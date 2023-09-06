Coco, Jungle Cruise, And An Old Favorite Highlight Disney Treasure — The Cruise Line’s Newest Ship

Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, Disney Treasure, promises a vacation filled with adventure on board and off when it debuts in December 2024. The ship’s theme is inspired by Walt Disney’s love of adventure and exploration and may feel a bit like you’re walking through Adventureland in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

The ship is the second in Disney’s Triton-class ships, the first being Disney Wish. While Disney Treasure may have a familiar feel for those who’ve sailed on the Wish, imagineers have created unique spaces full of adventure to explore on the Disney Treasure.

Themed Dining

The Disney Treasure will sail seven-night itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean. The main dining areas will showcase different shows during each cruise, which is one way Disney Treasure separates itself from Disney Wish, which sails three- and four-night itineraries.

Plaza De Coco

Based on Disney Pixar’s beloved movie Coco, guests will join Miguel in the plaza of Santa Cecilia while dining on Mexican cuisine. On the first night, Miguel and the town’s mariachis will entertain guests with plenty of lively song and dance. On the second night, join Miguel and his family in the plaza as they take part in the Dia de los Muertos celebration.

Worlds Of Marvel

Your family will play a role in an action-packed Marvel mission while enjoying dinner at Worlds of Marvel. One night will feature “Avengers: Quantum Encounter,” where guests join Ant-Man and the Wasp on an adventure where Spiderman is guaranteed to swing into the action. The theme for the second night isn’t being revealed just yet. Dining choices range from all-American options to foods with rich African flavors.

1923

This is the year Walt Disney Studios was founded and the menu is filled with California-inspired cuisine. Guests will be surrounded by Disney memorabilia, including props, sketches, and storyboards from movies like Aladdin, Tarzan, The Lion King, and more.

Jumbeaux’s Sweets

This Zootopia-themed sweet shop offers 31 flavors of gelato and ice cream, plus other amazing treats. Don’t miss the chance to take a picture with Zootopia’s Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, who have a permanent spot in the shop.

Jade Cricket Café And HeiHei Café

Jade Cricket Café and HeiHei Café are perfect for those on the go who want a coffee, tea, or snack. The café names are inspired by the lovable animals in Mulan and Moana.

Specialty Dining

Two restaurants will offer adult-only dining, including Palo Steakhouse — which will serve steaks and Italian cuisine — and Enchanté, a French restaurant with a menu by a three-Michelin-star Chef Arnaud Lallement.

New Bar Areas

These adult-only areas are the perfect spots to slip away and enjoy some grown-up time.

Skipper Society

Fans of the Jungle Cruise attraction will love this area to grab a drink or a bite to eat. Expect the bartenders to be armed with skipper-like dad jokes sure to make you smile — or groan. The area pays tribute to the skippers who’ve explored the Nile, Amazon, and Congo. The ceiling will be covered in a safari-tent-like canvas with rainforest plants peeking through.

Periscope Pub

Periscope Pub transports guests underwater and pays tribute to the past. Based on Disney’s 1954 movie 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea and the once-iconic ride of the same name, the pub’s ceiling is designed to look like glass while making guests feel like they’re on an underwater adventure. This submarine, however, is able to access television signals and is the spot to watch your favorite team if they’re playing during your trip.

Entertainment

From Broadway-style shows to a ride on the AquaMouse, Disney Treasure is filled with activities to keep even the most active adventurers entertained from morning to night.

Live Shows

Beauty and the Beast and Disney Seas The Adventure will be two of the live shows featured on Disney Treasure. They’re guaranteed to have guests singing along to their favorite Disney tunes during the live performances.

Sarabi, a lounge area inspired by The Lion King’s Pride Lands, will feature family entertainment — like game shows, comedy acts, and musical performances — during the day. At night, the live entertainment will be adult-only.

AquaMouse

This water coaster is similar to the one on Disney Wish, except guests will be entertained with a new Disney short called the Curse of the Golden Egg. It features Mickey and Minnie exploring an ancient temple in search of treasure.

Kids Clubs

Like on other Disney ships, kids areas are available each day and include Marvel Superhero Academy, Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, FairyTale Hall, Star Wars: Cargo Bay, Mickey & Minnie Captain’s Deck, and more.

Tomorrow Tower Suite

This nearly 2,000-square-foot suite located in the ship’s forward funnel is two floors, sleeps eight guests, has a full kitchen, and comes with a private elevator. The suite’s décor is themed after EPCOT’s World Discovery area.

Other Adventure Touches

Disney had previously shared that the Disney Treasure will harness wonder and adventure. It will feature the Disney characters fans love for their adventuresome, and even mischievous, spirits. A statue of Jasmine and Aladdin flying on their magic carpet will greet guests as they descend the beautiful staircase in the Grand Hall, with the magic lamp nearby, which is sure to be a spot for guests to make a wish or two.

Renderings of the Grand Hall show beautiful blues, turquoise, and gold — a nod to real-life palaces, and of course, Disney’s fictional Agrabah.

Voyager Minnie Mouse, dressed in her adventure-ready best, will grace the ship’s bow. Peter Pan and Captain Hook will adorn the ship’s stern, with Pan holding a paint bucket and brush to finish the ship’s filigree. Captain Hook will be found hanging out one of the ship’s portholes, giving Peter Pan his signature evil look.

Disney Treasure will sail from Port Canaveral to the eastern and western Caribbean. The maiden voyage is scheduled for December 21, 2024. Bookings open to the general public on September 20, 2023.

While Disney has revealed quite a bit about Disney Treasure, they say there are more surprises to come!