leave your children alone while you explore this wonderful island, the family activities offered here mean that you’ll never feel like you’re missing out. It’s amazing what you can still do if you need to carry that all-important diaper bag and stroller!

Meal times at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa means multiple restaurants serving up lip-smacking fare as well as dedicated kids’ menus for your children to delight in. Add in the game room, ocean views, and luxurious yet comfortable lodgings, and your family is sure to fall in love with Maui.

4. Best for Experiencing Hawaiian Culture – Montage Kapalua Bay

Bedroom view of Montage Kapalua Bay Photo credit: Booking.com

Look: we all know that Maui is one of the most naturally beautiful islands in the world, but there is more to it than cerulean seas, endless beaches, and stunning mountain walks. The landmass is also home to gourmet kitchens serving up Hawaiian classics, locals with a rich culture, and museums and galleries to explore.

If you’ve not solely come for the outdoor activities or to be pictured in a sea view infinity pool, or you have a kid who prefers hitting the books to hitting the waves, then this luxurious resort is perfect for you.

Montage Kapalua Bay has all the opulence that resorts on this island are known for, as well as ocean views overlooking the bay it’s named for. But they also offer plenty of excursions to help you and your loved ones understand more about the island.

The spacious luxury condos that make up the resort are not only airy and aesthetically pleasing, they also come equipped with a full kitchen, high-end linens, and private lanais. Hotel-wide amenities include a poolside bar, a full spa, and a sundeck.

If you want to be somewhat self-sufficient and explore Maui’s rich cultural history but still have a luxury holiday experience, then Montage Kapalua Bay is the accommodation for you.

5. Best Luxury Experience for Families – Fairmont Kea Lani

Bedroom view of Fairmont Kea Lani – Maui Photo credit: Expedia

How many places in the world can you wake up surrounded by lush tropical gardens and also have a view of the Pacific spraying froth onto the shore in the distance? This dream scenario is a reality at Fairmont Kea Lani. Mountain-view luxury rooms are also available in this resort, meaning everyone has something gorgeous to stare at in the morning.

The refined, modern lodgings are so wonderful that even with all the beauty surrounding you, you might not want to leave. This is true whether you’re in the rooms, or the two and three-bedroom villas, which are also equipped with well-stocked kitchens and plunge pools.

The on-site restaurants are to die for: there’s a grill spot by the poolside that serves the best of local fare, a seafood mecca, and a more laidback cafe. There are also three outdoor pools, a spa, and a kids’ club. Staff are the definition of helpful, ensuring your experience is exquisite no matter the time of day.

Although the resort really does have it all, you’d regret not checking out the nearby Makena State Park. It’s full of fun activities like long hikes, crossing valleys over a rope bridge, and bird spotting, almost all of which can be organized by the resort. And, if you don’t want to venture too far the beach is waiting for you to spend the day on it, making for a heavenly Hawaii experience.

6. Best Budget Hotel for Families – OUTRIGGER Ka’anapali Beach Resort

Bedroom view of Outrigger Kaanapali Beach Resort Photo credit: Ice Portal

Ka’anapali Beach may be one of the most breathtaking coastal areas in the world, but that doesn’t mean you have to remortgage your house to spend a week holidaying on its shores. With OUTRIGGER Ka’anapali Beach, you can frolic around in paradise without breaking the bank.

The 3-star hotel still offers luxury options like room service and hula dancing shows, as well as being well-maintained, clean, and comfortable. But staying here still means you will save money when compared to some of the neighboring resorts.

The on-site restaurant is also a delight to eat at, turning this into a Maui family favorite, and probably the best resort on the island for those looking to experience everything Hawaii has to offer while still maintaining affordability.

7. Best for Large Families – The Ritz Carlton Maui

Bedroom view of The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua Photo credit: Leonardo

Set among 22,000 acres of elegantly kept land, The Ritz Carlton Maui is the height of a luxury travel experience with plenty of space to discover. Rooms are well put together and also have brilliant additions like soaking tubs and 24-hour room service. You can also go all-inclusive for that truly VIP experience.

If you do find the strength to leave your stunning beach side surroundings, you’ll only be a short drive from the Whaler’s Village Museum and other cultural highlights, as well as Maui’s more active highlights like whitewater rapids and dramatic mountain walks.

