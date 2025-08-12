Park Hyatt Hotel Opens in World’s Second-Tallest Skyscraper: Malaysia’s Merdeka

Merdeka 118 might be the last megatall skyscraper ever built, which makes its recent completion even more poignant. Standing at 118 stories tall at 2,227 feet and second only to the Burj Khalifa, it dominates Kuala Lumpur’s skyline.

Videos by TravelAwaits

If you’re not into architecture, you might recognize this famous megatall skyscraper from Skywalkers, a tale about two urban explorers with a penchant for death-defying climbs. If not, know that one highly athletic and fearless couple actually (illegally) scaled Merdeka 118 during construction.

And that was famously during the 2022 World Cup Finals, when security guards were distracted by the big game.

That should clue you in: construction on Merdeka 118 has been underway for a while. In fact, ground was first broken back in 2014. Ten years later, in January 2024, the megatall skyscraper celebrated its grand opening—but has since remained closed to the public.

That is, until August 7, 2025, when Merdeka 118’s Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur Hotel opened its doors and began taking reservations.

That makes this Park Hyatt one of the tallest in the world, spanning floors 75-115 of the world’s second-tallest mega-skyscraper.

Inside the new Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur Hotel

Courtesy of Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur

The brand new Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur spans a whopping 40 floors of Merdeka 118, including an on-site restaurant (Merdeka Grill and Park Lounge), a chocolate-themed bar (Cacao Mixology & Chocolate), and a full wellness center floor, which offers a spa, fitness center, infinity pool, and lounge.

The Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur Hotel includes 252 guestrooms and suites, all of which come with floor-to-ceiling windows. Interiors are designed to reflect traditional Malay homes, from the artwork to the color palette to the accents and woven textiles.

As with other ultra-lux Hyatt destinations, room rates aren’t for the faint of heart. However, World of Hyatt has rolled out a few bonuses that members can take advantage of, including the 500 Reasons to Stay Here program, which applies to the Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur Hotel until November 30, 2025.