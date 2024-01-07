All of the Greatest Things To Do In Tyler, Texas, the ‘Rose Capital of America’

Tyler, Texas, is known as the “Rose Capital of America.” Tyler, located in upper East Texas and just under 100 miles East of Dallas, lives up to its nickname, with a gorgeous stunning rose garden, plentiful opportunities to enjoy flowers, and, of course, its famous Rose Parade. As a lifelong Texan, I’ve met plenty of people who express excitement about visiting the larger, well-known

cities in my state: Austin, Houston, the Dallas Fort Worth area, and my hometown of San Antonio. I love telling others about the many Texas communities, like Tyler, that deserve a spot on their radar. Here’s why.

Visiting Tyler – Key Takeaways

Image by Bryan Dickerson Photo credit: Tyler State Park

There’s a heavy focus on flowers in Tyler, so the timing of when you visit matters.

Tyler has many indoor and outdoor options that are ideal for family-friendly or multigenerational travel groups.

Tyler’s has a small but strong art and architecture scene, and you’ll want to carve out time to admire the historic homes and other buildings.

Rose City, as Tyler is nicknamed, has all your Texas food favorites, like Tex-Mex and barbecue, but there’s an emerging multicultural food scene as well. No matter what your taste buds crave, you’ll find something delicious in Tyler.

Explore Downtown Tyler

Image by Visit Tyler Photo credit: Downtown Tyler, Texas

Downtown Tyler has an eclectic blend of history, art, food, and other fun things. Walking through downtown Tyler is the best way to get a feel for the city, and of course, talking to local residents always leads to great advice on what to see next and is always your best source of gems that might not be on your list of things to see and do.

Classical Revival Architecture

Tyler has many historic homes and buildings to check out in and near downtown Tyler. Don’t miss the free Goodman Museum and the McClendon House, where you can book a guided tour or sign up for one of their creative murder mystery events. Charnwood, Brick, and Azalea Streets are lined with historic homes with beautiful gardens. In addition to Classical Revival, you’ll see Queen Anne, Tudor Revival, and Colonial Revival styles of architecture.

Specialty Shops and Restaurants Worth Checking Out

There are too many cute spots in Tyler to list them all, but Brands and Threads Apparel Company and Adjusting Sails Dirtworks Pottery Studio are two top places to check out. If you’re looking for big box or national chain stores, Tyler’s Broadway Square Mall has a large selection of retailers.

Hungry? There’s also no shortage of great places to eat. Popular spots are Rick’s on the Square, Nourish ETX, and Culture ETX.

Tyler’s Mosaic District is also a don’t-miss. A former Halliburton warehouse, This dynamic shopping and dining area houses 19 local businesses, including True Vine Brewery, which has become a friendly hub for Tylerites and visitors alike. With over 15 unique and flavorful beers on tap, live music every weekend, a children’s park and splash pad, and artisan pizza, this kid-friendly, pet-friendly spot deserves a place high on your list of things to do in Tyler.

Check out the Tyler Rose Garden

You just can’t visit the Rose Capital of America and miss the Tyler Rose Garden! This free garden houses the largest public collection of roses in the country, featuring over 300 varieties of rose bushes and a variety of other plants, trees, and flowers.

Meet Animals at Caldwell Zoo

Image by Caldwell Zoo Photo credit: Map of the Caldwell Zoo

Residents of Tyler’s Zoo include lions, zebras, cougars, bison, and more. The zoo’s South American section is currently undergoing a complete redevelopment with an expected completion date sometime in spring 2024. New additions include an immersive, themed rainforest experience and river otter and jaguar exhibits with underwater viewing. Popular residents of the South American section include capybara, anteater, sloth, and a variety of South American birds.

Tyler Berry Farm

Image by Tyler Berry Farm Photo credit: Buckets full of strawberries at Tyler Berry Farm

If you want to pick your own seasonal fruit, Tyler Berry Farm is the place to do it. Here’s a timeline of what’s available when:

Strawberries – April-May

Blueberries – June-July

Flowers in between with the best blooms in June.

