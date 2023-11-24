TravelAwaits

Video: Crew Detains Woman Accused of Being ‘Possessed’ During Flight

Daniel Terrill
Nov.24.2023
    The video of a chaotic scene onboard a Frontier Airlines flight has made rounds this week. While several basic details about the incident are unclear, local media reported that the flight from Houston to Denver had to be diverted to Dallas because of the incident. 

    The first minute of the video, which appeared on the Reddit forum PublicFreakout on Nov. 18, shows a woman screaming and crying while being detained by flight crew members and other passengers.

    Then, there’s a transitional fade in the video and another passenger appears in the frame and argues with the flight crew about detaining the woman. As they argue, the woman sits up from the front seat of the plane and starts climbing over the seats behind her. 

    Others begin to shout as the woman hops from seat to seat. One voice is even heard making threats. The woman steps out from the aisle and begins to yell at a crew member, “Stop blocking me!” and that she’s been “kidnapped.” Then, she shoves him and swings at him. 

    There’s another transitional fade and another passenger with a beanie on walks down the aisle, explaining to everyone onboard that “there’s a real devil that wants to kill each and every one of ya’ll” and adds, “That’s not her. She’s possessed. She needs help.” 

    The video transitions again, showing the crew members still trying to detain the woman as the passenger wearing the beanie sings what sounds like a hymn. Another woman from the back of the plane steps in. She walks the woman to the front of the plane and begins to hug her. The crew stands exasperated. 

    In the last 30 seconds, a police officer is on the plane talking to crew members and the woman. 

