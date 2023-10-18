Court Dismisses Wrongful Termination Claim Over Travel Expenses

Always be transparent with your business expenses. That’s the lesson to take away from a recent legal dispute in the United Kingdom.

A UK employment court dismissed a wrongful termination claim after determining that the claimant lied about what he put on his travel expenses.

According to the judgment released last week, the court said it believes that former Citibank analyst Szabolcs Fekete used company money to buy his partner food during a trip to Amsterdam and then lied about it during an investigation.

In the ruling, the court explained Fekete returned from a business trip on July 5, 2022, and then left for a six-week medical leave beginning July 6, 2022, because his grandma died. However, he claimed expenses from July 8 to July 18, 2022.

During an internal review, Fekete was asked why his receipts showed “two sandwiches, two coffees, and another drink.” Fekete said he bought food for later in the day and then denied that he bought food for a non-Citi colleague. He also argued that his expenses were within his daily limit.

“All my expenses are within the €100 daily allowance. Could you please outline what your concern is as I don’t think I have to justify my eating habits to this extent . . . As previously confirmed these are all my expenses and I have no one to add to them,” Fekete said in an email exchange with a supervisor.

In August, Fekete told a disciplinary board that he misunderstood Citi’s policy regarding expense claims and maintained that he kept purchases under the daily limit. However, the court found that Citi’s policy clearly stated that “spousal expenses are not recoverable.”

The court concluded that the facts show that the case wasn’t about the money spent, but rather, Fekete’s behavior. The court explained that Fekete was offered a promotion before the disciplinary board issued a ruling and that Fekete intended to stay with the company, but was dismissed before he could start the position.

“The claimant was waiting for the outcome from the disciplinary hearing when the transfer was offered. In these circumstances, I am satisfied that the claimant was aware that the disciplinary matter was continuing and conclude that the contract of employment was not affirmed.”