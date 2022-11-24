10 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Glenwood Springs, Colorado

Glenwood Springs, Colorado, offers some fantastic things to do. From its natural hot springs to rafting and hiking, this little town has something for everyone. And when it comes to dining, Glenwood Springs doesn’t disappoint either. Whether you’re looking for a casual bite or an elegant evening out, Glenwood has a restaurant to please your tastebuds.

Here are my personal favorites listed in no particular order.

I was a hosted guest at several of the following restaurants while on a press trip. All opinions are my own.

Salad at Hotel Colorado Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

1. Hotel Colorado

The Hotel Colorado Restaurant and Bar serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They offer delicious options and have vegetarian and gluten-free items available.

When the weather permits, you can dine in the courtyard for lunch and dinner. They serve appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrées, and delicious desserts in a beautiful historic building dating back to the 1800s. Flowers and a fountain surround the patio.

What To Order At The Hotel Colorado

When I visited, I enjoyed the HC cobb salad. It had fresh baby spinach, diced tomatoes, crispy smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg, and a sherry herb dressing. They usually add blue cheese, but I passed on that. It was so good I returned 2 days later and ordered the same thing.

The next time I visit, I plan to order the crispy Brussels sprouts with a sweet honey glaze, candied walnuts, and pieces of crispy pork belly.

The Riviera Supper Club Photo credit: Logan Bush / Shutterstock.com

2. Riviera Supper Club And Scratch Kitchen

A local favorite, the Riviera Supper Club and Scratch Kitchen offers unique and seasonal food made from scratch. This landmark dining establishment is located in the historic downtown Glenwood Springs. It is a multiple award-winning and top-rated restaurant that uses fresh and local ingredients, serves inventive cocktails, and offers an extensive wine list.

Open Wednesday through Sunday, be prepared for a magical experience when you visit and dine at the Riviera Supper Club.

What To Order At The Riviera Supper Club

I recommend the Boozy Burger. It is a juicy burger with thick-cut crispy bacon on top, cheese, onion straws, and a balsamic reduction. With it, I suggest ordering the sweet and spicy Brussel sprouts that are fried crispy with a barbeque sauce over them. Hold the cheese for me.

Appetizer at the Pullman Photo credit: The Pullman

3. The Pullman

A casual restaurant, The Pullman, is located in downtown Glenwood Springs. The menu features American classics such as burgers, fries, and milkshakes. The restaurant also has a full bar, making it a great place to grab a drink after a long day exploring the town.

What To Order At The Pullman

The grilled heritage pork chop is at the top of my list. It is served with a pretzel spaetzle, pickled turnips, and house bacon with a mustard jus.

Smokin’ Q Combo Photo credit: Modern Smoke BBQ

4. Smoke Modern BBQ

Smoke Modern BBQ is the place to go if you’re in the mood for delicious barbeque. The restaurant, located downtown, has won numerous awards for its food, and it’s easy to see why. The menu features a variety of barbecue favorites such as ribs, pulled pork, and brisket. The meats are slow-smoked to perfection and the sides are all incredibly flavorful. Just wait until you taste the desserts. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed. The restaurant also has an extensive beer list, making it a great place to relax and watch a game.

What To Order At Smoke Modern BBQ

I’m a barbeque lover, so my choice is the Smokin Q Combo, which allows you to pick two or three meats. The options include brisket, pulled pork, ribs, sausage, and smoked chicken. You also have a choice of two sides served with the meal.

Donuts fresh from the Sweet Coloradough Bakery Photo credit: Sweet Coloradough Bakery & Cafe

5. Sweet Coloradough Bakery & Cafe

Sweet Coloradough Bakery & Cafe is located in downtown Glenwood Springs. The menu features fresh-baked goods, sandwiches, soups, and salads. It is excellent for breakfast, lunch, or a quick snack. They have the best doughnut in Colorado, according to Yelp.

The bakery is usually busy, especially in the morning. You can smell the delicious donuts half a block away.

What To Order At Sweet Coloradough Bakery & Cafe

I recommend the Build-A-Super-Bomb-Sandwich. You pick the type of fresh bread, meat, cheese, and toppings for your sandwich, which is made to order. Be sure to enjoy one of the hand-crafted donuts or pastries for dessert.

French Dip at Doc Holliday’s Saloon Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

6. Doc Holliday’s Saloon

Within walking distance of most things in downtown Glenwood Springs, Doc’s has a full bar and a lunch and dinner menu offering starters, items from the grill, healthy choices, favorites, and dinner entrées. When you eat there, you feel like you are in the Old West. There are lots of antiques, old photographs, and memorabilia. Plus, it is just a fun place to dine. It is one of those iconic places you must visit at least once.

What To Order At Doc Holliday’s Saloon

I recommend the French Dip. The French roll has thinly slicked juicy roast beef topped with melted provolone and served with a rich au jus.

Cherry pie at Village Inn Photo credit: Village Inn

7. Village Inn

The Village Inn is one of Glenwood Springs’s most popular restaurants, and for a good reason. The food is fantastic, and the prices are very reasonable. They serve breakfast all day and the homestyle meals will remind you of what your grandmother used to make. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast or dinner, the Village Inn has you covered.

What To Order At Village Inn

I had the fish and chips, and they were great. Next time, I plan to order the classy cobb salad that looked divine when served to neighboring tables.

Shrimp at Woody Creek Tavern Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

8. Woody Creek Tavern

Woody Creek Tavern is an American-style tavern and one of my favorite restaurants. It is located just outside Glenwood Springs. The tavern is known for its burgers (they are some of the best I’ve ever had) and the fries are also incredible. They use locally-sourced beef from the Woody Creek Ranch. The Woody Creek Tavern is definitely worth checking out if you’re looking for a casual place to eat with great food.

What To Order At Woody Creek Tavern

Their burgers are the number one thing to order, but if you want something different, try the Rocky Mountain Trout. Other local favorites are the street corn and the blistered shishitos peppers. I will have one of each!

9. CO Ranch House

Western-inspired, the CO Ranch House is an excellent place to eat. Located on Restaurant Row in Glenwood Springs, they pride themselves in using locally-sourced products, including ranch-raised beef, sustainable salmon, Rocky Mountain trout, local spirits, and craft beer.

What To Order At CO Ranch House

If you have a hearty appetite, I vote for the 14-ounce cowboy cut ribeye steak. If you are looking for something a bit different, try the lobster ravioli with a white wine cream sauce.

Martini lovers will enjoy the blood orange lavender ginger martini. It is made with Colorado Vodka.

10. Sundae

Regardless of where you have your main meal, you should stop at Sundae for a dessert or snack. They create small-batch artisan ice cream in various creative new flavors and old classics.

What To Order At Sundae

Take your pick: your favorite flavor of small-batch ice cream in a handmade waffle cone or one of their signature sundaes.

Glenwood Springs has plenty of activities and attractions to keep you busy, as well as a wide variety of restaurants that will satisfy any palate. Although it would be hard to choose a favorite spot, all the places we’ve mentioned offer something unique and special that will keep you coming back for more. If you find yourself in Glenwood Springs, be sure to check out one (or all) of these fantastic restaurants and bars. And don’t forget to enjoy some of the best views in the state while you’re at it!

Related Reading: