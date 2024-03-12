Known as the “Live Entertainment Capital of the World,” Branson, Missouri draws visitors for its theater and music scene, along with the pristine Table Rock Lake and rolling hills of the Ozark Mountains. The 1880s-themed Silver Dollar City offers seasonal live entertainment, plus thrilling rides for the adrenaline junkies.

Narrowing down where to stay when you visit Branson can take some research, but we’ve done the hard work for you. Our top resort in Branson, MO is Chateau on the Lake Spa & Convention Center. It has sweeping water and mountain views, plus easy access to Table Rock Lake and a spa you won’t want to leave.

Whether you are looking for a lakeside retreat with cabins or a resort with a massive waterpark on-site, we have an option that will suit your needs.

Top 10 Best Resorts in Branson, MO

1. Best Overall – Chateau on the Lake Resort Spa & Convention Center

Bedroom view of Chateau On The Lake Resort Spa And Convention Center Photo credit: Expedia

Rustic-style rooms and upscale amenities welcome guests to this lakeside property with sweeping views of the Ozark Mountains and Table Rock Lake. Suites sleep up to six guests and offer spacious bathrooms, a Keurig coffee maker, a refrigerator, and private balconies.

The full-service marina can be accessed via a complimentary shuttle for resort guests. Here you can rent a boat for the day to go tubing or water skiing, or try out a WaveRunner if you have a need for speed. Fishing on Table Rock Lake is a favorite guest activity with fishing guides available for full-day or half-day excursions.

On-site amenities include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and numerous dining establishments offering everything from casual eats to an elevated steakhouse dining experience. The sanctuary of Spa Chateau offers relaxation lounges, an outdoor Roman bath, a eucalyptus steam room, and more.

2. Best Vibe – The Ozarker Lodge

Bedroom view of The Ozarker Lodge Photo credit: Leonardo

This Fall Creek property with a vintage ambiance opened in 2023 and brings us back to the days of slow travel and gathering with friends around a fireplace to share the day’s stories. A communal lobby is where you’ll find live music and wine tasting on select nights along with complimentary coffee and a continental breakfast each morning.

Snag some s’mores supplies and head outside to one of the property’s cozy fire pits, or enjoy the creekside cedar soaking tubs after a long day on the nearby hiking trails. The heated outdoor swimming pool and natural playground are a draw for families, as are the property’s double queen bunk bed rooms that sleep up to six.

3. Best Resort for Large Groups – The Village at Indian Point Resort

Living room view of The Village At Indian Point Resort Photo credit: Expedia

If you’re planning a multi-generational family trip or a large gathering of friends, this resort has rooms that sleep up to 12 guests. This property features condo-style accommodations so you’ll have a full kitchen to prepare meals if you want to avoid dining out, along with a private covered deck and in-unit laundry facilities.

Guests love the location of this property. You’ll feel like you are miles away from the hustle and bustle of the downtown shopping and theater district, but you still have easy access to all the outdoor adventures of the Ozark Mountains and beautiful Table Rock Lake.

You’ll never want to leave the property with all the on-site amenities like a fitness center, boat dock with a fishing pier, playground, and barbecue area. Plus, indoor and outdoor pools and a game room are fun for the entire family.

4. Best Cabins – Calm Waters Resort

Bedroom view of Calm Waters Resort Photo credit: Booking.com

This property’s prime location on Table Rock Lake makes it a favorite of those who love watersports and fishing. Condo-style rooms are available but guests really love to book the private lakeside A-frame cabins. Large decks, full kitchens, air conditioning, and grills make these extra special. Bonus: You can even bring your dog!

Golf cart rentals are available and they make getting around the resort with all your gear so much easier. You can head down to the lake where there are free kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, and row boats available for guest usage, plus fishing and pontoon boats for rent.

The large swim deck makes it easy for anyone to access the water went the temps creep up. There are even bench swings and Adirondack chairs available for when you need a break from the water activities.

5. Best for Families – WaterMill Cove Resort

Living room view of WaterMill Cove Resort

Just two miles from Silver Dollar City, this resort offers all the activities that your family is looking for, plus large villas and lodges that accommodate groups of all sizes. Sand volleyball courts, a new arcade room, and a treehouse playground with slides will keep your crew busy.

You’ll instantly be drawn to the property’s two pools and two hot tubs, plus a lazy river that’s perfect for relaxing after a busy day. A kids’ splash pad is available for little ones, and those looking for a bit more excitement can try out the waterslide.

