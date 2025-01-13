Four Seasons is Launching 9 Yacht Itineraries in 2025

The Four Seasons brand is hitting the open seas—in luxury fashion, nonetheless.

Videos by TravelAwaits

In the United States, cruises are often an accessible, budget-friendly ticket into the Caribbean. Guests usually jump onboard in Miami, and then enjoy a week-long adventure through crystal-clear waters. Larger cruises even stop at private islands that have been transformed into larger-than-life amusement parks.

From nude cruises to the standard fare of Royal Caribbean itineraries, there’s an option for just about everyone.

Across the Atlantic, however, a brand new concept is set to roll out.

Back in 2023, Four Seasons made a major announcement at the Monaco Yacht Show: They were beginning development on a series of luxury yacht cruises through the Mediterranean. While the project was set to take off this year, it’s been pushed back yet again.

Despite delays, the novel concept is inching toward realization. But with exorbitant price tags, hopeful passengers might want to start saving now for cruises set for 2026.

Here’s what you need to know about the future of Four Seasons yachting.

A Four Seasons fleet

Rendering of the Four Seasons I, courtesy of Four Seasons

Four Seasons aims to curate the bygone era of luxury yachting—the type of era in which Jackie Onassis and Grace Kelly could be seen sailing across the Adriatic, I’d imagine.

The focus is on opulence, intimacy, and crafting a semi-bespoke voyage of a lifetime.

Since the project’s announcement, Four Seasons has worked closely with Marc-Henry Cruise Holding LTD to build its yacht fleet. The company’s owner has contributed to other Four Seasons projects, meaning the yachts should offer an extension of the Four Seasons brand and ‘feel’.

So far, Four Seasons has unveiled its deck plan for one vessel, the Four Seasons I. The gorgeous yacht is 679 feet and includes 95 suites and guest rooms. Across 12 decks, guests can enjoy dining, wellness, and entertainment spaces.

The Four Seasons I will even include spaces designed specifically for kids and teens, along with a launch pad for separate water-based activities and a full-service spa.

But the real magic is a 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio, which guarantees a top-notch, five-star grade of service.

When are cruises starting?

Interior look, courtesy of Four Seasons

The Four Seasons I is set to cruise on its inaugural journey through the Adriatic in June 2026. Given the Four Seasons only has one yacht (for now), its nine itineraries are staggered from June to October. Each runs for one week.

The itineraries wander between hotspots like Monaco, Mallorca, Italy, Croatia, Greece, and the French Riviera. But this is just the tip of the iceberg for Four Seasons.

In 2027, they’ll expand their fleet and move into the Caribbean, exploring islands like the British Virgin Islands and Guadalupe.

How much do Four Seasons cruises cost? And are there discounts for loyal members?

Courtesy of Four Seasons

Here’s the catch. Four Seasons is a luxury brand, and its state-of-the-art, bespoke yacht is the stuff of dreams.

Unfortunately, even loyal Four Seasons members won’t get a discount for these cruises.

The cheapest suite (the Seaview Suite) costs upwards of $42,000 for a single week. To be fair, this is quite cheap compared to what it normally costs to charter a private yacht. But it’s a mind-blowing price when compared to other cruises from Royal Caribbean, MSC, and others.

Some rooms are invite-only, while others already have a waitlist. For example, the Funnel Suite, which comes with a 5,000-square-foot private terrace, is already booked out for many 2026 and 2027 cruises.