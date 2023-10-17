TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and Tips

Pepper X Tops Carolina Reaper as the World’s Hottest Chili Pepper 

Daniel Terrill
Oct.16.2023
pepper x
Photo credit: First We Feast / youtube
  • Activities and Interests
  • Destinations
  • Food and Drink
  • News and Tips
  • South Carolina
  • Travel News
  • United States
    • Daniel Terrill
    Oct.16.2023

    On Monday night, the popular YouTube show Hot Ones hosted the award ceremony officially naming Pepper X as the world’s hottest chili pepper. 

    The winner of the prestigious award was given to Ed Currie, owner of the hot sauce business PuckerButt Pepper Company in Fort Mill, South Carolina, for growing the pepper, but he actually dethroned himself. 

    In 2017, Guinness World Records awarded Currie’s Carolina Reaper pepper for rating more than 1.6 million Scoville, a scale designated by the government for rating the heat of peppers. The Scoville scale measures how much water is needed to dilute a pepper so it won’t be hot. 

    Although the new award was revealed Monday, Pepper X set the record on August 23, 2023, after it was tested at South Carolina’s Winthrop University. According to the award, the pepper rated 2,693,000 Scovilles. 

    In an interview with Hot Ones host Sean Evans, Currie explained that he had developed Pepper X nearly 10 years ago but nobody has been able to top the Carolina Reaper, so he decided to top himself. 

    “No one has been able to take us out, so I decided to bring it out to the world,” Currie said about Pepper X. 

  • Activities and Interests
  • Destinations
  • Food and Drink
  • News and Tips
  • South Carolina
  • Travel News
  • United States
    • Image of Daniel Terrill Daniel Terrill View Full Profile

      Daniel Terrill is a writer, editor, and journalist. He covers the outdoors and travel. In the past, he was the managing editor at Guns.com, the commerce editor at Task & Purpose, a police officer, a Marine, and perhaps the most dangerous job of all, a substitute teacher. You can contact him at daniel@outdoors.com.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.