The property’s lake access means you can use the complimentary paddleboards, canoes, kayaks, and fishing poles throughout your stay. There’s even a water bouncer that you can access off the swim dock.

6. Best for Golfers – StoneBridge Resort

Bedroom view of Stonebridge Resort Photo credit: Expedia

Located on 3.200 acres in Branson’s premier gated golf course community, StoneBridge Resort welcomes groups of all sizes to experience luxury relaxation in the Ozark Mountains.

This property goes all out on the amenities with three swimming pools, three tennis courts, a basketball court, a sand volleyball court, three playgrounds, and a catch-and-release lake.

The big draw for many guests is the on-site golf course, the LedgeStone Championship Golf Course. Water features and panoramic views of the Ozark Mountains make this course one that golfers consistently enjoy.

7. Best Downtown Location – Lodge of the Ozarks

Bedroom view of Lodge Of The Ozarks Photo credit: Expedia

If you want to do a lot of walking around downtown Branson, you’ll love the location of the Lodge of the Ozarks. It’s right on “The Strip” in Branson’s theater district, and you can easily walk to the Titanic Museum, White Water Amusement Park, and lots of theaters.

The included breakfast buffet gets top marks from guests as well as the indoor pool and fitness center. What’s more, self-service laundry facilities on-site make the Lodge of the Ozarks an ideal destination for longer visits.

8. Best for Business Travelers – Hilton Branson Convention Center

Bedroom view of Hilton Branson Convention Center Photo credit: Ice Portal

Connected to Branson’s convention center, the Hilton Branson Convention Center is an easy choice for those in Branson on business. It offers a business center, indoor and outdoor pools, and bright rooms with scenic views of the surrounding area.

When you’re ready to get off the property, head across the street to Branson Landing shopping mall where you’ll find lots of dining options like Joe’s Crab Shack and Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar. Those coming to the area for some golfing can book tee times with the concierge at nearby Branson Hills Golf Club.

9. Best Waterpark – Grand Country Resort and Waterpark

Pool view of Grand Country Waterpark Resort Photo credit: Expedia

You’re going to be blown away by all that this resort has to offer for the whole family. Plus, its prime location in downtown Branson means you’ll have easy access to all of the area’s activities, museums, and theaters.

The major draw at this property is the indoor and outdoor waterpark with a wave pool, tube slides, a basketball activity pool, and a relaxing lazy river. Resort guests get free access to the waterpark during their stay and you can even upgrade your room to have prime waterpark access.

You can add on this property’s convenient all-inclusive package to get unlimited meals, passes to Silver Dollar City and Dolly Parton’s Stampede, unlimited miniature golf, and shows at the Grand Country Music Hall during your stay. It’s a vacation you won’t soon forget!

10. Best Glamping – Big Cedar Lodge

Bedroom view of Big Cedar Lodge Photo credit: Tripadvisor

Big Cedar Lodge is just a short drive south of Branson in Ridgedale and it offers a waterfront location on Table Rock Lake with plenty of activities for all interests. For those looking for a unique overnight experience, we love the lodge’s glamping property—Camp Long Creek.

Choose from camp huts, cabins, and glamping tents conveniently located near Long Creek Marina. These accommodations give you the feel of camping with all the comforts and amenities you enjoy, including a private bathroom and fire pit/grill. Guests have access to a heated saltwater pool, bocce ball pit, dog park, and campfire area.

You’ll get all the zen vibes of being in nature but you’ll still have easy access to Big Cedar Lodge and all its dining establishments, spa, swimming pools, and activities. Head out on the Lady Liberty for a brunch, dinner, or fall foliage cruise for some extra-special memories.

Best Resorts in Branson, MO Guide

You’ve decided to visit the “Live Entertainment Capital of the World” — now what? There’s lots to consider when deciding on a resort in Branson from location to cost to amenities. Here are our top considerations when choosing a Branson resort—they’ll help you narrow down your options and find one that suits your travel style and group.

Location

Is the purpose of your visit to spend as much time on the water at Table Rock Lake? Or are you looking to experience all the live music that the area offers? Thinking about your top focus will help you to narrow down what property will work best for you during your stay in Branson.

Chateau on the Lake and Calm Waters Resort both have easy access to Table Rock Lake with a full-service marina. These spots are great for those who love fishing, watersports, and days in the water. Also, they are both just a short drive to downtown Branson when you are looking for some nightlife.

