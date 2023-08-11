My 9 Must-Have Items For Summer Adventure Excursions

For active-minded, adventurous types, summer vacation could very well include swimming, hiking, kayaking, or biking in a far-flung corner of the world. No matter your activity, you’ve got to make sure you have the appropriate gear for each.

My own summer agenda included a trek through the countryside of Colombia, with plenty of hiking and biking on the itinerary. I was determined to take only carry-ons, which meant my gear had to be light, compact, and work double-time to ensure comfort and safety while I was on the go.

Here are nine of my must-have items you may also want to consider for your own summer adventures and beyond!

1. AKHG Lost Lake Swim Tights/Tankini

This adventure apparel line, developed and designed by Duluth Trading Company, is built to move with you through your adventures. I loved their Lost Lake full-length swim tights and tankini. I put the combo to the test on a couple of bike rides during my trip and both pieces were up to the challenge. Made from quick-dry swimsuit material, both pieces offered me support, stretch, and UPF protection — trust me, I needed all of them while in Colombia. The tights have several pockets, and the best part, I could go from my bike seat to a quick cooling splash-break without fear of getting too soggy. Now that I’m home, I can’t wait to try out the set during a kayak excursion or two before the summer’s over.

2. Columbia Anytime Casual Skort

When you’re on an active vacation, every clothing choice counts. That’s why I leaned in hard on my Columbia Anytime Casual Skort during my time in South America. With a forgiving cut and built-in shorts, I wore this skort during the day while hiking and at night while out to dinner with a slightly dressier top and scarf. The added benefits of built-in UPF sun protection and a lot of stretch made packing this piece a no-brainer.

3. Gu

Sometimes, you need a sugary-carb punch to get you through a long bike ride, trail run, or hike, especially if the temperatures are on the warm side. Time and time again, Gu comes through in a pinch for me, and I made sure to stash a few extra packets while packing for Colombia. Packed with glucose, a bit of caffeine, carbs, and electrolytes, it helps keep your energy levels up while you’re on the go during an endurance-based activity. It certainly came in handy as I biked through the Tatacoa Desert — an incredible adventure! My favorite flavor, chocolate sea salt, tastes like a decadent dessert.

Know Before You Go: Energy gels can sometimes be tough on your tummy. Make sure you’ve tested out your favorite supplement before you hit the road. No one wants to be stomach sick on vacation!

This Moleskine Traveller’s Journal will help you gather and collect your travel thoughts Photo credit: Moleskine

4. Moleskine Travel Journal

Before I headed out, my husband gifted me Moleskine’s Traveller’s Journal, which I used nearly every day to document my journeys. Part of the line’s Passion Journal collection, the Traveller’s Journal has separate tabs for short trips, long trips, sketches, and in my case, story notes! After a long, exciting day, an evening journaling break will help you stay recharged and record your memories and observations.

Nomatic’s Travel Pack is the perfect adventure solution if you’re hitting tough terrain. Photo credit: Nomatic

5. Nomatic Travel Backpack

When you’re on the go, a good pack is everything. While it shouldn’t be too heavy, you need a sturdy, preferably water-resistant place to stash what you need. Nomatic’s Travel Backpack is that and much more. It’s got so many hidden pockets and spots for everything so you can stay organized. It’s slim but can expand from 20 Liters to 30 Liters if you need to pack for an overnight or several days; a big plus if an adventure excursion takes you into a remote area where a roller bag isn’t realistic. I especially loved the pack’s tough, nearly-waterproof exterior (which held up well in the Colombian rainforest) and its magnetic water bottle pockets!

SUNPLUS sunscreen lotion is safe for marine life and nourishes your skin while protecting it from damaging UV rays. Photo credit: SUNPLUS

6. SUNPLUS Sunscreen

The older I get, the more important it’s become to keep my skin protected from the Sun’s damaging rays. This was especially the case in Colombia, as it’s so close to the equator. It turns out that mineral-based sunscreens made with zinc oxide can be damaging to coral reefs and several countries no longer allow its use to better preserve marine life. I tried out a cleaner, more gentle alternative and loved it. SUNPLUS sunscreen gave me great two-in-one benefits: max SPF that kept my skin protected, with a nourishing, moisturizing element built in. It wasn’t greasy at all and the added botanicals, including primrose and chamomile, were a big bonus as well. It’s also water-resistant for more than an hour. I was glad to have found an environmentally friendly option that worked just as well, if not better, than other sunscreens on the market. No burns the entire trip!

Teva Hurricane XLT2s will take you from the trail into the water with no worries. Photo credit: Teva

7. Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandals

While I rely on my hiking boots when I hit the trails, I also love having a solid swim or beach sandal option. I just bought myself a new pair of Teva Hurricane XLT2s, replacing the old pair I’d lugged around the world for more than a dozen years before they finally and sadly fell apart. These Tevas are sturdy, help stabilize my foot, and take up very little carry-on room. They’re fully adjustable, ensuring complete comfort, and even treated with a natural microbial to keep stink or funk to a minimum. These sport sandals are winners if you plan to add some water time to your trip.

8. Venus Mini Travel Razor

While I mainly skip the makeup when I’m on an adventure trip, one thing I don’t leave behind is my razor. Venus’s mini travel razor is compact and comes in a sleek, small case that’s easy to throw into your carry-on. Its five blades ensure a super-close finish and each refill lasts up to a month. It’s always in my beauty kit, no matter where in the world I happen to end up.

9. Waterdrops

Last but absolutely not least, you’ve got to make sure you’re well-hydrated when you’re trekking and working up a sweat. That’s why I am never without a water bottle — and what goes in that bottle is critically important as you’re chewing up miles on pavement or trails. There are plenty of electrolyte tabs out there, but I really like waterdrop’s Microlyte cubes. They look a little like a tiny bouillon cube, easily dissolve in water, and leave a quick, potent dose of vitamins and minerals in your bottle. Their flavors — melon, blueberry, and grapefruit — are tasty, too!

Related Reading: