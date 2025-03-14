The 7 Coolest Canyons in Utah

How many canyons can you name?

Off the top of my head, I know a few of the US’s most famous rock formations: the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, and Antelope Canyon. And I more or less know where to find them; our greatest canyons dot states like Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

But if we’re taking a closer look at the coolest canyons the US has to offer (instead of the largest), then we might need to wander a bit farther off the trail map—and straight into the wild frontiers of Utah.

From gulches to falls to slot canyons, the state is home to dozens of lesser-known gems that only experienced outdoorists would know. If you’ve got a thing for red rocks, deserts, and millennia-old rock formations, Utah is your new mecca.

Don’t miss out on its most memorable, stunning canyons.

7 of the coolest canyons in Utah

Buckskin Gulch

Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness near Kanab, Utah

Welcome to one of the deepest slot canyons in the United States: Buckskin Gulch. This unique and narrow formation is usually accessed via wire slot canyon—which is narrow enough that permits to enter are capped at 20 per day with groups maxing out at 10.

Little Wild Horse Slot Canyon

Near Goblin Valley, Utah

Similar to Buckskin Gulch, this narrow, deep slot canyon requires you to walk sideways to pass through some spots. But the Little Wild Horse Slot Canyon hike will also take you to Bell Canyon, showcasing other unique formations in the area. At only eight miles, it’s a solid starter hike for travelers.

Kanarra Falls

Kanarraville, Utah

Unlike other canyons listed here, you need to pay to experience the wonders of Kanarra Falls—this is private land. That being said, it’s worth the $15 entry fee.

You can explore the stunning slot canyons, which include waterfalls and ladder climbs, then loop back out through the gallery. Though private, the land is well-maintained; there is a permit system in place to prevent overcrowding.

Zebra Slot Canyon

Near Escalante, Utah

Named after its iconic striped sediment layers, Zebra Slot Canyon is a hugely popular destination for state hikers.

Plan on running into other hikers as you navigate this lovely slot canyon, which has a looped trial that only takes around two hours to complete. (You can bundle a visit to Zebra Slot Canyon with Peek-a-Boo Gulch and Spooky Gulch, below.)

Peek-a-Boo Gulch & Spooky Gulch

Near Escalante, Utah

It’s a two-for-one deal in the Dry Fork area outside Escalante, letting you explore two of Utah’s coolest gulches in a single-loop hike. (The loop hike takes around three to four hours.)

Peek-a-Boo is a corkscrew and slot canyon composed of gorgeous red rock. Spooky Gulch, on the other hand, is named for its incredibly narrow slot canyon—one that you might need to suck in your gut to squeeze through.

Red Hollow Slot Canyon

Near Orderville, Utah

If you’re heading to Zion National Park, don’t forget to set aside time to explore Red Hollow Slot Canyon. This formation is known for its red-and-white walls. Uniquely, you might even see green grass growing between the trees, depending on the season. Unlike some other slot canyons, Red Hollow is beginner-friendly.

Zero Gravity Slot Canyon

Inside the San Rafael Swell, Utah

Last but not least, Zero Gravity Slot Canyon is one of the coolest but most difficult canyons to navigate in the state. In fact, it’s often labeled a ‘technical’ canyon, meaning you need to know a few things about canyoneering.

Unlike others on this list, Zero Gravity Slot Canyon has pockets of water dotted the formations. Experienced hikers only!