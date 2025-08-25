Imagine the most exotic and ancient site known to humankind—what comes to mind?

I’m guessing the pyramids of Egypt made the list. Not only are they the only sites on the lists of both the Ancient and New Seven Wonders of the World, but they’ve also appeared (and reappeared) in movies, films, books, and more for centuries. Even in the realm of academia, the pyramids loom large.

But what do you actually know about the pyramids of Giza and the vast complex they sit on?

Home to three pyramids, the Great Sphinx, and several temples, cemeteries, and archaeological sites, the Giza Pyramid Complex is one of the world’s most popular bucket list destinations.

It also has a somewhat confusing reputation. Though the pyramids are often a hit, the process of getting to the pyramids, experiencing them, and having fun while doing so is a little tougher.

Plus, what about Ancient Egyptian sites beyond Cairo and Giza? Pyramids can be found across the country, after all.

Turns out, there are a lot of things nobody tells you about visiting the pyramids of Egypt.

If you know someone who’s visited them before, I’m willing to bet that they brought up things like aggressive vendors, confusing taxi fares, and hustle and bustle that’s not for the faint of heart.

Is it true or just a rumor? Do tourists need to prepare for scalpers, crowds, and scammers? And what else do visitors heading to the pyramids of Giza need to know to have a good time?

9 things nobody tells you about visiting the Pyramids of Giza

There’s a new museum and visitor center that has streamlined the whole experience

For years, the pyramids of Giza have been open to vendors—and some of these vendors have been extremely aggressive, leading to negative experiences. These are pretty well-known in the travel world; those who finally make the pilgrimage to the pyramids of Giza know to steel themselves.

In response, Egypt’s Minister of Tourism has slowly rolled out new renovations since 2021. These include a café, a visitors center, and improved public transportation. According to recent visitors, it has also greatly minimized the number of vendors and scalpers working at the complex.

So, if you’ve been avoiding visiting the pyramids of Egypt because you don’t like aggressive vendors, know that they’re few and far between. At least, on the actual complex grounds.

Vendors are pushy—there’s no way around it

While you shouldn’t face too many scalpers or aggressive vendors on the Giza Pyramid Complex, they’re a known quantity around Cairo. (Giza is just outside Cairo, so you’ll likely stay in the city as you visit.) They know where wealthier tourists stay, and tend to gather around those sites.

If you’re staying at a budget accommodation, you might face fewer. Regardless, anyone who goes out to the bazaars to shop (and you absolutely should) will notice that vendors are very pushy and direct. Prepare for the hustle and be firm with your nos.

You need to prepare for heat and potential episodes of dizziness

Tunnel entrance to the ancient Egyptian pyramid. A long passage in the pyramid of Giza. (Getty)

I’m sure you’re braced for heat if you’ve been planning on visiting the pyramids of Egypt—but don’t forget that from mid-June to mid-August, temperatures rise to a sweltering level. In other words, you really shouldn’t plan to visit during summer break. Or, if you do, make sure to visit the pyramids early in the morning. Temperatures peak around 5-6 pm.

Additionally, the chambers that you can explore inside the pyramids are much smaller than you might think. Some only have wooden planks as walkways, while others include steep inclines. If you’re prone to dizzy spells, plan ahead of time to take Dramamine or a similar medication.

Air pollution is a problem that impacts views

When I researched polluted tourist destinations last year, I was shocked to learn that Cairo’s air quality fluctuates between moderate levels of healthiness and unhealthy levels. That shouldn’t pose a huge risk to tourists just stopping through, unless you’re prone to respiratory issues.

Instead, I’m pointing it out here because it will affect your view of the pyramids when the air quality is worse. Cairo is known for its thick, gray-hued air, meaning it might affect your experience of the pyramids if the city’s air quality hits unhealthy levels.

A guide is the best way to avoid unpleasant experiences

Camels in Giza Pyramid Complex – A woman in a red turban riding a camel across the thin sand dunes – Cairo, Egypt

Booking an official tour guide for the Giza Pyramid Complex is the best way to get the most out of the experience. First, because vendors won’t bother you if you’re with a guide—or, at least, not as much. Second, the pyramids and the complex are massive, highly complicated, and involve ancient history. In other words, you’ll barely skim the surface if you go it alone.

Women will have a very different experience

Solo women travelers recommend dressing modestly if they want to minimize the number of interactions with strangers on the street. Remember: harassment is an issue all over the world, and a topic that women travelers need to be aware of, no matter where they’re wandering. No need to think poorly of Egypt and its millions of gracious men and women.

But you might want to plan to dress to cover up more, like down to the elbows and knees. Plus, you can carry a scarf with you for added coverage as needed. One last tip: sunglasses can help you avoid making eye contact, which can be seen as an invitation.

Don’t forget about Luxor

Queen Hatshepsut Temple is one of the most spectacular ancient Egyptian monuments in Luxor

The Pyramids of Giza take the lion’s share of attention from international tourists—and for good reason, given their scale and historical significance. But don’t forget about Luxor, an Egyptian city located lower on the Nile. Not only is it one of the oldest continually inhabited cities in the world, but it’s also home to dozens of archaeological sites.

That includes the Valley of the Kings, Valley of the Queens, Luxor Temple, and (my personal favorites) The Ramesseum and Colossi of Memnon. Keep in mind that you can book totally private tours that take you to all the top locations in Luxor and Cairo.

Ride shares are (usually) better than taxis—and you can book one for the pyramids

Taxis are one of the best places to get scammed in Cairo. If you’re worried about being taken for a long ride and overcharged, just book a ride share. Uber is available in Egypt. Or, even better, hire a private driver as part of your tour for the Giza Pyramid Complex. They might also be available for daily pickups/drop-offs at other locations, too.

Winter is the best time to visit if you’re sensitive to heat

Like I already mentioned, temperatures in Egypt turn sweltering during summer. If you’re sensitive to heat and/or want to spend days slowly exploring Egypt’s greatest structures, go during January or February. The holiday crowds will lessen, and temperatures will drop.