If you’d rather stay somewhere that’s a walkable distance to theaters like The Haygoods and other area attractions like the Branson Ferris Wheel, then the Lodge of the Ozarks or another property along “The Strip” would be a better option.

Amenities

If your idea of a stellar vacation is spending all your time at the resort, then you’ll need to choose a property that offers plenty to do for all the members of your group. The Grand Country Resort is an excellent option for families with kids as the waterpark and miniature golf course are right on site.

StoneBridge Resort offers access to a championship golf course but that’s not where it ends at this high-end resort. The property has three swimming pools, a sand volleyball court, and even a catch-and-release pond for the anglers in your group.

Conveniences like free breakfast, in-unit laundry, full kitchens, and a playground for kids can take a vacation to the next level.

Special Offers and Packages

Make it easy on yourself and book a resort package that includes activities you’d like to do while in Branson like visiting Silver Dollar City or Dolly Parton’s Stampede dinner show. Many area properties can book theater tickets for you during your stay and some even include them as a package with your room rate.

One of the most unique options offered in Branson is the all-inclusive package at Grand Country Resort and Waterpark. You’ll get all your meals included along with on-site activities like miniature golf, go-karting, and live music performances. Consider whether the offerings are something your family would enjoy to determine if the all-inclusive price is worth it to you.

Reviews

Consulting review sites is a great way to learn the nitty gritty about a place before booking. While the resort’s own website will show it in the best light, you can learn details from prior guests that might sway your decision in one direction or another.

All of the properties included in our list are highly rated on a number of review sites so you can rest assured that they are high-quality options.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the must-visit attractions in Branson, MO?

Visitors to Branson, MO come for a number of reasons including the city’s lively downtown music and theater scene and the outdoor adventures offered by its proximity to Table Rock Lake and the Ozark Mountains.

Silver Dollar City is another big draw in Branson. This 1880s-themed amusement park has thrill rides, unique dining options, and craftsmen like glass blowers and blacksmiths demonstrating their skills. The park especially shines during the holiday season with An Olde Time Christmas—their holiday festival with special performances.

What is the best time of year to visit Branson?

There’s honestly not a bad time of year in Branson as every season offers something different.

Spring brings mild temperatures that are great for exploring the area’s hiking trails where you’ll see wildflowers and lots of wildlife. It’s also when there will be fewer crowds, especially in Branson’s downtown area.

Summer is the high season, especially for those looking to enjoy some watersports on Table Rock Lake. If you plan to visit Branson in the summer, you’ll want to book your stay early to ensure you can get the best property for your group. Tickets to live shows should also be booked in advance as they can sell out on busy weekends. Long summer days are great for spending on the water.

There’s lots happening in Branson in the fall with leaf peepers visiting to see the vibrant colors of the Ozark Mountains. It’s also when the Harvest Festival comes to Silver Dollar City and thousands of pumpkins take over. Cooler temps make the perfect opportunity for a hike in Table Rock State Park or the Lakeside Forrest Wilderness Area.

You might think that winter might be the low season for visitors to Branson but there’s so much to enjoy there when the holidays roll around. Christmas light displays bring a festive glow to the area and there are loads of live Christmas shows to enjoy with your friends.

Are there any scenic drives or viewpoints near Branson?

Branson is a great area for scenic drives through the Ozark Mountains with a number of overlooks worth visiting. The Highway 165 Scenic Overlook loop is a 22-mile drive with many points of interest along the way. Take U.S. Highway 65 south from Branson and turn west on Highway 265, which turns north into Highway 165 at Table Rock Lake.

At the Highway 165 Scenic Overlook, you’ll get views of the rolling hills of Appalachia, Table Rock Lake and dam, and Chateau on the Lake Resort. Across the street is a small coffee shop where you can grab a cappuccino and a snack before continuing on your journey.

Big Cedar Lodge is home to one of the area’s best views—Top of the Rock. Visit at sunset for the Civil War cannon ceremony. This spot is also home to the Ancient Ozarks Natural History Museum where you can learn about prehistoric creatures and view collections of Native American artifacts and artwork.

Conclusion

Branson, MO is a lively destination for visitors any time of year. Live entertainment and outdoor activities like hiking and watersports are the major draws to the area. I recommend you stay at Chateau on the Lake while in Branson as it offers the best amenities and comfortable accommodations, with stunning views of the surrounding area.

Images courtesy of KAYAK