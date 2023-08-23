Why You Have To Visit Orlando In The Fall

When both national and international travelers think of Orlando, Florida, it’s usually as the theme park capital of the world, with Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld all on the west side of town. But there’s so much beyond the theme parks. Visit Orlando commissioned a study that ultimately showed it would take 120 days to visit or complete every attraction. Great news for us, a lot of them are particularly good to experience in the fall. Here’s my list of favorite things to do — truly the must-dos — in Orlando in the fall.

Many of the attractions listed herein provided complimentary access in coordination with Visit Orlando’s Media VIP Passport. However, all opinions are my own.

Winter Park scenic boat tour Photo credit: Gail Clifford

North

Winter Park, originally the winter haven of northern industrialists, became popularized by the Mizells, Morses, and Geniuses of the world. Their legacies have left us with the not-to-be-missed Scenic Boat Tour, which explains the history of the area across three of the six lakes in central Florida’s “Chain of Lakes.” Winter Park showcases the stunning Rollins College, the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, and the Capen House, which was moved across the lake in pieces (Fred and Ginger).

After the Scenic Boat Tour, head over to the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art for one of the largest collections of Louis Comfort Tiffany’s artwork, including the original chapel from the Chicago World Fair in 1896. After that, return to the Alfond Inn, whose profits all go to Rollins College scholarships. Stop in for a meal at Hamilton’s Kitchen, an excellent eatery with a laid-back vibe, or enjoy strolling the halls examining the art, all on loan from the Rollins Museum of Art. Shop along Park Avenue and you’ll understand why so many people enjoy visiting Winter Park over and over again.

Winter Garden Central Florida Railroad Museum Photo credit: Gail Clifford

Winter Garden, northwest of Orlando, is a playful community best seen with comfort bikes from Bikes and Blades. The legendary performances at the Winter Garden Theatre will make you feel both right at home yet thrilled to find they have a bar right in the middle of the stage for before and after the show, and also during intermission. Stroll along Plant Street to choose from several wonderful restaurants like The Chef’s Table, Rosallie’s, or The Hangry Bison.

For kayak enthusiasts, you’ll want to visit Apopka, northwest of Orlando, and float along with Get Up and Go Kayaking. Ride along the Wekiva River from Rock Springs through King’s Landing on glass-bottom kayaks that allow a direct view through the crystal-clear water (once you’re past “The Lobby”) to the sandy bottom. Jump off the cypress tree at your first stop, or an overhanging limb at the second, to cool off and return to King’s Landing, or continue out as far as the Atlantic Ocean. One kayaker did just that… in about 26 hours.

Orlando Magic at Amway Center Photo credit: Gail Clifford

Downtown

Visit the Church Street area for restaurants, like the always-dress-code-enforced Kres Chophouse, or for events at Amway Center like an Orlando Magic game. The large stadium has a live band; something new for me. Visit the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center, reportedly one of the best acoustical buildings in the world.

There are many theatrical experiences and museums to visit in the city. Try the Orlando Science Center when you have the kids or grandkids in town. They can play amongst the alligators or have a lesson on kinetic energy.

Is Shakespeare your thing? Orlando Shakes is the theater for you with live performances changing regularly, all with professional actors. I’ve probably never laughed so much or understood Shakespeare so well as during the Henry V production.

Harry P. Leu Gardens and Leu House Museum Photo credit: Gail Clifford

Ready for a botanical garden? Check out Leu Gardens and plan to visit the main house, originally owned by David W. Mizell of lumber fame — the only Orlando sheriff ever killed in the line of duty.

Interested in anything automotive or James Bond-related? Make a full-day, family-fun experience at the Orlando Auto Museum at Dezerland Park. This highly curated collection contains cars from the 1920s through today, recognizable cars from the small and big screen, the longest limo in the world, and a Military Museum. The 007 Museum — packed with vehicles, movie posters, and the tiniest of Bond items — can take hours on its own. But Dezerland Park also includes go-karts, a bowling alley, an arcade, and a movie theater.

International Drive (I-Drive) provides a multitude of places to I-play and I-eat. The ICON Park giant Wheel may be in service or you can ride the Star Flyer — giant swings that take you to a dizzying site over this section of Orlando. For a brain-twister, visit the Escape Game and choose from the different escape room experiences. We completed “The Depths” with 46 seconds to spare. Phew.