With that said, staying on-site is just as rewarding. There are 6 different eating and drinking options, a high-end spa, outdoor pool, and plenty of other great amenities. Staying here will take the fuss out of planning, while still allowing you to try new things: a win-win for large families on holiday!

Whether you’re staying on Maui’s developed Wailea Beach or exploring the southern end of this idyllic island, there are a few things you need to think about when deciding on your hotel options. There are the obvious ones, like how much you’re willing to spend, but also other issues that might arise, especially in the wake of the wildfires that recently devastated the island.

If you keep the below factors in account, though, we’re sure you’ll have a vacation to remember.

Budget

Maui has a reputation for being expensive, but you can enjoy a holiday here for a reasonable cost. Sure, if you’re paying full price for everything and only going for the highest quality, then you will spend a lot (and good for you if you can afford that!), but there are always deals to be had.

Just be sure that you don’t get hit by an additional cost if you find something that seems too good to be true, and always make sure to read hotel reviews before you commit.

Location

Are you a beach babe? Do you want to spend your time hiking through lush mountain forests? Are you worried about a potential fire, but still want to ensure your Maui trip is as safe as it can be for your family? Location will decide how easy it is for you to tailor your holiday for what you want to do, so do your research and choose wisely.

With that said, if you have a car, getting around the more developed parts of the island isn’t too hard. However, if you want to be by a certain beach, or within shouting distance of a great attraction or natural highlight, it’s best to book your accommodation near there. After all, who wants to be stressed in Hawaii?

Facilities

Hotel facilities vary greatly across Maui, depending on things like resort size and how expensive they are. You don’t want to turn up at your accommodation ready to go down a water slide or spend time at the swim-up bar only to discover you can’t do either of those things.

And those aren’t exactly the biggest issues: you might think you’re getting a kids’ club, only to find that there are no childcare options at your hotel. Avoid all that stress with some pre-planning, and it will be worth the time you’ve spent.

Weather

Even on rainy days, Maui is still relatively warm, but there are certain months where it can be a little too grey some days. So, if you’re looking for endless blue skies and baking sun, then make sure you book your trip for Spring or Summer rather than Winter, when it can get wet (although we’d still rather be in Maui than most other places!).

Spring or Autumn are great times to go if you want a balance between affordability and great weather, as the prices really go up in summer (when the weather is most consistently warm).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Maui safe after the fires?

Yes, Maui remains a safe destination despite the forest fires that recently ravaged the island. Most Maui resorts are in the coastal regions of the island, which were generally safer during the devastation anyway, so even in case of a fire event, it’s highly likely you’ll be safe.

Plus, Hawaii needs tourists to return to boost its economy, meaning you can feel good about helping the island recover while enjoying your time in paradise.

Is Maui expensive?

To an extent, Maui can be considered expensive, and everyone knows family holidays aren’t cheap to begin with. As an island, it does have to import a lot which is reflected in cost, and many of the most famous resorts are luxury rather than budget. But, as we’ve seen above, there are options that don’t break the bank, and if you travel during the off-season you can get some pretty tasty deals.

What’s the best part of Maui to stay in?

The best part of Maui to stay in is the Western side of the island, which is where most of the resorts are located. This slice of the landmass delivers on beach access, as well as being an easy drive to its mountainous interior so you can enjoy hearty walks and incredible mountain views.

However, each chunk of the island has its own charms, so you might end up liking the relative remoteness of Maui’s center.

What is the best time to visit Maui?

Summer is the most popular time to visit Maui. During this period the island is scorching, and the sea is perfect for snorkeling. However, Spring and Autumn are both underrated times to visit, as the island is just as warm and gorgeous, but much less crowded. There’s also very little chance of rain ruining one of your days, especially when compared to the winter months.

Conclusion

Maui is well on the way to recovery after the forest fires and still retains that wow factor for those who visit for the first time. With its mix of mountainous greenery and idyllic beaches, it truly is a heavenly place to bond with your family, helped by the fact it’s full of family-friendly activities and accommodation options.

Whether you’ve got babies in strollers, or teens who are starting to gain some independence, you can plan your ideal Maui vacation. Just make sure you choose the right hotel or resort!

