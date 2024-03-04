Family vacations are meant to create memories to last a lifetime. When looking to spend quality time together, whether seeking adventure, relaxation, or a bit of both, these East Coast resorts offer experiences the whole family will cherish.

Our top pick is Primland Resort in Meadow of Dan, Virginia. With its expansive property, diverse accommodations, golf course, exceptional dining, outdoor activities, and a stargazing observatory, it’s sure to offer a family vacation everyone will enjoy.

Top 11 Best East Coast Resorts for Families

Best East Coast Resorts for Families

1. Best Overall – Primland Resort (Meadow of Dan, Virginia)

Bedroom view of Primland Photo credit: Expedia

Settled on 12,000 acres amidst Virginia’s breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountains, Primland Resort leads as the best overall East Coast resort for families. Whether seeking a spring break getaway that the entire family will enjoy or looking for a year-round haven for the family, this resort has something for everyone.

When it comes to family resorts, the diverse accommodation options that include spacious suites in the main lodge, standalone cabins scattered throughout the landscape, and elevated treehouse suites offer a unique lodging option.

A championship golf course winds through the forests and valleys. The culinary program features three distinctive restaurants for dining options. The entire family will enjoy the full-service spa, fitness center, golf club, indoor/outdoor pool, and an observatory equipped with telescopes for nightly stargazing led by a local astronomer.

All of this, plus an array of outdoor adventures such as horseback riding and ATV tours, make this family-friendly luxury resort our top pick for the best overall resort for families on the East Coast.

2. Best on a Budget – Outer Banks Beach Club (Kill Devil Hills, NC)

Bedroom view of Outer Banks Beach Club Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

The entire family will enjoy this budget-friendly property at Outer Banks Beach Club in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. These oceanfront vacation condos offer a family getaway at a beach resort.

There are numerous amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, hot tubs, a sauna, and sports courts.

Designed for families, there’s a kids’ club, child-friendly swimming pools, and childcare services while adults enjoy gym facilities. There’s family fun with access to the local YMCA fitness center.

These one-to-three-bedroom condos, whether you choose oceanfront, oceanside, or poolside views, all include full kitchens and private terraces. Some feature Jacuzzis. With nearby dining, shopping, and other attractions, resorts on the east such as Outer Banks Beach Club provide one of the best family resorts for those on a budget.

3. Best Prime Location – JW Marriott Essex House (Manhattan, NY)

Bedroom view of JW Marriott Essex House New York Photo credit: Leonardo

For families who want a prime location overlooking Central Park, Essex House on 59th Street in Manhattan offers breathtaking cityscape and park views.

Experience the vibrancy of the city, as well as the serenity of the park. The family will enjoy exploring nearby landmarks such as Carnegie Hall and Rockefeller Center, plus top-notch shopping along Fifth Avenue.

With their Family Time Package, you’ll enjoy guaranteed connected rooms, fun games to play, and special take-home gifts. Consider Essex House for your next family vacation, creating a special time for the family to enjoy some togetherness in a prime New York, East Coast location.

4. Best for Pampering – Topnotch Resort (Stowe, VT)

Bedroom view of Topnotch Resort Photo credit: Expedia

When looking for a pampering experience the entire family will enjoy, check out Topnotch Resort in Stowe, Vermont.

This gem is settled within 120 acres of Vermont’s Mount Mansfield foothills. The AAA Four-Diamond property blends the cozy allure of a ski lodge with the luxury and offerings of a world-class retreat.

You’ll be pampered in luxury at the award-winning 35,000 square-foot Topnotch Spa, the Topnotch Tennis Academy, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a range of swimming pools that include a heated indoor pool, an indoor/outdoor hot tub, and two outdoor pools to soak up the mountain views (one of which is a heated outdoor pool and open year-round).

5. Best Beachfront – Ponte Vedra Inn & Club (Ponte Vedra, FL)

Bedroom view of Ponte Vedra Inn & Club Photo credit: Ice Portal

For the best beach resorts, Ponte Vedra Inn & Club stands out for its location on the shores of Ponte Vedra, one of Florida’s most walkable beaches.

