7 Historic German Towns to Visit Near Strasbourg

Located in eastern France, right on the border with Germany, Strasbourg is a melting pot of both cultures.

The French city has one of the most picturesque historic centers in Europe, and remains a popular hub thanks to its gorgeous architecture and status as the home of the European Parliament. It’s also renowned as the ‘capital of Christmas’ thanks to its festive winter atmosphere and market that dates back to the 16th century.

Regardless of its charm, Strasbourg is a relatively small city with only around 300,000 inhabitants. That means you can explore its main historic sites, dine at its top Alsatian eateries, and shop at its cutest boutiques within a few days.

From there, you might want to consider a day trip… or five.

Strasbourg, thanks to its location near the Alps and its range of rolling forests, is also a prime spot to explore the area’s best German towns. That way, you can soak up more of Alsace’s German roots, too.

Ready to see the best German towns to visit near Strasbourg? These are the spots travelers can’t get enough of.

Best German towns to visit near Strasbourg

Gengenbach (~1 hour by train)

This village has a well-maintained and medieval town center, ushering you into a folktale from yore. Surrounded by the Black Forest (or Schwarzwald in German), it’s also a scenic spot for casual forest strolls. Don’t miss out on the Lowenberg Palace nearby, which combines history inside the 18th-century home with modern art exhibits.

Freiburg (~1 hour 45 minutes by train)

Freiburg Minster. Cathedral. Freiburg. Freiburg im Breisgau. Black Forest. (Getty)

Dubbed Germany’s greenest city, Freiburg is covered with foliage and crisscrossed by cycling paths. It’s also famous for its 13th-century Gothic church, which juts high into the sky. I recommend visiting the nearby Shauinsland Mountain via cable car. It gives you a jaw-dropping view of the Rhine Valley and Black Forest.

Colmar (~30 minutes by train)

River Lauch flows through Petit Venise in the old town of Colmar. (Getty)

If you’re low on time and/or energy, one of the best German towns to visit near Strasbourg is Colmar. There’s just one catch: it’s technically still in France. That being said, from its dining to its architecture, it has a distinctly German feel.

You can reach the town in only thirty minutes by train. You’ll be transported into a charming, historic city center. From there, you can visit sites like the Unterlinden Museum or even join a wine tour. This is the main hub for Alstian wine routes!

There’s more, too. If you rent a bike in Colmar, you can also head to nearby villages like Eguishem and Kayserberg. Eguishem (also in France) has yet another gorgeous medieval town center, plus great seasonal festivals. Kayserberg also offers stunning historic architecture—but you’ll also notice sprawling vineyards just outside town.

Bergheim (~50 minutes by train)

This is a photo in the beautiful village of Bergheim in the Alsace province of France (Getty)

In case anyone is thinking of that one famous club in Berlin, we’re talking about Bergheim—not Berghain. Berghaim is one of the most unique German towns to visit near Strasbourg, thanks to its interesting range of things to do.

It’s home to Schloss Paffendorf, one of the coolest palaces to see in Germany, and a 1,000-year-old convent at Brauweiler Abbey. It’s also home to a kart racing experience that was created by Michael Schumacher, one of the world’s best F1 racers of all time.

There’s even a nature park that doubles as a raptor rehab center, meaning you can take a guided tour with owls and other raptors.

Gutach (~1 hour 40 minutes by train)

Unfortunately, there’s no direct route between Strasbourg and Gutach, meaning you’ll need to transfer. Ultimately, that makes the journey longer, but it doesn’t make it impossible. And, if you enjoy nature and want to really immerse yourself in the Black Forest, it’s worth the hassle.

You can take private tours of the forest, along with breweries. There’s also a ‘rodelbahn’ or a very long slide that lets you coast down a local mountain. But the coolest offer is the Open Air Museum that showcases how locals lived in the not-so-distant past.

Baden-Baden (~50 minutes by train)

Architecture of Baden-Baden. Baden-Baden, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany.

Nearby is the world-famous spa town of Baden-Baden. It’s also home to one of Europe’s oldest continuously running hotels and a range of unique museums, offering a dash of history. Really, Baden-Baden should be on your list if you enjoy a good soak at the spa.

It’s been a spa town home to saunas, pools, and other specialty baths since Roman times. That’s right: it was founded 2,000 years ago thanks to its healing mineral-water springs, which Roman officials and soldiers used to relax.

If you want to see Switzerland, visit Basel (~1 hour 30 minutes by train)

Basel, Canton Basel-Stadt, Switzerland.

If you’re staying in Strasbourg for the duration of your trip, consider jumping across the border into Switzerland instead of Germany. You can explore Basel easily, which is famed for its 11th-century Basel Cathedral and its lovely Rhine Promenade river walk.

If you enjoy culture, you can explore Basel’s many interesting museums. There’s the world-renowned Kunstmuseum for art lovers, along with the Museum Tinguely for fans of contemporary sculpture. There’s even a Paper Mill Museum where you can see medieval paper-making practices. It’s more interesting than it sounds!