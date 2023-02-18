Nominate Your Favorite Travel Destinations And Experiences In This Year’s Best Of Travel Awards

The third annual Best Of Travel Awards is officially underway! TravelAwaits is proud to once again provide you, our travel-hungry readers, the opportunity to highlight your favorite destinations and hidden travel gems from around the world. With enough support, your favorites could be crowned the Best Of Travel!

Return daily through March 12 at 6 a.m. CDT to nominate your favorite businesses; this will give them a greater chance of becoming a finalist. Locations with the most nominations will be reviewed by a panel of travel industry experts to ensure compliance with each category to decide this year’s finalists.

Mark your calendars: On March 31, we will announce the finalists and voting will begin. The voting period will run from March 31 until April 23. You will once again be able to return once per day to vote for your favorite finalists in each category.

Finally, if you represent an eligible business or destination and would like to encourage your followers to nominate you, please email us and we can send you a graphic and link to use on your site.