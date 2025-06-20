The 5 Largest Renaissance Fairs in Europe

If Medieval history feels a little too far away for your enjoyment, it might be time for your first Ren Fair.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Renaissance or Ren Fairs are medieval festivals that showcase, celebrate, and re-enact some of Europe’s most well-known Middle Ages antics.

From jousting performances to goblets of mead, it’s sort of like stepping onto a Hollywood movie set—except you’re also there to take part in the fun.

The US has dozens of top-notch Renaissance Fairs that take place in almost every state. But not all are as realistic and grand as those hosted annually in Europe. After all, Europe isn’t just playing dress-up with its medieval festivals—in many areas, participants and spectators are mimicking life as it would have existed centuries in the past.

Ready to add a dash of medieval intrigue to your next trip across the Atlantic? Keep these large Renaissance Fairs in Europe in mind. (And if you want to research any Ren Fairs yourself, remember to use the word ‘medieval’ when searching for European events. I haven’t seen the term Ren Fair used often.)

Largest Renaissance fairs in Europe

Medieval Fantasy Spectaculum, Germany

Landshut, Germany – July 23: Participants in historical costumes at the medieval parade (Landshuter Hochzeit) at the old town of Landshut on July 23, 2023 (Getty)

With multiple locations and festivals throughout the year, Medieval Fantasy Spectaculum is one of the easiest Renaissance Fairs in Europe to join. If you want to learn more, I suggest diving into this expat forum on the Spectaculum.

Just know that there’s a strong fantasy element at play here, making this celebration great for anyone who also enjoys high fantasy series with Medieval themes, like Game of Thrones or Lord of the Rings. Expect shows, shops, and activities galore, from archery to castle storming.

Medieval Days, Estonia

A street market in Raekoja Plats, old Tallinn’s main square (Getty)

Located in Estonia’s capital of Tallinn in its Old Town, this weeklong festival isn’t just a pick for Ren Fair fans—it brings the whole city together. There’s a large Medieval market, workshops, and theatrical performances, including music and dance. It’s also a bit more family-friendly for anyone who will be traveling with little ones.

Medieval Week, Sweden

Women dress in medieval clothing while attending Medeltidsveckan pa Gotland (Medieval week in Gotland) in Visby, Sweden (Getty)

Located on the island of Gotland near Stockholm, Sweden, this annual festival takes place in the former hub of Visby. Visby is a Medieval city with ancient walls and ruins still standing, adding an extra dose of realism that makes this one of the most immersive Renaissance Fairs in Europe.

So, what makes it so perfect for fans of full immersion? First, you can camp out at the festival for a rustic Ren Fair experience. Second, each festival has a different theme (2025’s is water), creating a newfound sense of continuity every year. Third, there are lectures and classes that take place to teach you real-life facts about Sweden’s Medieval history.

Medieval Festival of Provins, France

Scenes from Medieval Festival of Provins (Getty)

The Medieval Festival of Provins is all about realism, letting you fully settle into a Medieval world. There, you can find historical reenactments, minstrels, troubadours, acrobats, artisans, and more. Set in the Medieval town of Provins, it’s almost like a street parade. Just keep in mind that this one only runs for two days. It’s perfect for a more casual Ren Fair experience.

England’s Medieval Festival, England

Fighting to the death (Getty)

Over the top and endlessly ornate, England’s Medieval Festival is ideal for hardcore fans of the Dark Ages. There are Hollywood-caliber shows, including jousting, falconry, and knights’ battles. Plus, there are battle reenactments, Medieval banquets, and tons of Medieval fare for sale—including historic eats.