World-class bars and restaurants, plenty of interesting history, and easy access to nearby nature combine to make Atlanta one of America’s best city breaks, and that’s before we mention all the classy accommodation options.

The vibrant capital of Georgia is jam-packed with boutique hotels that serve all kinds of guests, whether you’re a young professional looking for a fun city break, or a family wanting to take advantage of amazing attractions like the Georgia Aquarium and Atlanta History Center.

Check out our list of the best boutique hotels in Atlanta so you have one less thing to worry about when planning your perfect Georgia trip!

Top 8 Best Boutique Hotels in Atlanta

1. Best Overall Boutique Hotel – Hotel Clermont Atlanta, by Oliver

Bedroom view of Hotel Clermont Photo credit: Ice Portal

The stunning Hotel Clermont Atlanta gets our pick for best overall boutique hotel thanks to its blend of supreme location, stylish decor, and unparalleled amenities. Situated in Downtown Atlanta, it’s blessed with a rooftop bar that delivers a city view, and the onsite restaurant graces patrons with some of the finest French cuisine in the city.

Iconic Atlanta attractions like Ponce City Market are within walking distance, and the attentive staff are more than happy to go the extra mile to ensure your stay is special. Amenities like free wifi and a fitness center ensure you can continue to go about your day if you’re a business traveller.

The atmosphere in the hotel is impeccable, aided by the fact that there are many long-stay guests who have helped to shape a great sense of community. With everything you could want and more, the Hotel Clermont Atlanta is undoubtedly one of the best boutique hotels in Atlanta.

2. Best Boutique Hotel for Sightseeing – Wylie Hotel Atlanta

Bedroom view of Wylie Hotel Atlanta, Tapestry Collection by Hilton Photo credit: Ice Portal

Midtown Atlanta is this city’s beating heart, and this historic inn is located right in the center of this thrumming spot, right near the city’s art district. The Wylie Hotel Atlanta is part of the Hilton Tapestry Collection and is blessed with modern amenities, from a state-of-the-art fitness center to a world-class restaurant serving up both sweet and savory treats.

The quaint, southern charm of the building contrasts wonderfully with the buzzing neighborhood that the Wylie Hotel Atlanta is based in. This Atlanta boutique hotel is a stone’s throw from the Georgia Aquarium and within walking distance of other great attractions like the birth home of Martin Luther King Jr and the World of Coca-Cola. If you’d rather not take the stroll, they’re also just a short bus or Uber ride away.

All of this couples with comfortable guest rooms to unwind in, which is why the Wylie Hotel Atlanta is the perfect spot for those who want to get to grips with all the attractions this city has to offer.

3. Best Luxury Boutique Hotel – The Burgess Hotel

Bedroom view of The Burgess Hotel, Atlanta, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel Photo credit: Leonardo

When it comes to Atlanta boutique hotels that you won’t want to leave, the Burgess Hotel tops the list. A truly gorgeous building, the hotel is located in the northern part of the city, near the Atlanta History Center. There are plentiful public transport options nearby so you can check out the heart of the city too, but frankly, the hotel is an attraction in itself.

Contemporary art from all over the world adorns the walls here, and the onsite restaurant Fia is considered the best of its kind in the entire city. The suites are second to none aesthetically, and a wealth of other amenities make each day and night here a pleasure. There are also the basics, like free wifi and a fitness center, so you won’t need to leave if you don’t want to.

Yes, Atlanta’s history and culture are amazing, but if you’re looking for a luxury experience at your fingertips then the Burgess Hotel is a must-book.

4. Best Boutique Hotel for Attending Events – The Candler Hotel Atlanta

Bedroom view of The Candler Hotel Atlanta Curio Collection by Hilton Photo credit: Ice Portal

Atlanta is a hub for sporting and entertainment events in this region of the States, so if you’re coming in to catch a game at the State Farm Arena, watch a show at the Mercedes Benz Stadium, or head to a conference at the Georgia World Congress Center, then there’s no better spot than the Candler Hotel Atlanta.

A part of the Hilton Curio collection, this is one of the best hotels in Atlanta and is perfectly placed to enjoy the city’s incredible event schedule. The bright, airy rooms are a delight to stay in, and it’s also the ideal place to base yourself if you want to explore other aspects of the vibrant capital of Georgia, as it’s in close proximity to bars, restaurants, and smaller live music venues.