Located just outside of Jacksonville, the iconic resort offers family-oriented luxury, panoramic views of the beach and golf course, and offers premier accommodations and a wealth of amenities.

In addition to a beach getaway, the family will enjoy four swimming pools, eight dining venues, a 30,000-square-foot spa, two award-winning championship golf courses, 15 tennis courts, and plenty of water sports activities.

The resort caters to all ages with a dedicated Surf Club kids club and kid’s pools with zero-entry wading areas and waterslides. Established in 1928, Ponte Vedra has a long history of hosting multi-generational travelers. With a newly renovated beachfront, it’s our top pick for the best beachfront resorts in the east.

6. Best for Wellness – Hemlock Neversink (Sullivan Catskills, NY)

Bedroom view of Hemlock Neversink Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

Wellness travel is on the menu at Hemlock Neversink in the Sullivan Catskills, New York, making it a perfect choice as a family-friendly east coast resort.

The 230-acre campus provides a rejuvenating haven and the Catskills has a history of being a retreat for city dwellers seeking solace. The whole family will enjoy a nature-based spa, a plant-focused restaurant, and a commitment to wellness.

In addition to the spa and nature setting, you’ll find yoga and meditation classes, workshops, a goat sanctuary, herbalist programming, tennis courts, and hiking trails. This is the place to be for wellness and renewal in the rejuvenating mountain air.

7. Best for Adventure – Mirror Lake Inn (Lake Placid, NY)

Bedroom view of Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa Photo credit: Leonardo

The pristine wilderness of East Coast upstate New York is the ideal setting for an adventurous family vacation. At Mirror Lake Inn, in addition to a bounty of adventures, guests dine at two award-winning restaurants and can choose from spacious rooms and suites designed with the family in mind.

Skiing at Whiteface Mountain is just 10 miles from Mirror Lake Inn. The resort offers many packages, one where you can ski with Olympic Medalist Andrew Weibrecht (whose family owns and runs the resort). Or Nordic ski with Olympic Medalist Andrea Henkel Burke, or utilize one of the Adirondack guides.

So much adventure waits in Upstate New York with activities the whole family will enjoy.

8. Best for Sports Fans – Hotel Commonwealth (Boston, MA)

Bedroom view of Hotel Commonwealth Photo credit: Leonardo

If you’re a family of sports fans, the ultimate getaway on the East Coast starts at the Hotel Commonwealth in Boston, Massachusetts. Located in the Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood, you’ll get an authentic city experience just steps from Fenway Park.

Listed as the Official Hotel of the Boston Red Sox, the hotel is a sports lover’s haven. There are even baseball-themed guest rooms such as Fenway guest rooms, Fenway Park Suite, or the Baseball Suite that is adorned with Red Sox memorabilia.

The décor, the location, and the gameday experiences make Hotel Commonwealth a perfect choice for sports fans.

9. Best for Hiking – Blue Fox Motel (Narrowsburg, NY)

Bedroom view of Blue Fox Motel Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

The Sullivan Catskills of New York are made for family travel, and Blue Fox Motel is another premier East Coast resort for families seeking nature and hiking.

In the heart of the Catskills, where the Ten Mile River meets the Delaware River, this former hunting camp has transformed into an upscale motel with a renowned restaurant.

Unwind in the grand hearth and lounge area with a cocktail and light bites after a vigorous day of hiking some of the trails guided by the Sullivan County Trailkeeper. The resort offers a unique setting and the chance to bond with family while hiking and relaxing in the beautiful Catskills.

10. Best for Lounging at the Pool – Sanderling Resort (Duck, NC)

Bedroom view of Sanderling Resort Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

For lounging at the pool, Sanderling Resort offers both kid-friendly and adults-only outdoor pools. This East Coast resort is located along the beaches of Duck on North Carolina’s northern coastline and in addition to the two pools, offers private beach access, a full-service spa, fitness center, and award-winning dining options.

