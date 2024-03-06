10 Best Off The Beaten Path Spots in the Lower Florida Keys

We were thrilled to get to explore some of the lower Florida Keys. It has always been a bucket list of mine to go to Key West. And, I also couldn’t wait to experience some of the other lesser-known Keys. Here are some of the best Florida off-the-beaten-path experiences.

I was hosted for some of these activities, all opinions are my own. Special thanks to fla-keys.com

1. Parmer’s Resort – Little Torch Key

When we pulled into Parmer’s Resort on Little Torch Key, I knew we were in for a treat. There was no big sign announcing the place, no valet parking, and certainly no bellman hanging around. There was not much going on at all which is exactly what I was looking for.

Our stay at this 44-unit waterfront resort situated on 5 acres was sublime. The sand beach was directly outside our front door, complete with huge comfy hammocks hanging beachside.

We chatted with Todd, the charming property manager, who filled us in on the background of the resort. Back in the 1970s, the resort was an old fishing camp.

Since then it’s been extensively updated (with more updates coming) and has been transformed into a quiet and secluded family-friendly resort where you can relax amid vibes of not-so-long-ago summers in simpler times. This is Old Florida done right.

While you can fish off the dock, dip in the pool, and practice yoga onsite, this is a place of relaxation. After our drive up from Key West, we wanted nothing more than to chill out in the sun.

Comfy Hammocks on the Beach at Parmer’s Resort.

Inside our two-bedroom cottage, we had a fully stocked kitchen with a full-size refrigerator and cute little stove. We relaxed on the couch and watched a movie while the breeze came in through the open patio doors. The night was calm and quiet and we slept soundly in our comfortable beds.

For breakfast, we headed up to the dining area where a large breakfast was laid out. Parmer’s puts on a full breakfast spread for their guests each morning. I ate every bite of my toasted bagel and cream cheese, and the coffee was fresh and hot.

Parmer’s is a quiet, clean, and cozy place to stay for a night or a week. They book up fast, with many regulars making next year’s booking as they check out. If you want a spot off the beaten path reminiscent of old Florida, this is your spot.

Glorious Views from our Cabin at Parmer’s Resort

2.The Bent Prop Bar and Grill – Cudjoe Key

Tiny Cudjoe Key is home to a new upscale dockside restaurant, The Bent Prop Bar and Grill, where we were lucky enough to have dinner reservations.

As we walked in we were led through the gorgeous inside dining area to our table outside. What a great space to enjoy a meal! We both ordered a glass of wine from an extensive wine list and settled in for a nice evening.

I was hungry for fish and ordered the fresh catch of the day, blackened mahi-mahi with asparagus, lime rice, and coconut coleslaw. My companion chose the cream of crab chowder, and both entrees were irresistible. Had I not wanted seafood, I would’ve tried the classic spaghetti and meatballs featuring fresh pasta. The buffalo blue cheese brussel sprouts appetizer was intriguing. The crispy fried sprouts with hot sauce and blue cheese are right up my alley. We chose the burrata and tomato caprese. This super creative starter featured fresh tomatoes, burrata, toasted crostini, and balsamic, the perfect flavor hit.

With a daily happy hour and lunch and dinner service, come to the Bent Prop almost anytime to enjoy creative dishes in a relaxing waterside atmosphere.

Creative and Delicious Caprese Appetizer at The Bent Prop

3. Baby’s Coffee – Key West

As we chugged along Highway 1, our eyes feeling heavy from the previous night’s

Duval-inspired fun, we pulled into Baby’s Coffee, on the outskirts of Key West. Recommended by several Key Westerners, this locally-owned coffee outpost is just what the doctor ordered for your coffee buzz.

This local spot serves up all the coffee concoctions you love and roasts its beans, too. Our lattes were sensational. Located at Mile Marker 15, they have grab-and-go sandwiches and other supplies you might need as you head through the Lower Keys. You can even take some frozen Kermit’s Key Lime Pie to go.

Baby’s Coffee at Mile Marker 15

4. Grimal Grove – Big Pine Key

Brand new experiences are few and far between these days, but that’s what you’ll get with the tropical fruit hunting tour at Grimal Grove in Big Pine Key. This 2-acre fruit farm and botanical garden grows all sorts of exotic tropical, and subtropical fruits and plants. Their focus is on the breadfruit and they’re working closely with the University of Florida in studying various aspects of the plant, including how it can be used to fight hunger insecurity as well as its potential health properties.

We met the lovely Sara, at the gate of the grove, and she led us on a tour of the property. As we meandered through massive breadfruit trees, watched butterflies seemingly float in midair, and tasted raw plant seeds, we learned how Grimal Grove came into being under the direction of founder Adolph Grimal back in the 1950s and how it’s morphed under current owner Patrick Garvey.

We grabbed a spot at the outdoor bar area and dug into a lush array of just-picked fruit including guava, dragon fruit, and starfruit. It was a treat to eat fruit fresh from the vine, and we even cut sugar cane and pressed it. This is how food should be. Even though it wasn’t yet noon, we topped things off with a vodka tasting, sampling 4 different vodka flavors, made with breadfruit, in partnership with Mutiny Island Vodka. A great ending to a unique culinary experience.

Banana Tree at Grimal Grove

5. No Name Pub – Big Pine Key

This bar was packed at lunchtime when we walked in. Plenty of visitors have been here through the years if only to tack up their dollar bill to go with the thousands of others that cover every square inch of wall and ceiling space in the place. So the No Name Pub may not be quite as off the beaten path as it once was, but this kitschy spot is still worth seeking out. Grab a cold beer and a pizza while you’re here and watch out for the barstools – they’re super high.

6. The Hemingway Home and Museum – Key West

Whether you’re a history buff or not, the Hemingway Home and Museum is worth your time. Hemingway was arguably the most prolific writer of our times and did much of his writing in his Key West home. The guided tour offers a fascinating insight into the psyche of this legendary adventurer. You’ll see his writing studio just as it was when he resided here in the 1930s. You can also get a look at the famed six-toed cats that meander around the grounds.

7. Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory – Key West

A garden oasis amid a tropical paradise is what you’ll discover at the Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory. Walk among the gorgeous grounds as colorful butterflies seemingly float in midair. Along with the multitude of butterfly species from around the world, be sure to take in all the glorious exotic plants and trees.

8. Bahia Honda State Park – Bahia Honda Key

This spectacular Bahia Honda State Park is just waiting to be explored. We pulled off to explore for an afternoon as we drove from Key West north to Marathon. The park is over 500 acres of fun and includes some of the best beaches in the Keys, complete with calm water and excellent snorkeling. It’s one of the few places to explore both the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico from the same locale. You may also spot sea turtles here as the park is a nesting ground for the wondrous creatures.

9. Seven Mile Bridge Train – Pigeon Key

Learn about the history of Pigeon Key and take a fun tour over the Old Seven-Mile Bridge via a train. This guided tour offers a super scenic route along the bridge and a chance to walk through the island and see historic buildings, many of which are on the National Register of Historic Places.

10. Key West Lighthouse and Keepers Quarters

Trekking up 88 steps to take in the view may not sound like a big deal, but it’s not every day that you get to check out an authentic lighthouse. An even bigger deal is that a woman was the Keeper of the Key West Lighthouse when it opened in 1848. The views are incredible. Book a private visit at sunset for an extraordinary, over-the-top experience.