Why UFO Fanatics Need To Head To Canada — A Study Of Sightings In The Area

Here’s some good news for experienced UFO hunters, wannabe UFO hunters, and anybody who just wants to take a fun road trip through Canada next month: Your trip planning just got considerably easier.

Now, rather than simply guessing where a UFO may be sighted, you can instead pinpoint where and when you’ll have the best chance to spot a UFO thanks to some new research.

Entertainment site Ontario Casinos analyzed data for all the UFO sightings reported in Canada in 2021 and 2022 using the Canadian UFO Report compiled by UFOlogy Research. That data, which comes from numerous sources, includes the location, date, time, and duration of the sightings, as well as comments about the object’s shape, color, behavior, and sound.

“Mysterious objects hurtling through the sky have long been a source of fascination around the world,” Ontario Casinos told TravelAwaits in a statement. “And with just under 1,500 reported UFO sightings across Canada from 2021 to 2022, it’s not an uncommon occurrence to spot something unusual in the skies.”

Here’s what you need to know so you can optimize your chance of spotting a UFO over Canada:

Top 5 Canadian Locations To Spot UFOs

Rank Location Total Number Of UFO Sightings (2021–22) 1 Calgary 47 2 Gatineau 45 3 Montreal, Toronto, and Edmonton 35 4 Vancouver 28 5 Winnipeg 23

Top 5 Canadian Provinces To Spot UFOs

Rank Location Total Number Of UFO Sightings (2021–22) Percentage Of All Sightings 1 Ontario 432 29 percent 2 Quebec 383 26 percent 3 British Columbia 208 14 percent 4 Alberta 160 11 percent 5 Nova Scotia 109 7 percent

Where UFOs Are Frequently Spotted

According to Ontario Casinos, your best bet for spotting a UFO in Canada will be by visiting Calgary.

“Calgary has been crowned as the best location in Canada to see UFOs, with 47 sightings logged since 2021,” Ontario Casinos told TravelAwaits. “Members of the public reported seeing things like glowing objects, long lines of white lights, and pulsating orbs in the sky.”

Gatineau, Quebec, is slightly behind Calgary with 45 UFO sightings since 2021.

Then, in a tie for third place, there have been 35 reports of UFO sightings in Montreal, Toronto, and Edmonton.

When it comes to provinces, the most UFO sightings took place in Ontario. Almost one-third (29 percent) of all the sightings in 2021 and 2022 took place there, Ontario Casinos continued.

Next, just over a quarter (26 percent) of the UFO sightings were reported in Quebec, followed by British Columbia, where 14 percent of the reported sightings occurred.

The least likely province for spotting UFOs is Yukon, which had just one reported sighting.

When To See A UFO

Some months have a higher incidence of reported UFO sightings than others.

“August is the best month for spotting UFOs in Canada, with 16 percent of all reported sightings since 2021 taking place in that month,” Ontario Casinos explains. “Perhaps this is due to the warmer temperatures and the fact that people are more likely to spend time outside during the summer months.”

May was just behind August with 15 percent of the reported sightings, while September rounded out the top three months with 10 percent of the reports of extraterrestrial objects, according to Ontario Casinos’ research.

Although the skies may be clear, you’re least likely to see a UFO in the winter. Indeed, just 4 percent of all the sightings occurred in December and February.

The Best Time Of Day To Spot UFOs

If you want to look for UFOs but aren’t a night owl and would rather not wake up early, Ontario Casinos has more good news.

“Given that UFO sightings usually include reports of flashing lights or glowing orbs in the sky, it makes sense that the most common time of day to spot UFOs is after dark,” Ontario Casinos notes.

“The most common time to see a UFO in Canada is 10 p.m., since 45 sightings occurred at this time of night,” Ontario Casinos continued. “Closely following is 11 p.m., with 39 sightings. Then, 9:45 p.m. rounds off the top three best times for UFO-hunting, with 38 different reports made at this time.”

Finally, it’s important to note that UFO sightings have occurred at all times of day across Canada, so be sure to look to the skies and always expect the unexpected.

