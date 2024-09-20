Best US Airport Hotels for Solid Stopovers

You never hear people rave about an airport hotel.

I chalk that up to the nature of these stays. They’re often used for large-scale work conventions that run for a week or a weekend. If not for work, travelers usually end up at these hotels thanks to significant delays at the airport.

That’s certainly my case.

I’ve only stayed in airport hotels when my flights were disrupted enough to cause an overnight stay. In each case, the airline ferried me to an airport hotel with a few vouches in my back pocket.

I slept, I woke up, I left—promptly.

But that doesn’t mean airport hotels aren’t worthy of a longer stay.

In fact, if you find yourself stuck in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, or Orlando, you might want to stick around for a few extra days.

Here are the best US airport hotels across the country.

TWA Hotel at JFK

Courtesy of Expedia

Back in 1969, a post-modernist architect named Eero Saarinen completed a project for TWA on the grounds of JFK.

The TWA terminal was a powerhouse of modern design—and people loved it enough to save it from a potential 2001 demolition. The terminal has since been turned into one of the coolest boutique stays in the city.

The architecture in the lobby and shared spaces is grand, modern, and entirely memorable. But there are other kitschy additions that callback to the building’s original opening in 1969, including a glam-retro hair salon, a curling rink on the (retired) tarmac, and even a cocktail lounge inside a retro airplane.

Book here

H Hotel at LAX

Courtesy of Expedia

If you’re staying at LAX—one of the US’s largest airports—you’re going to have a solid range of airport hotel options.

I vote you go with the H Hotel. Its design and overall feel are the standard and slightly elevated fare you’d expect from a Curio Collection by Hilton.

But it’s the heated pool that caught my attention. While many airport hotels offer basic indoor pools, this heated option is located outdoors and with a pretty solid view. The cherry on top is the H Hotel’s rooftop terrace, a perfect place for a late-night drink.

Book here

Grand Hyatt at SFO

Courtesy of Expedia

As with Los Angeles, San Francisco isn’t short on stellar airport hotels. This time around, I suggest staying at the Grand Hyatt.

It’s one of the best-rated hotel stays I’ve ever researched—I’m talking a 5/5 from TripAdvisor based on 1,700 reviews and a 9.2/10 from Booking based on 1,500 reviews.

So, what the hell is going on at this hotel? Well, it’s definitely a lux pick.

From its marble countertops to its chic breakfast lounge, there’s an emphasis on high-end features. It also offers Sky Train access directly to the airport—which is a bit more efficient than other airport shuttles I’ve seen mentioned at other airport hotels.

Book here

Hyatt Regency at MCO

Courtesy of Expedia

Hyatt is back at it with a seriously elevated stay at Orlando International Airport—one that’s even higher-rated than its SFO offer.

Once again, that rating is thanks to a more luxurious stay that includes features like tropical garden sitting lounges and a grand, Art Deco-esque exterior.

Its restaurants, cafes, and pool are all appropriately high-end, while its in-room amenities include all the creature comforts that travelers are after—including designer bedding and quiet, insulated walls.

Every little detail feels more premium than anything airport-related should be.

Book here