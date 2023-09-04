This Historic Location Announces Fall Events — What You Can See And Do

If you’re thinking about a fall road trip but don’t know where to go, Natchez, Mississippi, just may be the destination you’ve been searching for.

Natchez, which is on the Mississippi River, is 90 miles from Jackson, Mississippi, and 80 miles north of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Since it was founded more than 300 years ago, Natchez is known for its culture and history, as well as its impressive number of historical structures.

What’s more, Visit Natchez has announced its schedule of fall events in Natchez, appealing to a wide range of interests.

“Natchez’s upcoming fall events promote every part of what makes our town special, from exciting culinary offerings and historic homes to our values of inclusivity and honoring our southern culture,” Devin Heath, executive director of Visit Natchez, told TravelAwaits in a statement. “Each event offers a special look into our flourishing community, and we are proud to provide opportunities for visitors and locals to immerse themselves in Natchez’s diverse offerings.”

Here’s the schedule of fall events in Natchez.

Soul Food Fusion Festival – Community Dinner En Blanc: September 16

The Natchez Grand Hotel will be home to the Soul Food Fusion Festival, which will offer soul food in a community dining setting. Attendees are asked to dress in white, or en blanc, to “create a stunning spectacle and symbolize new beginnings.”

You can learn more at Soul Food Fusion Festival – Community Dinner en Blanc.

Pilgrimage Garden Club Fall Pilgrimage: September 23–October 20

“In a tradition dating back to 1932, Natchez opens the doors to its exquisite historic homes to welcome travelers from across the world,” Visit Natchez told TravelAwaits. “The celebrations include tours led by hosts in 19th-century costume, theater performances, unique presentations, and live music — all focused on the city’s stunning historic homes.”

You can find all the details at Pilgrimage Garden Club Fall Pilgrimage.

Natchez Garden Club Fall Pilgrimage: October 7–30

Visitors will have the opportunity to tour 12 unique and beautiful historic Natchez Garden Club homes as well as the museum home at Rosalie Mansion. What’s more, some of the homes will offer late-afternoon or evening events such as a candlelight dinner at Magnolia Hall and an opportunity to meet the owners at Elms Court.

You can learn more at Natchez Garden Club Fall Pilgrimage.

Natchez Balloon Festival: October 20–21

The Natchez Balloon Festival, which began in 1986, fills historic downtown Natchez with hot-air balloons, as well as local live music and art and food vendors. Visitors can enjoy seeing Rosalie Mansion, fall foliage, and the Mississippi River while participating in festival activities such as the evening balloon glow, fireworks, and carnival rides.

You can find all the details at the Natchez Balloon Festival.

Y’all Means All Festival: October 27–29

This LGBTQ+ festival celebrates the diversity of Natchez’s community while importantly raising funds for nonprofit organizations dedicated to suicide prevention and mental health counseling. Events include Drag Queen Bingo, a welcome reception at Choctaw Hall and Speakeasy After-Party, historic home tours, and the Battle of the Belles and Beaus contest.

You can learn more at Y’all Means All Natchez.

Angels On The Bluff: November 9–11

“The Natchez City Cemetery, one of the oldest burial grounds in the country, hosts the Angels on the Bluff event each November, featuring iconic Natchez personalities buried within the cemetery, portrayed by their descendants and other local citizens in period costumes,” Visit Natchez told TravelAwaits. “This elaborate production includes candlelight tours of the beautiful and historic site, enchanting storytelling, and musical tributes to the lives and deaths of some of Natchez’s oldest ‘residents.’”

You can learn more about the event at Angels on the Bluff.

An Added Bonus

It should also be noted that Natchez sits at one end of the Natchez Trace Parkway, a 444-mile recreational road and scenic drive that roughly follows the “Old Natchez Trace.” The other end of the historical trail — which was used by Native Americans, European settlers, slave traders, soldiers, and others — is just outside Nashville.

Popular attractions include Jackson Falls, Fall Hollow waterfalls, and numerous historic spots such as the Gordon House and Pharr Mounds, a complex of eight dome-shaped mounds built 2,000–1,800 years ago by Native Americans.