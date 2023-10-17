TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and Tips

Post Malone will be the First Headliner at a New Las Vegas Resort on New Year’s Eve

Daniel Terrill
Oct.17.2023
post malone
Photo credit: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images
  • Destinations
  • Las Vegas
  • Nevada
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
  • United States
    • Daniel Terrill
    Oct.17.2023

    Grammy award-nominated musician Post Malone will headline the inaugural New Year’s Eve show at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas, according to Tuesday’s announcement. The theater is part of the soon-to-open Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort. 

    In a statement, Fontainebleau Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer called Malone “one of the most sought-after and showstopping entertainers of his generation.” He added that the show would “make history” as Malone would be the first headliner at the Las Vegas resort. 

    The Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a long-awaited project. With construction beginning in 2007, it’s been delayed due to a host of financial and economic issues, which also led to multiple owners, but it’s scheduled to open on Dec. 13, 2023. 

    According to the announcement, Malone will perform on Dec. 30 and 31 at the resort’s 3,800-seat theater. Tickets for the event go on sale on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. Pacific time. Ticket prices start at $150, but the resort will also offer a New Year’s Eve package that starts at $3,700.

  • Destinations
  • Las Vegas
  • Nevada
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
  • United States
    • Image of Daniel Terrill Daniel Terrill View Full Profile

      Daniel Terrill is a writer, editor, and journalist. He covers the outdoors and travel. In the past, he was the managing editor at Guns.com, the commerce editor at Task & Purpose, a police officer, a Marine, and perhaps the most dangerous job of all, a substitute teacher. You can contact him at daniel@outdoors.com.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.