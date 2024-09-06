Mystery Picnic: A New Foodie Favorite

Traveler is getting more novel by the year.

One of the more interesting trends that I’ve noticed is the rise of scavenger hunts, escape rooms, and similar DIY-style adventures.

Atlanta, for example, has one of the US’s most active and highly rated escape room scenes in the country. Scavenger hunts, on the other hand, have been around for a bit longer. From neighborhood explorations to zany cruises, you can find one in most major cities and in just about every theme.

These types of experiences highlight interest in alternative experiences.

Tourists are on the hunt for self-guided adventures that include a bit of logical reasoning and possibly even analytical deductions.

But if you’re like me and don’t feel particularly interested in scavenger hunts (too much hustle and bustle) or escape rooms (too much high-stakes thinking), I’d like to propose another experience—

One that includes all the intrigue and team-building as a scavenger hunt or escape room—plus a great meal. (Foodies rejoice!)

It’s known as a Mystery Picnic and, like the name suggests, it combines the worlds of food travel, city exploration, and relaxed scavenger hunts.

Here’s why you need to keep this brand on your radar when city-slicking across the US.

Mystery picnics in the United States

After becoming a staple in Australia, Mystery Picnics is now expanding across the US.

I’m going to focus on their San Diego offerings because they’ve piqued my interest—but know that the brand offers unique picnic-based experiences throughout the US.

Here’s how it works. The company creates bespoke adventures with the goal of introducing travelers to a city’s coolest hidden gems, which culminates in a delectable picnic experience.

While it’s great for foodies who like to sample unique dishes, participants can notify organizers of any dietary restrictions or preclusions they have.

Mystery Picnics are also curated based on the number of participants, along with the type of group. The company creates specialized programs for groups of friends or colleagues, couples on dates, and family excursions.

I’m particularly interested in Mystery Picnic dates—they sound like an ideal way to get to know a romantic partner on a first date.

Mystery Picnic experiences in San Diego

As you might have guessed, all Mystery Picnic experiences are carefully curated and organized. No two picnics are the same, as the programs are designed to highlight, explore, and celebrate specific neighborhoods and parks.

In San Diego, couples, groups, and families can book Mystery Picnics that explore La Jolla, Julian, and Coronado.

The company is also working on rolling out new adventures in San Diego, including San Clemente, the San Pasqual Valley, Liberty Station, the OC, Normal Heights, Hillcrest, and—my favorite—historic old town San Diego.

I’m pretty zeroed in on Mystery Picnic’s presence in San Diego because I’ve had the southern Californian city on my radar for a long time.

If you’re a little burnt out on SoCal, here are a few other cities with highly rated Mystery Picnic experiences that all feature upcoming new experiences:

Dallas Texas

Explore: Downtown Grapevine, Fort Worth, and Uptown Dallas

Coming soon: Waco, Longview, Downtown Dallas, and Greenville Ave

Tampa, Florida

Explore: St. Petersburg & Downtown Tampa

Coming soon: Sarasota, Fort Myers, Weeki Wachee, Tarpon Springs, and Ybor City

Charlotte, North Carolina