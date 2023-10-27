TravelAwaits

Southwest Extends Flight Schedule with 17 Destinations

Daniel Terrill
Oct.27.2023
    Along with the third quarter earnings report, Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday extending its flight schedule and adding new international options. 

    According to the announcement, the flight schedule will extend 17 specific routes — most of them daily flights — until August 4, 2024. The flights include: 

    Orlando to Six International Destinations

    On June 4, 2024, Southwest will begin operating daily flights from Orlando to these six international destinations: 

    • Cancun, Mexico
    • Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
    • Nassau, Bahamas
    • Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
    • Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • San José, Costa Rica

    Burbank to five domestic cities

    On June 4, 2024, Southwest will fly daily from Burbank to these five domestic cities: 

    • Boise, Idaho
    • Kansas City, Missouri
    • New Orleans
    • San Antonio
    • St. Louis

    Baltimore/Washington to Colorado Springs

    On June 4, 2024, Southwest will open up a new east coast route in Baltimore/Washington that flies non-stop to Colorado Springs. 

    New Seasonal Service

    Starting next summer, Southwest will operate Saturday-only flights from Dallas to four destinations, including: 

    • Buffalo/Niagara
    • Fresno, California
    • Providence, Rhode Island
    • Spokane, Washington

    Lastly, Southwest will operate Saturday-only flights from its new hub in Nashville to Bozeman, Montana, and Saturday and Sunday service to Grand Rapids, Michigan. 

