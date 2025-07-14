UNO in Vegas: A Look at Mattel’s UNO Social Club Venture

If I met a genie and it gave me three wishes, the first two would be for a small fortune and transportation to Vegas. (I’d use the third wish for world peace, fear not.)

Videos by TravelAwaits

Though I’m not one for noisy parties, bright lights, or crowds, I absolutely love a little casino game. And beyond the purview of those massive casinos, Vegas has more to offer visitors than most think.

I’m talking about a live game show setup that you can play with your friends and family. Or a full-scale heavy equipment playground for adults. Or a haunted museum from the US’s most famous (and jacked) ghost-hunter.

But let’s refocus on casino games that involve real-money bets.

There’s a new venture in Las Vegas—and it’s one of the coolest takes on card games I’ve heard in a while. It’s an UNO Social Club where you can (probably) bet on the famous card game.

Welcome to the UNO Social Club

Palms Casino Resort recently announced plans to open an UNO Social Club as a pop-up venture. UNO is owned by Mattel, the giant company that’s also responsible for Barbie. According to Mattel, the Palms Casino Resort UNO Social Club will only be the first of many to launch across the US.

Unfortunately, it’s not yet clear how players could stake real money on games in Vegas. Additionally, it’s unclear whether any real money bets will take place at UNO Social Clubs that open up beyond Vegas. After all, most jurisdictions have tight regulations related to gambling.

So far, here’s what we know about the UNO Social Club: it will include a number of UNO table games with dealers at each, along with three deck variations. The variations are No Show ‘em No Mercy, Teams, and Golf.

In Show’em No Mercy, players face ruthless new rules and boosted penalties. In Teams, multiple players on the same team must empty their hands to win. In Golf, players must lower their scores by getting rid of high-value cards first.