In addition to its breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, this family resort features two distinct pools. The Tranquility Pool is an adults-only swimming pool with a 75-foot lap pool, whirlpool spa, and secluded seating areas with umbrella canopies. The family-friendly resort pool features an oversized whirlpool spa and has a zero-entry point for toddlers.

When not relaxing at one of the pools, indulge in a spa service, join a sunrise yoga session, or dine on world-class seafood at Kimball’s Kitchen with its Currituck Sound views.

11. Best Boutique – The DeBruce (Livingston Manor, NY)

Bedroom view of The DeBruce Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

For boutique luxury on the East Coast, The DeBruce stands out for its 12 exquisite guest rooms, award-winning restaurant, and exclusive access to hundreds of acres of private land that spans two mountains, a river, and several ponds.

The area is known for its fly fishing and the Willowemoc Creek runs right through the hotel’s backyard. The boutique offers fly fishing lessons depending on the weather. For a truly unique experience, in the spring, wild ramps grow and the chef or other team member can take guests foraging for ramps to take home.

In addition to the nature access, the boutique features a Club Room bar and a private pool, making it our choice as the best boutique hotel on the East Coast.

Best East Coast Resorts for Families Guide

The guide explores the best East Coast resorts for families and looks at the various aspects that help families choose the best vacation destination. Factors such as family-friendly amenities, various accommodations, location and activities, and safety and security are mentioned.

Family-Friendly Amenities

When choosing a family-friendly resort on the East Coast, seek out resorts that offer a wide range of amenities that cater to various age groups.

Look for kids’ clubs, family-friendly pools, indoor and outdoor pools, all-inclusive family resorts, special services such as daycare, and recreational activities, all of which will enhance the family experience.

Accommodation Options

Be sure the resort offers both comfortable accommodations and spacious rooms for the entire family. Check for suites, and interconnected rooms, or seek out villas or vacation homes. This will allow for privacy as well as accommodate a family’s unique needs, depending on the size.

Location and Activities

Seek out resorts that offer a variety of activities both on location and nearby. Whether city resorts or family beach resorts, choose one that is located close to family-friendly attractions, and cultural or historical experiences, adding value to the vacation.

Be sure the resort has an outdoor pool or hot tub, depending on your preferences. With entertainment options both on location and nearby, there will be plenty of educational and fun activities for a family trip.

Safety and Security

Choose resorts that prioritize safety and security measures. Be aware of precautions taken for younger family members such as secure pool areas, well-maintained playgrounds, and attentive staff. By researching safety and security measures in advance, there’s peace of mind for the entire family.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What types of accommodations are available for families?

Family-friendly resorts provide options from suites to interconnecting rooms that allow family members to stay close while retaining separate spaces, vacation homes or villas that have full kitchens, to cabins or cottages.

By knowing in advance which accommodations best fit your needs, it’ll be easier to choose a resort that’s suitable for the entire family.

What family-friendly amenities do resorts offer?

Some common amenities include Kids’ Clubs that provide organized activities, games, and crafts, giving children a chance to socialize while the adults enjoy leisure time. Other amenities include children’s pools, family pools, playgrounds, game rooms, nature activities, themed entertainment, educational programs, and more.

Check in advance to ensure the resort has plenty of family-friendly activities and amenities, guaranteeing a good time for everyone.

Are there specific resorts with childcare services or kids’ clubs?

Yes, many East Coast resorts provide childcare services and kids’ clubs. They’re designed so that parents and children alike enjoy a pleasurable stay at the resort. In this guide, Outer Banks Beach Club provides both childcare and a kids’ club.

Conclusion

With so many family-friendly resorts on the East Coast to choose from, this guide focuses on the array of experiences, amenities, and activities waiting for families to experience together.

Although the resorts each stand out for various reasons, Primland Resort is our top pick for best overall because of its majestic setting, spacious accommodations, championship golf course, and exceptional dining – all working to provide lasting family memories that will be cherished for years to come.

