Brand USA Launches ‘America the Beautiful’ Campaign to Kickstart Tourism

It’s been an up-and-down year for inbound US tourism.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Though Americans have been flocking abroad in steady numbers, inbound US travel has slowed across many metrics. Though business trips haven’t taken a dent, many international tourists have set their sights elsewhere.

In response, Brand USA, the country’s official tourism authority, has launched a new campaign called ‘America the Beautiful’. Like you might be able to tell by the title, the marketing push is focused on introducing visitors to the country’s vastly diverse landscapes, along with its lesser-known urban destinations.

First rolled out in mid-June, the campaign is also part of a gear-up for 2026’s busy calendar. The United States will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup while it also celebrates its 250th anniversary, along with the 100th year of Route 66. In 2028, Los Angeles will also host the Summer Olympics.

The goal of the campaign, according to Brand USA CEO Fred Dixon, is also to foster emotional connections between US-bound travelers and the places they visit. Since announcing the launch of America the Beautiful, Brand USA’s ‘Visit the USA’ site has changed the website’s URL to reflect the new campaign.

A closer look at America the Beautiful

One huge reason that visitors to the US will visit the Brand USA website is to learn more about entry and visa requirements. However, much of the website is designed to help visitors discover lesser-known US destinations.

You can search for destinations based on ‘incredible views’, ‘bucket-list restaurants’, ‘family road trip’ itineraries, and ‘top arts destinations’. In short, you can generate travel ideas that you can use to expand your trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup or the 2028 Summer Olympics.

There’s also a map feature that lets you search for destinations and things to do. There’s even a category for USA Territories that highlights which places around the world are technically US overseas territories.