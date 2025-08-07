The 10 Grooviest Guided Tours in Portland, Oregon

In a city known for its alternative tastes, why not go all-in with an unusual, striking tour?

Sure, you can plan day trips to see the stunning Columbia Gorge Waterfalls, take a general downtown walking tour, or take a shuttle tour of the city and its suburbs.

But why wouldn’t you delve a little deeper into the city’s unique identity?

After all, Portland is regularly listed as one of the US’s cooler cities—but unless you’ve had experience on the ground at some of its trendier spots, you might not know exactly what makes Portland so iconic.

Ready to take a closer look at the grooviest guided tours in Portland, Oregon? Let’s dive in.

Top 10 guided tours in Portland for eclectic tastes

Beneath Portland’s Chinatown district are crisscrossing tunnels, which were once used to lure in unsuspecting men before passing them off as indentured laborers on ships. Learn about this sordid side of the city’s history… then relax with a beer tasting session.

While we’re on the subject of disturbing factoids, consider joining this popular ghost tour. Along with learning about local legends, you’ll hear about the city’s real-life history and how it led to ghostly tales.

I know, I know. I threw a little shade at general city bus tours in the introduction—but this one is a little different, I swear. First, it’s in a vintage, gorgeous trolley. Second, it’s painted pink. Third, it runs on a short downtown route that will deposit you at the ultra-lovely, must-visit Rose Test Garden.

Wander across downtown Portland while you sample its most popular foodie spots, from well-known food trucks to secret cafes. Best of all, the tour focuses on locations that use fresh produce from the Portland area. I’m harking on the food tours because (along with coffee, as we’ll see below), it’s one of the best ways to get to know Portland’s multi-faceted and multi-cultural identity. In short, the city takes food seriously.

While you might’ve heard a thing or two about famous donuts in Portland, did you know that the city also has an obsession with ice cream? This tour takes you to the city’s oddest indie ice cream shops. Make sure to come hungry—you’ll be sampling 12 flavors.

Did someone say donuts? Thanks to the famous Voodoo Donuts shop that popped up in the early 2000s, Portland has a reputation for donuts. You’ll get a lay of the (sugar-encrusted) land on this tour, along with an introduction to the city’s coffee culture. The latter is a lot more important, in my opinion—Portland’s cafes serve up delicious coffee with an expert touch.

Prefer chocolate to donuts? Don’t worry—Portland has a booming chocolate scene, too. On this tour, you’ll cruise through some of Portland’s most popular foodie spots to sample its well-known cafes, chocolatiers, and more secret spots, too.

There’s a grill master in Portland—and if you like the art of perfectly roasting red meats, you can’t miss out on his tour. He’s spent twenty years learning the fine art of grilling in South Korea, Thailand, Argentina, Spain, and France. Now, he’s taking that experience to teach you how to prepare the very best grilled meats Portland has to offer.

The title of this tour says it all. Expect to cross Portland’s famous bridges as you explore its most charming neighborhoods. Along the way, your guide will point out some of the city’s most iconic and beloved art galleries, bookstores, parks, cafes, and—of course—its famous rose garden.

Personally, I hate cycling, but I also think it’s an important factor here given Portland’s proclivity for green transportation. Also, the city is very bike-friendly. Even if you hate cycling, like me, this is probably the place to try it out, anyway.

Head into a master’s fireworking studio and start learning how to melt, forge, and blow glass. All participants get to learn the basics, then actually try their hand at glass blowing. Expect to leave with a few hand-crafted (or mouth-crafted?) souvenirs.