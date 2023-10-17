Post Malone will be the First Headliner at a New Las Vegas Resort on New Year’s Eve

Grammy award-nominated musician Post Malone will headline the inaugural New Year’s Eve show at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas, according to Tuesday’s announcement. The theater is part of the soon-to-open Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort.

In a statement, Fontainebleau Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer called Malone “one of the most sought-after and showstopping entertainers of his generation.” He added that the show would “make history” as Malone would be the first headliner at the Las Vegas resort.

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a long-awaited project. With construction beginning in 2007, it’s been delayed due to a host of financial and economic issues, which also led to multiple owners, but it’s scheduled to open on Dec. 13, 2023.

According to the announcement, Malone will perform on Dec. 30 and 31 at the resort’s 3,800-seat theater. Tickets for the event go on sale on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. Pacific time. Ticket prices start at $150, but the resort will also offer a New Year’s Eve package that starts at $3,700.