The Candler Hotel is also on the National Register of Historic Places, so you’re not only getting top-class service and accommodation but also the chance to stay somewhere where the history is practically oozing from the walls. Without a doubt one of the best Atlanta boutique hotels.

5. Best Boutique Hotel for Hosting Events – Kimpton Sylvan Hotel

Bedroom view of Kimpton Sylvan Hotel Photo credit: Leonardo

As far as views from boutique hotels in Atlanta go, none can top the sumptuous vistas available in this spot in the Buckhead District. There are tonnes of accessible attractions like Phipps Plaza and the Centennial Olympic Park to go alongside the excellent views available from the award-winning rooftop bar. Basically, if you’re planning a celebration in Atlanta, there’s no better spots.

The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel has much more going for it than just being home to sweeping views of the city. The staff displays Southern charm and hospitality at its finest, whether it’s their prompt and professional concierge service or the welcoming atmosphere they help to cultivate.

This, plus the expansive event space, swimming pool, and access to botanical gardens will make your day extra special, whether it’s a wedding, birthday, or some other celebration.

6. Best Boutique Hotel for Exploring Atlanta – Artmore Hotel

Bedroom view of Artmore Hotel Photo credit: Trip.com

If you want to be right in the heart of the action, then there are no better Atlanta boutique hotels than the Artmore Hotel. Not only is it right next to amazing attractions like the Centennial Olympic Park, World of Coca-Cola, and College Football Hall of Fame, but there are also countless cool bars, restaurants, and galleries just a short walk away from your luxurious room.

Additionally, the hotel has space for private parking and is right next to some of Atlanta’s most well-connected public transport hubs, so no matter where you want to explore you’ll be able to do so. Add in amazing amenities like free wifi, a fitness center, and family-friendly rooms and activities, and you’ve got one of the best boutique hotels in Atlanta.

7. Best Boutique Hotel for Socializing – Glenn Hotel

Bedroom view of Glenn Hotel Autograph Collection Photo credit: Leonardo

Of all of the historic boutique hotels in Atlanta, few have quite as illustrious a past as this stunning establishment. The storied building is adorned by 39 stone lions, and the hotel has been recognized on the National Registry of Historic Places. The elegant design of the exterior is matched by the tasteful and stylish interior, which is both chic and comfortable.

A stunning rooftop bar and a world-class onsite restaurant mean impeccable service is only a short stroll away, and additionally, the downtown Atlanta Glenn Hotel offers accessibility to attractions like the Skyview, the Martin Luther King Jr National Historical Park, and the Georgia Aquarium.

The community feel of the hotel is enhanced by a daily session for guests to socialize, which takes place from 4 pm-6 pm. You and your fellow visitors will share drinks and snacks, and start your Atlanta adventure off right.

8. Best Boutique Hotel for Sustainable Travel – Ellis Hotel

Bedroom view of Ellis Hotel, Atlanta, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel Photo credit: Leonardo

As they’re often smaller, boutique hotels are an excellent choice for those who take sustainability seriously but still love to travel. The Ellis Hotel is steeped in and deeply cares about this vibrant city’s history, but the Marriott Bonvoy collection hotel also has an eye on Atlanta’s future. They combine luxury with eco-friendliness, and the result is one of the best boutique hotels in Atlanta.

With that all said, ensuring an incredible guest experience is at the heart of what the Ellish Hotel does, whether it’s by providing amenities like free wifi, or by hosting a delightful evening happy hour at their award-winning terrace bar.

Ellis Hotel is also on the historic Peachtree Street, home to many of the city’s coolest hospitality spots and cultural highlights. All in all, one of the best boutique hotels in Atlanta, especially if you’re trying to be more conscious of your traveling impact.

Although the above list will help you to decide which of the amazing boutique hotels in Atlanta is best for you, you still might want to do your own research about accommodation options. There are a lot of factors that need to be taken into account, but the below four are probably the most important if you want to ensure your vacation is everything you desire and more.

Location

Whether you want to be by the wilds of Piedmont Park, in the thick of things in Downtown Atlanta, or have easy access to Georgia’s wonderful natural scenescapes, there will be an Atlanta boutique hotel for you. The city has a wealth of transport options, yes, but after a long day of sightseeing, it always feels great to only have a short stroll back to the comfort of your room.

