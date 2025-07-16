Wine Paradise Awaits: Places to Stay in Napa Valley for a Girls’ Trip

You’ve got the vision—

You’ve confirmed travel dates with your group of girlfriends. You’ve narrowed down which wineries you’re going to visit, which outfits you’ll bring, and even hammered out little details like a private driver.

All that’s left to do is pack your bags… and sift through all those recommended places to stay in Napa Valley for a girls’ trip.

While Napa Valley is a top spot for girls’ trips, from reunion vacations to bachelorette parties, it’s also one of the toughest to plan when it comes to lodging. And with pretty hefty prices year-round, it’s a high-stakes game that you want to get right.

After all, you’re going to need a solid crash pad to nurse you back to health after those long days spent chugging Chardonnay… or floating in a hot-air balloon—who knows? Napa is surprisingly dynamic.

If you’re looking for the best places to stay in Napa Valley for a girls’ trip, start here. I’ve rounded up a diverse range of private rentals that will sleep at least five.

Places to stay in Napa Valley for a girls trip

Stay in the highly sought-after Silverado Resort in the heart of Napa Valley, which gives you two bedrooms and a shared outdoor pool. There are also two patios for any after-hours, at-home wine tasting. Just know that this spot is ideal for a max of five guests.

If you’re okay drifting a bit further from Napa Valley into St. Helena, you’ll be treated to this central, historic home. You’ll be near the town’s lovely Main Street, while also having access to some resort-style amenities. I’m talking a gorgeous outdoor pool setup, quality materials and design elements, and even a mini at-home gym.

A jacuzzi, a fire pit, and a close proximity to both downtown Napa Valley and its greatest wineries—what else could you want? Plus, this home has three bedrooms, two of which come with king-sized beds for added space. It’s got everything you could want or need for a girls’ trip in Napa Valley.

Inspired by the Tuscan hills and farmhouses of Italy, this villa takes you into a chic atmosphere. There’s a small creek that runs through the property, plus an opulent, Old World design on the interior. It’s also situated between downtown Napa and its most delicious wineries, giving you the best of both worlds.

If you’re looking for a simple and straightforward stay, head to this Silverado Resort condo. (It’s on the same grounds as the very first rental pick, and is similarly priced.) It’s got a bright and clean layout, modern furnishings, a full chef’s kitchen, and resort amenities like dining and shopping nearby.

Located in Glen Ellen, this private home gives you all the space to roam you could hope for. Though it’s a bit of a drive to wineries compared to the other rentals listed here, I think it’s great for any group that also wants to soak up the outdoors. There’s a hot tub, redwoods growing on the property, and freshly-brought daily pastries from a local bakery.

This Sonoma Valley home consists of two buildings with three bedrooms, which also comes with a heated pool, hot tub, and bocce ball court. Similar to the Glen Ellen rental (above), that makes this home perfect for girl groups that want to spend quality time together at ‘home’. It’s also close to the two oldest wineries in the region, if you’ve had Gundlach Bundschu and Buena Vista on your radar.

Located on the grounds of a working vineyard in Sonoma (called Barboshi Farms), this rental puts you in reach of some of the region’s tastiest grapes in reach. (And when it comes to the best places to stay in Napa Valley for a girls’ trip, how does it get better?) Personally, I’d probably book the rental thanks to its lovely infinity pool and gorgeous living spaces. The home is newly built in a modernist style, giving it an effortlessly minimalist feel.

If your girl group is on the hunt for tranquility, it doesn’t get any better. This property is built with natural light and the surrounding woodlands in mind, letting you unwind like you’re at an eco-retreat. Just know that you need to pay a bit extra if you’re with a group over four, but the home can accommodate up to eight.

If you’ve got your sights set on the Carneros wine region, head to this rental. You’ve got world-class vineyards within reach, along with tons to do back at the property. There’s a pickleball court, a hot tub, an outdoor pool, and even a grilling area. For the truly active girl group.

No, it’s not a traditional treehouse. And, no, it’s not located in Napa or Sonoma. But this Mill Valley home is still only an hour from those wineries and, most importantly, has redwood forest views. It’s also endlessly gorgeous, with a natural, cottage-style design.