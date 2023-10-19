7 Reasons This Luxurious Oregon Resort Should Be On Your Radar

The Brasada Ranch is a luxurious retreat in Oregon’s high desert not far from Bend, Oregon. This lavish resort sits on 1,800 acres with panoramic views throughout the property. Situated with the Cascade Mountain Range in the distance, this resort is truly a special place.

With unsurpassed amenities such as world-class golf, a spa, an equestrian center, a fitness center, and multiple pools, guests won’t need to leave the resort. Families are drawn to the vacation rentals and fun activities. Pet parents will enjoy time exploring the property with their four-legged friends. New adult-only spaces are perfect for a romantic getaway. The resort is open year-round, but I really enjoy the shoulder seasons of the fall and spring when the weather is still pleasant and the venues less crowded.

My visit to the Brasada Ranch was a hosted visit to experience the new adult-only Cascade Bungalows. All opinions are my own.

Adult-only Cascade Bungalows at Brasada Photo credit: Peggy Cleveland

1. Adult-Only Cascade Bungalows

My reason for visiting was to experience the brand-new adult-only Cascade Bungalows and they did not disappoint. The contemporary architecture with high ceilings and an entire wall of windows made the best use of the site with the buildings situated to take in the views. It’s designed for enjoying the “golden hour” and epic sunsets. The décor was what I would term “Scandinavian Ranch,” which is a simple aesthetic highlighted with Western accents.

Upscale Amenities

Your stay includes the use of a Range Rover golf cart for exploring the resort. Each morning, guests enjoy a fresh breakfast delivered in a darling picnic basket — such a nice presentation for this yummy Continental breakfast. Each evening, turndown service refreshes your room.

Private Hot Tub

Each bungalow has its own private hot tub with an outdoor shower. Surrounded by a high fence, it is completely private and accessed from the luxurious bathroom. Take in the dark skies Oregon is known for from this oasis.

Porkchop, the Traveling Corgi, relaxing at the Cascade Bungalows Photo credit: Peggy Cleveland

2. Pet-Friendly

I found the Brasada Ranch to be very pet-friendly. The new Cascade Bungalows and vacation rentals have accommodations that allow pets. Porkchop the Traveling Corgi loved his visit, which included long walks interspersed with relaxing on the scenic front porch. He also enjoyed dining with us at the Range Restaurant and its incredible outdoor space. The waiter even brought a water bowl over for him.

3. Executive Chef Karl Holl

The whole dining experience at the Brasada Ranch’s restaurants has changed since my last visit and that is due to Executive Chef Karl Holl. His expertise has elevated offerings at the many venues around the property. The perfect example of this is with his menu at the adult-only pool. Rather than your typical poolside offerings, Cascade By The Sea is the quintessential seafood shack. Diners can opt for the classic lobster roll, or for a more local feel, try the Dungeness crab roll. Holl believes food helps tell the story of a place and he is still learning what the Brasada Ranch story will be.

Plates from the Harvest Dinner Series Photo credit: Peggy Cleveland

Harvest Dinner Series

I had the opportunity to preview the menu for the upcoming Harvest Dinner Series. This is Chef Holl’s take on barbecue. The meal had thick slabs of maple cider glazed barbecue pork ribs and a juniper jerk marinated smoked chicken but without the sides typically served. The accompaniments included dishes created from fresh, local produce. The dishes were light, clean, and a nice change of pace from heavy baked beans and potato salad. Dishes ranged from heirloom tomatoes with pickled onions, feta, and torn basil to a delicious summer squash and bean salad. The heirloom corn muffin was elevated with the addition of honey chili butter. The meal was served family-style at the Range Restaurant. Additional dining events take place throughout the year.

Range Restaurant And Bar

The Range Restaurant and Bar is such a beautiful venue. It has one of the nicest outdoor dining spaces I have ever seen. From this lovely patio, guests have mountain and farm views, fire pits, and a grassy lawn. I dined as the sun was going down and “golden hour” was so memorable.

This is Brasada Ranch’s upscale restaurant. Chef Holl has developed relationships with local farmers and purveyors that inspire his seasonal menus. His creativity doesn’t compete with the views but enhances them for a complete dining experience. Make sure to try one of his salads, which, in his hands, becomes a gourmet treat. I loved the simple greens with shaved and roasted vegetables, herbs, and champagne vinaigrette topped with granola instead of croutons. It was amazingly delicious.

Pro Tip: Order a s’mores kit and enjoy the outdoor fire pits.

Sunset views from the Cascade Bungalows Photo credit: Peggy Cleveland

4. Sunsets

The sunsets at Brasada Ranch are some of the most beautiful I have ever seen and there are so many places to enjoy them. Take a sunset hike up to Spirit Rock on this short 1-mile round-trip trail. Unobstructed 360-degree views from atop this spot make it well worth the effort. The Cascade Bungalows have a porch designed to take advantage of the sunset. Make a reservation at the Range Restaurant for dinner during sunset or enjoy cocktails at the bar. Book a sunset horseback ride through the Equestrian Club. There are so many options that you can try a different one each day of your visit.

5. Adventure Concierge

The Brasada Ranch has an Adventure Concierge ready to help you plan the perfect outdoor activity during your visit. The property has over 5 miles of hiking trails. The Equestrian Club has options for all skill levels, including pony rides for the little ones and hayrides for a fun family activity. The Athletic Club is the place to go to rent bicycles or Range Rover golf carts. The Adventure Concierge can also help you with offsite activities like fly fishing and kayaking.

6. Golf

Named one of the “Top 15 Golf Courses in Oregon” by Golf Week, the Brasada Canyons Course is known for its fast greens. The unique course has no two holes that run parallel to each other, so guests feel a privacy and peacefulness on this scenic course. Brasada Canyons has all the golf amenities with a 5-acre practice facility, expert pros to improve your game, a pro shop, and the Outpost restaurant to enjoy the famous Burger Dog. Lengthen your golf season at the Golf Shed, Brasada Canyons’ new indoor golf facility, which has the Foresight Golf Simulator where you can virtually tee off from world-renowned courses. Three covered hitting bays with heaters will keep you toasty while you practice your swing.

Stunning views from the top of Spirit Rock Photo credit: Peggy Cleveland

7. Spa

No luxury vacation is complete without a visit to the spa. Enjoy all the amenities at Spa Brasada. Check their website for seasonal specials such as the Chocolate Coconut Body Wrap, which starts with an exfoliating scrub using Eminence Coconut Sugar Scrub, followed by a chocolate truffle body wrap. It sounds more like a candy bar than a spa treatment, but your skin will thank you afterward. Plan to arrive early to enjoy the steam room and the spa relaxation room. Each treatment includes a complimentary “Intention Ritual” to help you get the most out of your treatment. Check out the local spa products that are carried in the spa shop.

This is my second visit to Brasada Ranch and it is one of my favorite places to relax and unwind in the Pacific Northwest. There is something about this beautiful property that lets you just slow down. Instead of waiting in a drive-thru to get coffee in the morning, you’ll find guests getting their morning beverages and sitting in the Adirondack chairs on the porch of the marketplace before leisurely walking back to their lodging.