The center of Atlanta is quite safe so there’s no need to worry about location from that perspective, but in terms of enhancing your trip, it’s definitely something to keep in mind.

Price

When people think of boutique hotels, they often think they’re all at the higher end of the cost scale. However, boutique doesn’t necessarily mean expensive, but simply smaller and offering a more personalized experience.

You don’t have to break the bank to have a luxurious and intimate experience in this city, and there are boutique hotels in Atlanta for every kind of budget. You just have to search for your ideal choice.

Activities and Amenities

One of the major benefits of boutique hotels in Atlanta is the fact that they can focus on customer service as they are smaller in size than chain accommodation. You’ll want to find an establishment that has exactly what you want, and we’re not just talking about basics like air-conditioned rooms and a private pool.

Some of these hotels in Atlanta are home to outstanding bars and restaurants, and others excel in their impeccable and unique designs. Many offer a full program of activities so that you can get the most out of your Atlanta trip without having to plan too far ahead. No matter what you’re looking to do in this thriving city, you’ll find a hotel that can help you get there.

Guest Preferences

Boutique usually means more refined and stylish, but that doesn’t also exclude families and other types of large groups. Some even offer activities for those with young ones, and many also deliver on pet-sitting services, so you can have complete peace of mind while you enjoy your trip.

If you’re in a large group for an event you might also find certain boutique hotels in Atlanta aren’t for you, but there are plenty of others that will embrace your celebratory side. Just make sure to ring ahead if you’re worried about fitting the vibe.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I expect from a boutique hotel in Atlanta?

You should be expecting a more personalized experience than you would get in a chain hotel in the city, but that doesn’t just mean friendlier staff. Everything about the hotel should be colored by local experiences, including excellent tips from the concierge service, and the opportunity to dive into local experiences.

You should also expect top amenities that aren’t oversubscribed, from spacious fitness centers to top-quality dining opportunities at an on-site restaurant. Not every establishment will have everything, but they will all have something that sets them apart from the usual Atlanta hotel experience.

Why is it better to stay in a boutique hotel in Atlanta?

Large chain hotels can feel a bit faceless, and when they’re in a city with such a vibrant personality like Atlanta that can make a trip feel a little duller. Staying in a boutique hotel means that your accommodation is going to be just as unique and personalized as your trip, so you can have a truly authentic Atlanta experience instead of something that’s a bit more generic.

Sometimes you can also get a better rate by booking directly with a smaller hotel, giving you the best of both worlds with luxury and savings.

Can I bring my family to a boutique hotel in Atlanta?

Yes, contrary to what many people think, a boutique hotel doesn’t necessarily mean that children aren’t welcome. There are many hotels in Atlanta that deliver on serenity and chicness while also having the facilities needed to keep guests of all ages entertained.

With that said, the easiest way to make sure you’re heading to the right place, and that you and your fellow guests will be on the same page, is to do a bit of research. For the ultimate peace of mind, feel free to contact the hotel in advance via email or phone, and they’re sure to advise you on their policies towards families and children.

Are boutique hotels in Atlanta expensive?

Because of their smaller size and high quality, these kinds of accommodation options are often seen as being on the higher end of the price spectrum. While it’s true that many boutique hotels in Atlanta have some pricey options, especially their suites, there are lots of reasonably priced rooms, as well as offers to be taken advantage of.

The additional amenities that boutique hotels provide can also help you to save money overall, whether it’s cheap parking, easy access to sights, or discounted rates on food and drink. These benefits, plus a quality level of service, really does make it much more worthwhile to stay in a boutique hotel in Atlanta.

Conclusion

Atlanta is a truly unique city, and your accommodation should reflect that. With so many great boutique hotels to choose from it can be tough to take the plunge and actually book one, especially when each of them delivers something special in its own way.

However, if you follow this guide, then we’re sure that you’ll find an accommodation option that will blow you away. We have no reservations about recommending our best overall boutique hotel, Hotel Clermont Atlanta, by Oliver, to anyone planning a jaunt to the Big Peach.

Then, it’s just up to you to make the most of what this unbelievable city has to offer!

