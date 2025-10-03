Drone Sightings Shut Down Munich Airport Mirroring Norway & Denmark Incidents

I recently reported on a cyberattack on software used to help passengers board flights at Heathrow Airport.

The incident, which took place on September 21, caused widespread delays at Heathrow and other European airports. The cyberattack took the form of ransomware, which is a type of attack in which the company affected must pay a ransom (in Bitcoin) to restore operations.

It’s far from the only major ransomware scare in the last few years—and it’s hardly the only issue causing delays and confusion at European airports.

On September 27, 2025, Denmark temporarily shut down its commercial airspace after drones were sighted near Karup airbase. Sightings were also reported in Germany, Norway, and Lithuania.

Later last night, on Thursday, October 2, Munich Airport was also shut down thanks to drone sightings.

What we know about drone sightings at Munich Airport

Some 3,000 passengers were stranded at the airport on Thursday evening and Friday morning after drone sightings set authorities on high alert. A total of 17 flights were canceled, while another 15 were diverted to other airports.

The actual sightings occurred the night before, around 10 pm on Thursday, October 2, by German air traffic control. Multiple sightings were also recorded by residents and passengers near the airport that night.

At this time, flights were canceled and diverted. Passengers stranded overnight at the airport were provided with camp beds and blankets.

Currently, there is no information on who might be behind the drone sightings in Denmark and, more recently, in Munich. However, officials like the Danish PM Mette Frederiksen have hinted that Russia could be behind the sightings due to recent sightings of Russian drones in Polish airspace.