5 Easy, Simple Flying Tips for the Holiday Season (2025)

The holiday season is almost here, which means it’s time to finalize vacation dates and buy those tickets home.

There’s just one snag… air travel is prone to more hiccups than ever before, from lost luggage to delayed flights to airport confusion. With added traffic at security lines and in the air, flying over the holidays is one of the most hectic times of the year to travel.

Whether you’re planning your Thanksgiving trip home to a more exotic Christmas getaway, you might want to get your air travel ducks in a row before buying the ‘purchase’ button.

These are my perennial flying tips for the holiday season. They’ll make it easier to plan your visit home while also setting you up for success at the airport.

Flying tips for easy air travel during the holiday season

Tip #1: Book direct

Let’s start with the most basic flying tips out there: book direct and book as few stopovers as possible.

You can save a lot of money by booking with third-party booking platforms, like Booking or Kayak. However, I recommend swapping savings for security during the holiday season.

When you book with a third party, an airline can (and probably will) shift the responsibility for any delays or rebookings onto their partner. That can make it a nightmare for you to get reimbursed or rebook flights in case of disaster.

When you book direct, you pay more. There’s no way around it. That being said, airlines are much more likely to be responsive and helpful when you book directly through them. If you have the app downloaded, you can even solve most problems yourself with just a few clicks.

Can’t swing a non-budget ticket? Make sure to read the fine print before you hit purchase. Tickets that are purchased at the lowest possible fare typically don’t include the option to reschedule or otherwise adjust the booking at all.

Tip #2: Book early in the holiday season

Most flying tips recommend booking early, but my recommendation comes with two separate points.

First, buy your holiday season tickets to fly home as early as possible—as in, months ahead of time. That will help you save on the fare, and also ensures you don’t have to cobble together a five-layover trip home because flights are booked.

Second, buy tickets for flights that are scheduled early in the day. They’re less likely to be delayed and, in the case of evening flights, canceled. The earlier, the better.

Can’t book an early flight? For peace of mind, I recommend looking into airport hotels that are nearby. There’s nothing worse than running out of steam after a long day of air travel only to realize your last flight won’t be taking off—and that you’ll be stranded overnight.

Tip #3: Pack like a pro

You’ve got two choices on how to pack: keep it light with a carry-on or go big with a check-in. Most flying tips revolve around foregoing that check-in, but we tend to carry more during the holiday season, meaning a check-in might not be possible.

Seasonality aside, I usually decide which to go with based on the number of stopovers in my journey. The more stopovers, the better off you are sticking with a carry-on.

Once again, here’s where paying for a direct ticket can also help you out. Remember that airport ground crews are responsible for handling your luggage—not the airline. In case of lost luggage, a direct booking might mean the problem is automatically solved.

Here’s what I mean. If you booked directly with an airline, they have all your flight information, including your final destination. Chances are, they’ll get your bag to its final destination, even if it’s delayed—and maybe even without any pushing from your part.

Tip #4: Research the airports

Don’t just find the right airline—look into airports that you’ll be flying in/out of, especially if you’ve never been there before. If you have a late flight, don’t forget to look into airport hotels nearby.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to flying tips during the holiday season. You need to consider how busy most airports will be.

I recommend looking into how well an airport does during rush hour, including how long security lines are. Don’t forget that you can actually book a trip through security at some airports. Another factor to consider is customs lines. How well does an international airport handle busy holiday rushes, for example?

Tip #5: Plan to be healthy

Even if you’re not prone to airport illnesses, you might want to think again during the holiday season. (More passengers = more germs = higher likelihood of you getting a bug at 35,000 feet.)

If you want to stay healthy, especially during long international flights, you need to actually plan ahead with a few health-centric flying tips.

I recommend boosting your immune system with Emergen-C packets or a similar vitamin regimen. I suggest taking the same regimen during your actual travel.

To keep your gut healthy, consider packing some doctor-approved plane snacks with you. And don’t forget to bundle up during long flights, especially if you’re prone to respiratory and sinus problems. You might even want to bust out a cloth mask, which can help insulate your respiratory system from that dry plane air.

And, most importantly, don’t forget to drink plenty of water. Airplanes are insanely dry.