Adjacent to the Tyler Berry Farm, you’ll find the Plantation Pines Christmas Tree Farm, which features a splendid array of Christmas trees, pumpkin patches, and the unique opportunity to pick your own tulips in March.

Visit Tyler State Park

Image by Bryan Dickerson Photo credit: Tyler State Park

Enjoy natural beauty and outdoor activities in this easy-to-access 900-acre park conveniently located just off Interstate 20. Tyler State Park has a spring-fed lake for swimming, fishing, and kayaking, beautiful mature shade trees, and 13 miles of hiking trails and mountain biking trails.

Tyler State Park also has picnic areas and overnight camping.

A new park headquarters and interpretive center is slated to open in Spring 2024.

Tyler Rose Museum

This nod to Tyler’s rose history has displays about the rose industry and the history of the annual Rose Festival. The museum also has past costumes on display and other items that date back to the city’s first festival in 1933.

Tyler Museum of Art

Image by Tyler Museum of Art Photo credit: Tyler Museum of Art sculptures

Located on the campus of Tyler Community College, this small art museum has both permanent collection items and rotating exhibits. The museum is small as far as art museums go, but it’s a fun way to explore the local art scene.

If you’re seeking more art experiences, there’s an Art Alley featuring street art and murals behind the 200 block of West Erwin St., connecting College Ave. and Bois d’Arc Ave. Performing art available in the area includes the East Texas Symphony Orchestra and

concerts, musicals, and other special events at the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center.

American Dog Horn Museum

If offbeat museums are your thing, plan a stop at the American Dog Horn Museum. While the museum’s focus is the dog horn, which is used to call hunting dogs, they have all kinds of antique and handmade calling horns.

American Freedom Museum

Image by American Freedom Musuem Photo credit: American Freedom Museum entrance

Located in nearby Bullard, the American Freedom Museum has two galleries of exhibits that honor the military and veterans. There is also a Hall of Presidents and an outdoor Walk of Honor exhibit.

Blue Moon Gardens

Image by Blue Moon Gardens Photo credit: Blue Moon Gardens blown glass mushrooms

Blue Moon Gardens is a garden center and store offering a variety of plants and shrubs. Grab some seeds or bulbs for a unique souvenir from Tyler. There’s also a gift shop that sells garden art and locally made gifts and crafts, as well as a fiber arts studio with textiles for sale and classes throughout the year.

Discovery Science Place

Image by Visit Tyler Photo credit: Discovery Science center

If you’re visiting Tyler with kids, Discovery Science Place is a great indoor choice to help kids blow off steam and learn through play. Discovery Science Place is a science center for kids

with four unique galleries with hands-on, fun, science-focused exhibits. Although all kids are welcome, this is an activity geared toward younger children.

Escapology Escape Room Tyler

If working together to crack codes and solve clues sounds like a good time, book one of Escapology’s five escape rooms. From saving the world from an evil scientist’s deadly chemical weapon to a Scooby Doo-themed mystery, Escapology is a fun pre or post-dinner activity or a great choice for a hot or rainy day. You’ll need to allow about 90 minutes to complete the escape room, and the recommended age is 14 and up, so no young children for this activity.

Urban Air Trampoline Park

I used to approach trampoline parks and arcade games on vacation as something to stay away from. I live near a large city with my teens, and there’s a wide variety of those types of places near home, so I discouraged my kids from these activities while traveling. If you’re vacationing with family, letting active kids have a say-so in what they do enhances everyone’s experience, even if it’s something as simple as jumping on a trampoline.

Urban Air Tyler has a variety of trampolines, a climbing wall, a ropes course, and more fun, active things. Tyler also has a second trampoline park, iJump Tyler Trampoline Park.

Check out a local water park

Summers are hot in Tyler, and there are plenty of places to cool off. The Waterpark at the Villages, located at the Holiday Inn Club Vacations Villages Resort, is an indoor waterpark open

year-round with a wave pool, body and tube slides, and a dedicated area for smaller children. You don’t have to be a guest at the resort to go to the water park.

There’s also a Jellystone Park located north of Tyler with an onsite waterpark as well as activities like a miniature golf course, laser tag, pickleball courts, walking trails, and more.

