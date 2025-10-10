Based on Four Metrics, These Are the US’s Coziest Cities

As soon as temperatures drop, my mind switches from days spent poolside to finding the coziest, most charming adventure available.

The proof: I’m about to embark on a Montreal to Vermont to NYC trip to put myself in the world’s best fall foliage displays. I will do nothing but wear oversized sweaters, haunt coffee shops, shuffle through puddles of golden leaves, and sigh dreamily at the misty, forested horizon. (Until I get to New York City, of course.)

While not all Americans schedule trips to maximize cozy factors, I’m definitely not alone in my love of settling in for the colder months.

From New England to the Pacific Northwest, Americans adore a little fall stay-in.

But which cities actually offer a super-cozy stay? Is it all about fall foliage displays in mountain towns with seasonal festivals—or are there other metrics at play?

According to a recent study from Privacy Journal, which specializes in VPNs that travelers can use, the US’s coziest cities aren’t in traditional territory. In fact, three can be found in the tropics and subtropics.

(If you want to dive into the full study, head here.)

A closer look at the US’s 5 coziest cities

The study from Privacy Journal compares data related to nature and walkability, comfort-focused locations, home décor, and creative activities.

In terms of nature and walkability, they’ve scored cities higher if they have large parks and outdoor areas to enjoy the changing seasons. Comfort-focused locations include coffee shops, indie bookstores, tea houses, libraries, and bakeries.

Home décor and hearth topics focus on cozy Airbnbs and local searches for things like candles, blankets, fall home décor, and so on. Lastly, creative cozy activities count the number of paint and pottery classes, along with cooking classes.

It’s not the most extensive study, but it has generated some unique insights. Here are the US’s top five coziest cities based on these metrics: