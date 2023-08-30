4 Tips For Visiting South America’s Lake Titicaca

As the world’s highest navigable lake and the largest in South America, Lake Titicaca is more than just fun to say. At 12,500 feet above sea level and tucked in the Andes Mountains, Lake Titicaca is surrounded by both Bolivia and Peru. Each side offers their own unique experiences.

From above, its shape resembles a puma chasing a rabbit and it is this that gave the lake its name, Titi Khar’ka, which means “rock of the puma” in the local Indigenous language of Aymara. There are over 40 islands, many of which are inhabited, some of which float.

If you are visiting either Bolivia or Peru, be sure to make Lake Titicaca a stop on your itinerary. I was lucky enough to visit both sides on separate trips. Here I will share my best tips for visiting and enjoying Lake Titicaca.

Andes Mountains surrounding Lake Titicaca Photo credit: Anton_Ivanov / Shutterstock.com

1. Be Aware Of The Altitude

I live in Colorado and foolishly thought I might be immune to the effects of the altitude. However, the lake is over twice as high as the Mile High City of Denver and I felt it. Altitude sickness is real and should be taken seriously when visiting Lake Titicaca. If you find that you are feeling dizzy, tired, experiencing shortness of breath, or have headaches while visiting the lake, that’s altitude sickness.

If you plan to do anything strenuous, it is best to give yourself a day or two to acclimate to the altitude before embarking on any hiking or other adventures. Other tips for adjusting to the altitude include being sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. As well, refrain from drinking alcohol or smoking as these just exacerbate the problem.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you could try the locals’ remedy of coca leaves. You can find these anywhere in towns near the lake. You can either chew on them or put them in a tea to drink. They come from a medicinal plant in the Andes known to help ease altitude sickness and aid with acclimatization.

Isla del Sol surrounded by Lake Titicaca in Bolivia Photo credit: sunsinger / Shutterstock.com

2. Visit Isla Del Sol

If you are visiting the Bolivian side, you will most likely be in Copacabana (another fun one to say). From there, you can take any number of tours to visit the largest of the 40-plus islands on the lake, Isla del Sol. There are both half-day and full-day trips, as well as overnight trips to choose from.

Tour boats depart from Copacabana and take about 2 hours to reach the island. The boat will pick you up from the same location it dropped you off. There are several things to do and sites to see on the island. What you do there will depend on how much time you have.

I opted for the full-day tour and it allowed me to hike around the entire island. It takes about 3 hours and is incredibly scenic. You will pass the archaeological site of Palacio del Inca, which is a labyrinth of walls and tiny doors. You might also spot a few llamas or farmers since this island is inhabited.

Pro Tips: Isla Del Sol

The island has no cars and is only traversed on foot or by renting a donkey. This is part of the reason people choose to stay overnight or even longer. There is a tranquility on the island that the mainland does not offer.

Bring your swimsuit. Depending on how long you stay, it is possible to take a plunge in the lake. On the north side of the island, there is a beach. On hot days, this is the perfect way to cool down and truly enjoy the lake.

Drying trucha on a row in Peru Photo credit: tall165cm / Shutterstock.com

3. Eat Trucha

Perhaps surprisingly, Lake Titicaca is teeming with trout. Apparently in the 1940s, rainbow trout and brown trout were introduced to the lake to improve commercial fishing. A visit to Lake Titicaca is not complete without a proper meal of this lake fish.

Find one of the many lakefront restaurants with an outside deck in Copacabana, order a plate of trucha and a Pacena beer, sit back, and enjoy the happenings on the lake. A typical plate of trucha will come with a small salad, rice, and fried potatoes.

Do not be surprised when the fish comes to you and is pink instead of white on the inside. I can’t tell you how long I spent trying to understand why trucha in Spanish meant “salmon” and not “trout.” Well, it doesn’t. Turns out, even though I’d only ever had trout that had white flesh, trucha from Lake Titicaca has pink flesh similar to salmon.

Also, do not be surprised if it is served to you with its head on and bones in. This is how most fish in South America is served. It is either grilled or fried and it’s absolutely delicious.

Uros floating islands Photo credit: Elisa Locci / Shutterstock.com

4. Visit The Uros Floating Villages

I saved the best and coolest for last. The floating villages were truly a highlight of my first visit to Lake Titicaca and an experience I still think of often today. I had never seen anything like this before — how can islands float?

Believed to be the descendants of some of the earliest inhabitants of Lake Titicaca, the Uros people have kept a floating lifestyle for hundreds of years. Using the endemic tortora plant, they build mobile islands to move from danger when needed.

The Uros now depend heavily on tourism and welcome visitors with smiles. They are eager to show you their way of life and will give demonstrations on how the islands are made.

To visit the floating villages, you will have to be on the Peruvian side. Half-day tours depart from the town of Puno three times a day. Once on the floating islands, you can see first hand just how the tortora plant is weaved (nearly constantly) to make the floating islands, as well as boats and homes in the village.

It was really a wonder to step foot on these floating islands and see the village life of those who inhabit them. Plenty of souvenirs are on offer, all made from the tortora plant.

There is so much to see and do in the areas surrounding Lake Titicaca. You will first have to decide which country you want to visit from. Or like me, you could choose to do both. Either way, be prepared for the high altitude, bring lots of sunscreen and comfortable shoes, and have an adventurous spirit.