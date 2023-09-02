The Farmers’ Almanac’s Guide To Viewing fall Colors In 2023 — When And Where To See Them

The challenge for leaf peepers is not only to determine when they should travel to see fall colors in their peak but also to decide where they should go to enjoy fall’s magnificent foliage.

Fortunately, researchers at the Farmers’ Almanac have the information you need to plan your leaf-peeping trips this year. That’s because the recently published Fall Leaves – Dates And Destinations includes the Farmers’ Almanac’s forecast for when leaves will reach their peak as well as some picks for the best places to enjoy fall colors.

Let’s get right to it. Here are the probable dates for the peak of fall colors across the U.S. this year according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

Alabama: October 19–November 4

Arizona: October 5–21

Arkansas: October 19–November 4; Ozarks: October 12–28

California: October 15–31

Colorado: October 5–14

Connecticut: October 12–28

Delaware: October 19–November 4

Florida: November 2–11

Georgia: October 19–November 4

Idaho: October 5–21

Illinois: (Northern) October 5–21; (Southern) October 12–28

Indiana: (Northern) October 5–21; (Southern) October 12–28

Iowa: October 5–21

Kansas: (Northern) October 5–21; (Southern) October 12–28

Kentucky: (Eastern) October 5–21; (Western) October 12–28

Louisiana: November 2–11

Maine: (Inland) October 1–17; (Coastal) October 5–21

Maryland: (Inland) October 12–28; (Coastal) October 19–November 4

Massachusetts: (Inland) October 5–21; (Coastal) October 12–28

Michigan: (Northern) October 1–17; (Southern) October 5–21

Minnesota: (Northern) October 1–17; (Southern) October 5–21

Mississippi: October 19–November 4

Missouri: (Northern) October 5–21; (Southern) October 12–28

Montana: (Central) September 28–October 9; (Western) October 5–21

Nebraska: October 5–21

Nevada: October 12–28

New Hampshire: (Inland) September 28–October 9; (Coastal) October 5–21

New Jersey: (Inland) October 12–28; (Coastal) October 19–November 4

New Mexico: September 28–October 9

New York: September 28–October 28

North Carolina: (Inland) October 12–28; (Coastal) October 19–November 4

North Dakota: October 5–21

Ohio: October 5–21

Oklahoma: October 26–November 4

Oregon: October 12–28

Pennsylvania: October 5–21

Rhode Island: October 12–28

South Carolina: October 19–November 4

South Dakota: October 5–21

Tennessee: October 12–28

Texas: November 2–11

Utah: October 5–21

Vermont: (Northern) September 24–October 10; (Southern) October 5–14

Virginia: (Inland) October 12–28; (Coastal) October 19–November 4

Washington: October 12–28

West Virginia: October 5–21

Wisconsin: October 5–14

Wyoming: October 5–14

Top Destinations To See Fall Colors

“Here is a list of our picks for the most idyllic spots in the U.S. for viewing fall leaves!” the Farmers’ Almanac explains. “Some are off the beaten path, some are on more popular, scenic routes for you to enjoy, whether on foot or by car.”

In the northeast, the Farmers’ Almanac’s list of top places to see fall colors includes the Rangeley Lakes Region, in the western part of Maine. Another recommendation is Letchworth State Park, about 35 miles from Rochester in western New York.

Meanwhile, in the Midwest, the Farmers’ Almanac recommends seeing fall colors in Big South Fork National Recreation Area in Kentucky, and in the area around Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, which is known for an abundance of oak, maple, and hickory trees.

In the southeastern U.S., one of the Farmers’ Almanac’s top picks is Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park, which is a National Scenic Byway that runs 105 miles along the crest of the Blue Ridge Mountains. And, of course, no list of best places to see fall colors would be complete without including Great Smoky Mountain National Park, which is home to roughly 100 species of trees.

The north-central area of the country is home to numerous places that are ideal for viewing fall colors, including Fort Ransom State Park in North Dakota and Estes Park next to Rocky Mountain National Park.

One of the best places for viewing fall colors in the south-central region of the U.S. is Hawksbill Crag on Whitaker Point in the Ozark National Forest, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

Anybody living in or planning to visit the northwestern part of the U.S. should make plans to view the fall colors at Olympic National Park in Washington, which the Farmers’ Almanac notes will be “spectacular” due to the deep red color of vine maples and the brilliant yellows of the aspens.

In the southwestern U.S., the Farmers’ Almanac recommends visiting the Logan Canyon Scenic Byway in Utah because a stretch of the road leading to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park will be “particularly stunning” in the fall.

Finally, Big Sur Coast Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 1 in California, “rivals anything on the East Coast for fall foliage grandeur,” the Farmers’ Almanac concludes.