Are There Lizard People in Denver Airport? Inside the Denver Airport Conspiracy

Of course, there aren’t any lizard people at Denver International Airport.

At least, not that anyone can prove.

But the Denver Airport conspiracy, which revolves around the idea that there are lizard people roaming the airport’s subterranean tunnels, has been going strong for thirty years. That makes it one of the most enduring travel rumors out there.

And also one of the cheekiest.

Rather than shy away from the rumors, Denver Airport has leveraged its alleged lizard inhabitants as part of its marketing campaigns as early as 2018. Just the other day, I saw an Instagram post from August 3rd that made me laugh out loud.

In short, while there’s zero evidence of roving lizard people in Denver Airport, travelers and airport staff seem to love the idea. It’s definitely a marketing win for the DIA team, too, so long as the Denver Airport conspiracy remains harmless and playful.

But what’s behind these wild rumors? And why have some Americans strung together wild ideas about the airport’s construction and ongoing operations?

Let’s dig in—and let’s leave our doubts at the door. From here on out, we’re stepping into conspiracy territory, and we’re not asking questions. It will be easier that way.

Lizard people in Denver Airport: origins

DENVER, CO – October 20: Airline traveler Kenny Cuyler from Las Vegas takes pictures of pictures of gargoyles statues on display in the Conspiracy Theories Uncovered gallery at Denver International Airport October 20, 2016. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Denver International Airport opened its doors in 1995, quickly becoming an important hub in the center of the country. (In 2021 and 2022, DIA became the world’s third busiest airport in the world, just to highlight how busy it is.) One factoid quickly attracted conspiracy attention.

Denver Airport spans a whopping 52 square miles for a total of 33,531 acres. That makes Denver the largest airport in the Western Hemisphere, second only to Saudi Arabia’s Dammam Airport globally.

All that spaces makes it easy to hide lizard people—but why did they build DIA in the first place?

We need to look at the capstone that was laid when the airport was completed. Airports, along with other commercial enterprises, often create a capstone that lists information like the construction date. DIA decided to create a time capsule to be opened in 2094, which was buried beneath the capstone.

But forget the time capsule—we need to zero in on that capstone, which was graciously donated and laid by Denver’s local Masonic lodge.

It ties in well to one of the three dominant theories on how lizard people ended up at DIA. Here they are:

Freemasons constructed DIA in order to conduct their secretive, fraternal operations on its grounds, which may or may not involve lizard people. The Illuminati might be using it as a base for their dark plots, alongside populations of lizard people. The New World Order could also be one of the groups working in DIA, where it launches covert operations for global dominion with the help of lizard people.

Denver Airport’s capstone also reads ‘New World Airport Commission’, a shout-out to a group that doesn’t actually exist. Is it a reference to a famous song by a Czech composer? Or is it a nod to the New World Order and its horde of lizard people?

I’ll let you decide.

(A quick note: Freemasons are a real-life fraternal organization and not a conspiracy group, meaning you might know a few Freemasons in your daily life. Growing up, my soccer team used to rent practice space on a Freemason property—so I’d hate to paint a nefarious picture of the group.)

“Blucifer” and other artwork that helped inspire the Denver Airport conspiracy

A 32-foot sculpture commissioned three years before Denver International Airport opened was finally installed in the median of Pena Boulevard leading up to the terminal. (Photo By Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The capstone is the most damning evidence that the Denver Airport conspiracy might hold weight, but many passengers are more focused on the artwork and exhibits dotting the grounds. They’re… weird, to say the least.

These are the most compelling pieces of art that hint there might be lizard people in Denver Airport:

“Mustang”, aka Blucifer from Luis Jimenez, is a 32-foot-tall blue mustang with glowing red eyes. According to Jimenez, the piece was meant to honor the Wild West spirit. Unfortunately, part of the sculpture fell and tragically killed Jimenez, which has helped keep the DIA conspiracy alive.

“Notre Denver”, two stone gargoyles that loom above the baggage claim area. Are they a callback to the historic gargoyles protecting Notre Dame in Paris? Or are they menacing spirits helmed by the lizard people hiding in the tunnels underground?

“Children of the World Dream of Peace” and “In Peace and Harmony with Nature” from Leo Tanguma are large-scale murals that depict scenes of war, destruction, pollution, death, and gas-mask-wearing soldiers. Are these pieces thought-provoking works of art or depictions of what the Illuminati has planned for our world?

Final food for thought: the underground tunnels

Denver International Airport (Getty)

Capstones and stallion sculptures aside, if you’ve invested any time into researching the lizard people at Denver Airport, you’ve probably looked into the underground tunnels. DIA has acknowledged the presence of underground tunnels, which extend to the airport’s borders and house things like the inter-terminal train.

Some underground tunnels are home to offices and other workspaces, meaning they’re open to select airport employees. Also, lizards, if you’re going by conspiracy theories.

According to believers in the DIA conspiracy, one tunnel leads as far as 100 miles toward Colorado Springs’ North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) center. Some also believe it’s the stomping ground of the Freemasons, Illuminati, and New World Order, and their scaly cohorts.