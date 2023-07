TravelAwaits’ Best Of Travel Awards 2023: Winners

TravelAwaits’ 2023 Best Of Travel Awards, presented by AllTrails and with the support of Luggage Free , the premier luggage shipping service, showcases our readers’ favorite destinations and businesses. Nominations and voting took place earlier this year, and we hope the final selections inspire your future adventures; congrats to all of the winners!

Another Best Of Travel Awards season is in the books; thank you to each and every reader that took the time to nominate and vote for your favorite travel destinations and businesses. I hope your favorites made the list, and if not, I hope that you will be encouraged to explore new locations you may not have thought of before.

Without any further ado, here are the winners in each category. To read more about every winner — as well as the other finalists for each category — make sure to click on the accompanying link. We look forward to seeing your nominations in next year’s event!

Air Travel

In addition to the winners listed below, read more about each of our readers picks for their favorite airlines and airline rewards programs as well as their picks for the best airports around the world.

Favorite U.S. Airline Delta Air Lines Favorite International Airline British Airways Favorite Airline Rewards Program SkyMiles (Delta) Favorite U.S. Airport Kansas City International Airport (MCI) Favorite Airport Outside Of The U.S. Vancouver International Airport (YVR)

Food & Drink

Hotels & Resorts