Bergfeld Park and Faulkner Park in Tyler also have splash pads if you’re looking for a quick way to cool off.

Local Movie Theaters

If you want to catch a movie while in Tyler, Times Square Grand Slam and Studio Movie Grill have first-run movies. I enjoy a movie while traveling now and then, especially if my visit aligns with the release of something I really want to see.

Tyler, Texas FAQs

How do I get to Tyler?

If visiting from out of state, the easiest way to reach Tyler is probably to fly into Dallas and rent a car because you’ll need wheels to get around Tyler. Dallas Fort Worth is a major airport and it’s easy to get a direct flight there from almost anywhere. Dallas Love Field Airport is a Southwest Airlines hub if you’re traveling from a region serviced by Southwest Airlines.

Tyler also has its own airport. Tyler Pounds Regional Airport in Tyler offers three daily flights to Dallas/Fort Worth. Service is provided by American Airlines operating as American Eagle via 50-seat regional jets.

Where’s the best place to stay in Tyler?

If you’re into boutique hotels, Tyler has two new properties worth checking out, Greyhound Inn and the Thomas Hotel.

The Greyhound Inn used to be a bus station that has nine distinct rooms and contactless check-in. If you like a little quirkiness and a unique backdrop for your vacation Instagram snaps, this downtown spot is a fun one. Family-owned Thomas Hotel is an eight-room property in the heart of downtown Tyler offering comfortable rooms and suites and an onsite cocktail bar, The Judge.

If you prefer staying in a familiar branded hotel – hello loyalty points – Tyler has a Hilton Garden Inn, a Marriott Courtyard, and a Holiday Inn Express. Camping sites are also available at Tyler State Park.

What is the best time of year to visit Tyler?

Visiting Tyler in October treats visitors to all things roses with the annual Rose Festival, but there’s fun to be found year-round in this often under-the-radar Texas city.

If you want to maximize your exposure to Tyler’s famous floral blooms, visit during the spring or fall. Peak seasons at the Tyler Rose Garden are mid-April and mid-October. Temperature-wise,

spring and fall are excellent times to visit East Texas. The weather is mild enough to enjoy outdoor activities, and you’ll skip the sweltering summer heat.

What’s new in Tyler?

As previously mentioned, the zoo and Tyler State Park are undergoing expansions and renovations. Here’s what else is new.

Restoration of the Mayfair Building

Although Tyler might not be on the map as a music destination, but the restoration of the

Mayfair Building may change that. Located within the Tyler Rose Complex, this historic stage has witnessed performances of greats like Elvis, Dolly, and Johnny Cash. The venue is currently undergoing renovation and is slated to open in January 2024. The goal is to reclaim the Mayfair Building as a cultural gem and put the city on the map as a music-friendly spot to visit.

Lemon Yellow Latin Bites

Tyler has an emerging food scene, and Lemon Yellow Latin Bites, open for about a year, deserves to be on every foodie’s shortlist. Located in Tyler’s Mosaic District, Lemon Yellow Latin Bites, operated by local Latina duo Cris Berlingeri and Tahidi Perez, serves up sweet and savory comfort foods like empanadas and guava cheesecake, and other dishes inspired by their Puerto Rican and Venezuelan cultures.

What is nearby Tyler to explore?

Texas is a big state, and there is much to explore, so depending on time and interest, it is doable to plan to visit another Texas city in conjunction with visiting Tyler.

Longview, 37 miles East of Tyler, is another fun small city to explore. You’ll find hiking trails, an arboretum, and a historic downtown with lots of great restaurants.

If you feel like a bit of a drive, Beaumont is just shy of 200 miles Southeast of Tyler. There are several free museums in the downtown area and a cattail marsh wetlands area with a boardwalk for viewing local wildlife.

If you want to experience another state, Shreveport is 100 miles and about a 90-minute drive from Tyler. Shreveport, while perhaps best known for its casino scene, has several restaurants that make the drive worth your time. Ernest Orleans Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge is a perennial Shreveport favorite. For more laid-back dining in a lively atmosphere, plan to spend some time in Shreveport’s East Bank District.