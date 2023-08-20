This Cruise Line Kicks Off ‘Sailabration’ — How You Can Save On Holiday Cruises

Christmas just came early for anybody who loves river cruises. That’s because American Queen Voyages has already kicked off its Holiday “Sailabration.”

“Make memories to last a lifetime this holiday season on an enchanting all-inclusive voyage,” American Queen Voyages wrote on its website.

“Join us aboard our riverboats to celebrate enchanting holiday experiences on our Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s themed voyages,” American Queen Voyages continues. “These time-honored and revered experiential voyages are filled with American culinary specialties, festive entertainment, and superb service — the hallmark of American Queen Voyages.”

Here’s what the deal entails:

Passengers can save up to $3,000 per stateroom including $600 air credit, plus they will receive $200 in “Your Choice” onboard credit per stateroom. Steamboat Society of America members will also earn an additional 5 percent in savings.

You’ll have to hurry though. The sale prices are only good through October 31, 2023.

A Variety Of Cruises

There are a number of riverboat cruises offered during the deal — departing on different dates from different cities.

Consider, for instance, a Spokane to Portland cruise aboard the American Empress. The cruise, which departs November 19, 2023, has a “Thanksgiving” theme.

“As the American Empress transports guests through the rivers of the Pacific Northwest, evergreen and ever-beautiful, the landscape transforms from a majestic wall of spruce and pine to rolling hills speckled with vineyards and cherry trees,” American Queen Voyages explains. “Here, Mother Nature presents her purest expression of life — untamed, spiritual, and free.”

Fare for that cruise begins at $2,769 per person.

Then there’s a Memphis to New Orleans cruise aboard the American Queen. The cruise, which begins November 26, 2023, has a “Christmas Markets” theme.

“The charms of bygone eras flow from town to town on this Mississippi River journey,” American Queen Voyages explains. “Experience the Cajun charms of the Bayou in small towns filled with profound history, complemented by the big-city energy of the Big Easy and Baton Rouge. Everything is rich here, from the dramatic history to the cuisine.”

Fare for that cruise begins at $2,859 per person.

Other examples include a “Christmas cruise and Christmas markets” themed cruise sailing round trip from New Orleans aboard the American Queen, plus a round-trip “New Year’s Celebration” cruise also from New Orleans aboard the American Queen.

All-Inclusive Perks

All-inclusive fares include a one-night stay in a hotel before the cruise and unlimited beverages on the cruise, including selections from an extensive wine list, choice spirits, local craft beers, and specialty coffees. There are also open bars and lounges throughout the vessels, including a juice bar every morning.

Other amenities include gourmet breakfast, lunch, and dinner prepared with locally sourced and regionally inspired cuisine, daily onboard entertainment, and unlimited guided tours.

Passengers should also note that all-inclusive fares include pre-paid gratuities as well as port taxes and fees.

Know So You Can Book

Remember that the Holiday Sailabration offer expires October 31, 2023. Also, fares, savings, and eligible itineraries are capacity-controlled and may be changed or withdrawn at any time.

A $300 air credit per guest is available when booking airfare through American Queen Voyages. Otherwise, a $250 air credit per guest is available.

You can find all the details including information about itineraries and excursions for each sailing at American Queen Voyages’ Holiday Sailabration.

