The 5 Must-Dos in Thailand from The White Lotus Season 3

No, you can’t stay at The White Lotus Resort from HBO’s The White Lotus series; it’s fictional.
But the Tourism Authority of Thailand wants you to feel more than welcome in the Land of Smiles.
More than that, they want to empower you to incorporate elements of The White Lotus Season 3 into your Thai vacation itineraries.
The tourism authority has made that as easy as humanly possible by condensing some of the most exciting elements of Thai culture and traditions that you’ll see in the HBO show. (I recommend you dive into their immersive microsite—it’s very cool.)
These types of suggestions and resources are a big deal for any Americans heading to Thailand for one reason: they’ll help you get hands-on with local culture.
I had the pleasure of studying in Chiang Mai during my university years (I got my degree in Global Studies—yes, it’s a thing) before returning a few years later. My studies gave me an academically-driven crash course on life in Thailand from a range of perspectives, from foreign investment to sak yant tattooing to temporary monastic life, and more.
Still, I remember feeling overwhelmed when I first landed in Bangkok and I understand first-hand how a trip to Southeast Asia might be overwhelming for travelers who haven’t crossed the Mekong yet.
If you’ve been intrigued by Thailand but don’t have extensive travel experience, let the combined forces of The White Lotus and the Tourism Authority of Thailand show you the way.
I can’t imagine a better introduction to help you explore this Southeast Asian hotspot.
The 5 must-dos in Thailand by city
The must-dos in Thailand are categorized into three areas that you’ll recognize from the show: Koh Samui (a tropical island), Phuket (another famously gorgeous island), and the capital city of Bangkok.
The must-dos include must-have meals, cultural experiences, products, performances, and Muay Thai matches. All recommendations come from the Tourism Authority of Thailand; again, these are based on the adventures in The White Lotus.
Must-dos in Koh Samui
Here’s what to do in Koh Samui:
- Visit Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park and Wat Phu Khao Thong Buddhist Monastery
- Explore Dusit Dhewa Cultural Center and Garden and Fisherman’s Village Night market
- Soak up the sun at Choeng Mon Beach, Silver Beach, and Maenam Beach
- Get wild at the Koh Phangan Full Moon Party
- Take to the seas on an iconic Red Baron boat
- Hang out at the Koh Samui Beach Club
Here’s where to stay:
- Stay at the Anantara Bophut Koh Samui, Four Seasons Samui (or one of their Residence Villas), and Cape Fahn Hotel (located on a private island)
Must-dos in Phuket
Here’s what to do in Phuket:
- Explore Koh Naka Yai and Koh Lawa Yai, islands just off Phuket’s coast, and Yanui Beach nearby
- Watch a Muay Thai boxing match at Bangla Boxing Stadium
- Eat at Ta Khai Restaurant (in the Rosewood Phuket resort)
- Hang out at Café del Mar Beach Club
- Cruise on the super-lux Spacecat Yacht
Here’s where to stay:
- Stay at Villa Amaravida Phuket (part of the Cape Yamu estate), Camp Panwa Hotel, and Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas
Must-dos in Bangkok
Here’s what to do in Bangkok:
- Eat at Royal Osha, Sühring, and Bo.lan
- Drink at Bamboo Bar at the Mandarin Oriental, Champagne Bar at the Waldorf Astoria, and Vesper Cocktail Bar
- Explore Bangkok’s vibrant Chinatown
- Visit Wat Pho, home of the Reclining Buddha statue, and Wat Suwannaram Ratchaworawihan Vist, a hidden and serene gem
Here’s where to stay:
- Stay at Siri Sala Bangkok, Bangkok Tree House, and The Siam