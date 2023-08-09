Save Big On A Cruise From The Danube River To The Black Sea This Fall

The Danube River flowing through Romania in the fall

Anybody who would love a river cruise on Europe’s Danube River, and has time to spare this fall, can save a significant amount of money on fares if they book passage soon.

That’s because tour guide operator Collette has kicked off a flash sale on its Cruising the Danube to the Black Sea tour. Travelers booking for the October 1 or October 10, 2023, departures can take advantage of the sale.

“This flash sale is really making waves,” Collette wrote on its website.

“Until space runs out, you can enjoy incredible savings on two departures of our Cruising the Danube to the Black Sea tour,” the tour guide continues. “For the October 1, and October 10, 2023, departure dates only, get 25 percent off solo travel using offer code DANUBESOLO, or get two for one pricing using offer code DANUBE2FOR1 on air-inclusive bookings.”

The heart of the 13 day, 12 night tour is a 10-night river cruise. It begins in Vienna, Austria, and then makes its way along the Danube before ending at Romania’s coast on the Black Sea.

The Tour’s Itinerary

“Experience the Danube River’s wonders from sparkling Vienna and Budapest to the Black Sea on a 10-night river cruise exploring 7 different countries,” Collette explains. “Explore Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, and Romania as you traverse 1,200 miles of the magical Danube.”

One of the tour’s highlights is sure to be marveling at “Iron Gates.” The imposing gorge’s enormous white limestone cliffs form the natural border between Serbia and Romania.

Other memorable highlights will include exploring Croatia’s Kopacki Rit Nature Park, as well as Belgrade, Serbia’s capital; Svistov, Bulgaria; Saint George Village, Romania; Bucharest, Romania’s capital; and Constanta, Romania’s largest seaport on the Black Sea.

“Indulge in unlimited wine with dinners onboard your cruise,” Collette continues. “Sample culinary delicacies, immerse yourself in ancient history, and soak in natural wonders from your four-star ship.”

That ship, the MS Amadeus Brilliant, has 76 cabins and suites.

Know So You Can Book Reservations

Pricing for Cruising the Danube to the Black Sea begins at $5,799 per person during the flash sale.

You’ll need to call Collette to make reservations at (800)-340-5158.

Importantly, the offer code DANUBE2FOR1 is per person, based on double occupancy, and does not include airfare. Meanwhile, the offer code DANUBESOLO is per person, based on single occupancy, and does not include airfare.

You can see the flash sale’s details as well as the full itinerary at Cruising the Danube to the Black Sea.