Gail at the Museum of Illusions Photo credit: Gail Clifford

For another brain-twister, visit the Museum of Illusions and see how many different photos you can take. For photos, too, visit Madame Tussauds with singers, actors, and Marvel and DC heroes. For quieter heroes, visit SeaLife Aquarium.

At the whimsical Wonderworks, prepare to have your senses flipped upside down as you embark on adventures that defy gravity and embrace imagination. From rope climbs and laser tag to space paraphernalia and mind-bending art, brace yourself for an otherworldly adrenaline rush!

In downtown Orlando, you’ll be hungry and ready to party, so get over to Ole’ Red for exquisite southern food and fun country music. We had the opportunity to meet the Executive Chef Mark Boors who constantly updates the menu, making it unique to Orlando, often with alligators.

Wild Florida Airboat Tour on Lake Cypress Photo credit: Gail Clifford

South

Southside Orlando includes Wild Florida — a wondrous adventure into the northern part of the Everglades with an airboat tour (30 or 60 minutes) — Gator Park, and a drive-yourself safari including most of the non-predatorial animals you’ll see on a much pricier African safari.

Even closer to town, visit GatorLand. Run by the grandchildren of the original founders, this is the one of oldest amusement parks in the state of Florida. Get up close and personal with alligators, crocodiles, kookaburra, and tortoises. And, even better, fly high over them on the zipline tour, sure to bring the adventure and adrenaline. They have the only handicapped-accessible zipline I’ve ever seen. Their current preservation work strives to prevent the extinction of crocodile species.

For history buffs, get to the Pioneer Village at Shingle Creek. Here, you’ll stroll through the area where early pioneers lived and worked, start to understand the term “cracker,” and see how early settlers worked with the land and developed the cattle industry.

Medieval Times flag procession Photo credit: Gail Clifford

For foodie fun, stop at the Medieval Times dinner show where you’ll feast on finger foods like tomato bisque, chicken, corn on the cob, and cornbread. Root for your section’s knight to win the favor of the royals in attendance the night you visit.

Also in southern Orlando is the Crayola Experience, like a Chuck E. Cheese on steroids for kids of all ages. Here, you can create your own personalized crayon label, do drip art, watch shows, or participate in a number of colorful creative endeavors. Located at the Florida Mall, it’s easily accessible from the Courtyard by Marriott Orlando South, a wonderful place to stay within reach of SeaWorld or Universal Orlando.

When in this part of town, visit the American Social Kitchen and Bar. It’s my favorite place to relax along Sand Bar’s restaurant row and is easy to reach from Universal Studios. Try the mahi tacos for a special treat or the delicious, fresh donut dessert.

Pirate’s Quest at LegoLand Florida Photo credit: Gail Clifford

West

On the west side of town, you’ll find Universal, SeaWorld, and Walt Disney World. All are great fun and, as a Florida resident, I’ve had season passes for two of them.

But beyond them, visit LegoLand Florida, with a new Pirate Quest experience opened in 2023. A 20-minute boat tour with memory tasks included, it’s right next to the not-to-be-missed water show. Ride coasters, go on 3D adventures, or visit their water park (only possible to enter from inside LegoLand). If you have littles that love Peppa Pig, they’ll be thrilled with a trip to the theme park next door.

Kennedy Space Center Photo credit: Gail Clifford

East

Visit the “Space Coast” and you can spend hours just at the exhibits of the Kennedy Space Center, even before meeting with an astronaut at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. We spent 2.5 hours with flight engineer Jose Hernandez alone. This exciting exploration of the space program will have geeks and jocks alike thrilled by all that has come before and what will continue to develop as they boldly attempt to go where no man has gone before. Make the time to take the 20-minute bus ride out to the Artemis project, where you’ll witness more exhibits and the actual consoles for the 1966 mission. Be amazed at the sheer size of the crawlers and the Saturn V Rocket.

It’s hard to believe how much there is to see and do just within this slice of Florida. Come to Orlando for the theme parks but stay for all the other exciting experiences. You’ll be glad you did.