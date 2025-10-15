United States Passport Drops to 12th in Global Passport Rankings

What does it mean to have a ‘powerful’ passport?

For travelers, it means you can visit a country without previously acquiring a visa. A powerful passport hands you global mobility because it lessens the number of hoops you need to jump through to obtain that visa, whether in terms of price, background checks, complex application processes, and more.

In short, it signals that your country is viewed in a positive light, due to a broad range of factors like low crime rates, historic alliances, and more.

The United States has historically had one of the most powerful passports in the world. Those with a US passport could expect entry into most countries with little paperwork involved.

According to the latest Global Passport Ranking list from Henley & Partners, the US passport is now ranked 12th globally. It marks the first time in the ranking’s 20-year history that the US has slipped below the Top 10 ranking.

The Global Passport Ranking is based on data from 199 passports and 227 global travel destinations. Henley & Partners uses passenger data from the IATA (International Air Transport Association) to update its ranking every month. (The IATA is the world’s largest airline industry operations publication.)

So, what’s behind the fall in rankings? And which countries have risen to the top of the Global Passport Ranking?

A look at the Top 10 most powerful passports in 2025

Because the Global Passport Ranking is based on visa data, countries are ranked based on quantitative terms. In other words, it’s possible for two countries to have the same ranking if residents can travel to the same number of countries visa-free.

For example, Singapore is in the top spot because passport holders can visit 193 countries in the world—which is the total number of nations recognized by the IATA. (Some publications put that number at 195.) Singaporeans can travel anywhere in the world without applying for a visa.

South Korea is close behind at 190 countries, followed by Japan with 189. Fourth place is shared by five countries that have access to 188 countries, including Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, and Switzerland.

The United States recently fell to 12th place with 180 countries open to passport holders without a visa. The US is tied with Malaysia. For context, Canada is in 9th place with 183 visa-free countries in reach, while the UK is in 8th place with 184 visa-free countries.

The US dipped in position because both Brazil and China have created visa requirements for Americans in 2025. (Americans can still easily travel to either country, but must now apply for an electronic visa like the US’s own ESTA.) Additionally, new visa rules with countries like Vietnam and Myanmar have contributed to the drop.