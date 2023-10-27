Southwest Extends Flight Schedule with 17 Destinations

Along with the third quarter earnings report, Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday extending its flight schedule and adding new international options.

According to the announcement, the flight schedule will extend 17 specific routes — most of them daily flights — until August 4, 2024. The flights include:

Orlando to Six International Destinations

On June 4, 2024, Southwest will begin operating daily flights from Orlando to these six international destinations:

Cancun, Mexico

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Nassau, Bahamas

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

San José, Costa Rica

Burbank to five domestic cities

On June 4, 2024, Southwest will fly daily from Burbank to these five domestic cities:

Boise, Idaho

Kansas City, Missouri

New Orleans

San Antonio

St. Louis

Baltimore/Washington to Colorado Springs

On June 4, 2024, Southwest will open up a new east coast route in Baltimore/Washington that flies non-stop to Colorado Springs.

New Seasonal Service

Starting next summer, Southwest will operate Saturday-only flights from Dallas to four destinations, including:

Buffalo/Niagara

Fresno, California

Providence, Rhode Island

Spokane, Washington

Lastly, Southwest will operate Saturday-only flights from its new hub in Nashville to Bozeman, Montana, and Saturday and Sunday service to Grand Rapids, Michigan.