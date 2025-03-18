3 European Cruise Extensions from Railbookers: Italy, Spain, Netherlands, & More

Flying is the most utilitarian way to get around.

Videos by TravelAwaits

It’s quick, it’s (mostly) affordable, and it’s (usually) reliable.

Though we love to watch the clouds from the window during flights, air travel isn’t nearly as scenic as journeys by land or water. It also tends to be more hectic and uncomfortable.

Unfortunately, we don’t have the option to book alternative forms of transportation very often.

Cruises are more often the focus of a vacation, not a form of transit. Train travel, by contrast, is usually a very short and scenic way to get from Point A to Point B—and little else.

Usually is the keyword here.

While the standard vacation might revolve around a cruise or incorporate a short train journey, some adventures include both.

In fact, some companies are working hard to make this the norm.

A new take on train travel: cruise extensions

I’ve had my eye on Railbookers for a few years because the company takes the headache out of putting together scenic, memorable, and comfortable journeys by train around the world, including themed seasonal packages. (This isn’t a paid ad—I’m just a bona fide fan.)

One of the company’s latest projects is creating easy-to-add-on train routes in cities with popular cruise ports. The idea is simple: cruise-goers can easily add on a three or four-day train journey after they’ve deboarded the ship.

That’s a sweet deal anywhere in the world—but I think it’s truly unbeatable in Europe.

After all, if you’re flying all the way from the US to Europe for a cruise, why not extend the fun by crossing some of the continent’s most scenic byways via train?

How do Railbookers’ cruise extensions work?

As far as I can tell, Railbookers hasn’t partnered with any cruise liners or companies to roll out its unique cruise extension offers.

Instead, they’ve detailed several train routes that you can easily schedule before or after your cruise. Below, I’m highlighting train routes that start from popular cities where cruises port—but you can also request the reverse route if you’d rather travel by train, and then cruise.

Simply find the route that works for you, then book your trip via online form or phone. You’ll have more than enough details to see if the trip is a good fit or not—Railbookers details every single day of the trip. It even lets you look at the hotels that you can book for the night.

Remember, Railbookers also specializes in tailored journeys, so don’t hesitate if you want to customize part of the trip.

Using the link above, you can shop around for dozens of cruise extensions. I’ve selected three of the best options for travelers heading to Europe, plus one bonus pick.

Top 3 cruise extensions in Europe

Starting in Civitavecchia, Italy

6 days, 4 destinations (Venice, Florence, Rome, and Civitavecchia)

Join the route in Civitavecchia, then head inland to explore Italy’s greatest wonders. Whether you want to take a tour of the Coliseum, wander through the museums of Florence, or dine next to the Venician canals, this longer six-day extension gives you all the time you need to experience Italy.

I’m a fan of this route for three reasons. First, the tour of Italy is pretty unbeatable, taking the headache out of seeing its most famous spots. Second, you’ll have a window seat to soak up the Italian countryside—including the famous Tuscany. Lastly, the hotel stays that Railbookers offers in Italy are something special, letting you unwind in style.

Starting in Barcelona, Spain

5 days, 3 destinations (Barcelona, Paris, London)

Want to hit three of the most popular cities in Europe without heading to the airport? This is one of the most accessible cruise extensions from Railbookers because most Mediterranean cruises stop in the city. From there, you can head north to Paris and then onward to London.

The itinerary includes two full days in Paris and London, letting you soak up the sites and experiences that matter most to you. Railbookers also sets the stage for some incredible experiences, including climbing the Eiffel Tower and getting a seat on the London Eye.

Starting in Amsterdam, Netherlands

5 days, 4 destinations (Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Basel)

Dock in Amsterdam and then set off on the train trip of a lifetime. While your main focus might be stops like Amsterdam and Paris, visits to Brussels, Belgium, and Basel, Switzerland are two semi-hidden gems that many Americans miss during visits to Europe.

Brussels, the capital of Belgium, is a fascinating city with a long history—one that Railbookers will help you delve into. The journey ends in Basel without any tours set up, but you can easily book tours to explore the local history and architecture.

Bonus pick: Starting in Bergen, Norway

4 days, 3 destinations (Bergen, Flam, and Oslo)

Lastly, don’t forget about heading north! If you’re going on a Scandinavian cruise, then consider bundling this journey from Bergen. I visited the area (including Flam and Oslo) a few years back and found it to be stunning.

Unfortunately, I was driving—and I’d love the chance to go back and experience Norway’s dramatic coastal views from a comfortable train seat.