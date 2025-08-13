DoS Updates Travel Warning for Americans Heading to Mexico

The US Department of State just updated its travel warnings for Mexico from Level 1 to Level 2, mirroring a similar incident earlier this year.

In March 2025, the US Embassy in Mexico offered a similar warning to spring breakers heading to hotspots like Cozumel and Cancun. Visitors were advised to avoid heading out to remote places after dark and adventuring alone. Later on in June, that warning was updated to warn travelers about a string of kidnappings that occurred due to dating apps.

So, is it safe to travel to Mexico? And where are these warnings actually relevant? After all, it’s a massive country, and Americans regularly flock to zones like the Riviera Maya, Mexico City, Oaxaca, and beyond.

The DoS updated its travel warning for Mexico to Level 2 on Tuesday, August 12th, due to a string of terrorism, crime, and kidnapping. Those threats piggyback on the reality that American officials don’t have the authority to operate in Mexico like it does in other countries.

The updated travel warning also highlighted the risk of terrorism, including “terrorist attacks and other activity in Mexico.” The update goes on to advise Americans to remain cooperative and calm if stopped while driving, and avoid driving alone at night and in rural places.

That being said, the DoS has listed separate travel advisory levels for each Mexican state, meaning that Level 2 across-the-board advisory isn’t exactly comprehensive.

Is it safe to travel to Mexico? Here’s what the DoS says

Screenshot from DoS Mexico advisories map

Before I dig into the details, here’s my take: the US has less authority to maneuver inside Mexico than in recent decades, meaning Americans who really get into trouble could be out of luck waiting for an official resolution from the USA. Whether you’ve been carjacked or kidnapped, it’s possible you won’t have an embassy in reach and officials ready to save you.

But, as you can see by the map above, every state has its own travel advisory level. Some are a safe Level 1, and others are a don’t-go-at-any-cost Level 4. Below, I’ve listed out each Mexican state based on travel advisory warnings from the DoS. I’ve put an asterisk on states with popular destinations for Americans.

Mexican states with Level 1 advisory:

Campeche

Yucatan* (Mérida)

Mexican states with Level 2 advisory:

Aguascalientes

Baja California Sur* (Riviera Nayarit)

Durango

Hidalgo

Mexico City* (Mexico City)

State of Mexico

Nayarit* (Rivieria Nayarit, Xalisco)

Nuevo Leon

Oaxaca* (Oaxaca City)

Puebla

Queretaro

Quintana Roo* (Riviera Maya, including Cancun and Cozumel)

San Luis Potosi

Tabasco

Tlaxcala

Veracruz

Mexican states with Level 3 advisory:

Baja California* (Tijuana)

Chiapas

Chihuahua

Coahuila

Guanajuato

Jalisco

Morelos

Sonora

Mexican states with Level 4 advisory: