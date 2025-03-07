The 5 Must-Dos in Thailand from The White Lotus Season 3

No, you can’t stay at The White Lotus Resort from HBO’s The White Lotus series; it’s fictional.

But the Tourism Authority of Thailand wants you to feel more than welcome in the Land of Smiles.

More than that, they want to empower you to incorporate elements of The White Lotus Season 3 into your Thai vacation itineraries.

The tourism authority has made that as easy as humanly possible by condensing some of the most exciting elements of Thai culture and traditions that you’ll see in the HBO show. (I recommend you dive into their immersive microsite—it’s very cool.)

These types of suggestions and resources are a big deal for any Americans heading to Thailand for one reason: they’ll help you get hands-on with local culture.

I had the pleasure of studying in Chiang Mai during my university years (I got my degree in Global Studies—yes, it’s a thing) before returning a few years later. My studies gave me an academically-driven crash course on life in Thailand from a range of perspectives, from foreign investment to sak yant tattooing to temporary monastic life, and more.

Still, I remember feeling overwhelmed when I first landed in Bangkok and I understand first-hand how a trip to Southeast Asia might be overwhelming for travelers who haven’t crossed the Mekong yet.

If you’ve been intrigued by Thailand but don’t have extensive travel experience, let the combined forces of The White Lotus and the Tourism Authority of Thailand show you the way.

I can’t imagine a better introduction to help you explore this Southeast Asian hotspot.

The 5 must-dos in Thailand by city

The must-dos in Thailand are categorized into three areas that you’ll recognize from the show: Koh Samui (a tropical island), Phuket (another famously gorgeous island), and the capital city of Bangkok.

The must-dos include must-have meals, cultural experiences, products, performances, and Muay Thai matches. All recommendations come from the Tourism Authority of Thailand; again, these are based on the adventures in The White Lotus.

Must-dos in Koh Samui

Views of many mountains on Koh Samui (Getty)

Here’s what to do in Koh Samui:

Visit Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park and Wat Phu Khao Thong Buddhist Monastery

Explore Dusit Dhewa Cultural Center and Garden and Fisherman’s Village Night market

Soak up the sun at Choeng Mon Beach, Silver Beach, and Maenam Beach

Get wild at the Koh Phangan Full Moon Party

Take to the seas on an iconic Red Baron boat

Hang out at the Koh Samui Beach Club

Here’s where to stay:

Must-dos in Phuket

The beach on Phuket (Getty)

Here’s what to do in Phuket:

Explore Koh Naka Yai and Koh Lawa Yai, islands just off Phuket’s coast, and Yanui Beach nearby

Watch a Muay Thai boxing match at Bangla Boxing Stadium

Eat at Ta Khai Restaurant (in the Rosewood Phuket resort)

Hang out at Café del Mar Beach Club

Cruise on the super-lux Spacecat Yacht

Here’s where to stay:

Must-dos in Bangkok

Bangkok skyline (Getty)

Here’s what to do in Bangkok:

Eat at Royal Osha, Sühring, and Bo.lan

Drink at Bamboo Bar at the Mandarin Oriental, Champagne Bar at the Waldorf Astoria, and Vesper Cocktail Bar

Explore Bangkok’s vibrant Chinatown

Visit Wat Pho, home of the Reclining Buddha statue, and Wat Suwannaram Ratchaworawihan Vist, a hidden and serene gem

Here’s where to stay:



