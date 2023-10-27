Southwest Extends Flight Schedule with 17 Destinations

Along with the third quarter earnings report, Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday extending its flight schedule and adding new international options.
According to the announcement, the flight schedule will extend 17 specific routes — most of them daily flights — until August 4, 2024. The flights include:
Orlando to Six International Destinations
On June 4, 2024, Southwest will begin operating daily flights from Orlando to these six international destinations:
- Cancun, Mexico
- Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
- Nassau, Bahamas
- Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- San José, Costa Rica
Burbank to five domestic cities
On June 4, 2024, Southwest will fly daily from Burbank to these five domestic cities:
- Boise, Idaho
- Kansas City, Missouri
- New Orleans
- San Antonio
- St. Louis
Baltimore/Washington to Colorado Springs
On June 4, 2024, Southwest will open up a new east coast route in Baltimore/Washington that flies non-stop to Colorado Springs.
New Seasonal Service
Starting next summer, Southwest will operate Saturday-only flights from Dallas to four destinations, including:
- Buffalo/Niagara
- Fresno, California
- Providence, Rhode Island
- Spokane, Washington
Lastly, Southwest will operate Saturday-only flights from its new hub in Nashville to Bozeman, Montana, and Saturday and Sunday service to Grand Rapids, Michigan.