This National Seashore Announces Summer Programs — How To End A Perfect Day

After a perfect day at the beach, there’s nothing quite like winding down with an outdoor music performance or presentation.

If you’ll be visiting Cape Cod this summer, that’s exactly what you can do on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Indeed, Cape Cod National Seashore has announced the return of its popular “Evenings at Salt Pond” summer series for 2023. What’s more, Cape Symphony returns once again for a special “Symphony at the Seashore” performance on Thursday, August 24.

The events, which are free to attend, will be held every Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m., beginning tonight, June 27, through September 5 at the Salt Pond Visitor Center in Eastham, Massachusetts. Events will either be held at the outdoor amphitheater on the shores of Salt Pond or in the indoor auditorium.

Bench and lawn seating is available for outdoor events and you can even picnic while you’re there. The indoor programs will be held in the air-cooled auditorium. Auditorium doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for those events.

Here’s the schedule for this summer’s Evenings at Salt Pond.

Outer Cape Cod Chorale And Chamber Singers

June 27

This indoor concert, directed by Joe Dudzinski, is an acapella performance.

Underwater Archeology And The Whydah

June 28

Underwater archeological explorer Barry Clifford will talk about the wreck of the pirate ship Whydah as well as how artifacts are recovered from the sea floor during this indoor program.

Geography Gameshow

July 5

During this indoor and family-friendly program, Neal Nichols, Jr. will “render world and regional maps from memory.”

Digney Fignus Band

July 11

This Boston-based band will “get you moving with thought-provoking songs grounded in the roots/Americana landscape,” the National Park Service (NPS) explains.

Patz-4

July 12

Four visiting university students from Mexico will visit Cape Cod “to draw ideas from a local environmental success story in hopes of saving the polluted lake that defines and draws its name from their hometown, Pátzcuaro,” the NPS explains. The program will be held indoors.

Groovalottos

July 18

This soul-funk jam band, which has been nominated multiple times for a Grammy, is said to “play with their souls instead of their hands,” the NPS continues.

History Of Land Preservation On Cape Cod

July 19

During this indoor program, Mark Robinson, executive director of The Compact of Cape Cod Conservation Trusts, will present a chronological overview of attempts to “save the Cape,” over the past 100 years.

Sinta Quartet

July 25

This saxophone quartet’s program is influenced by funk, folk, soul, and post-minimalism musical genres. The performance, which will be indoors, is sponsored by the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival.

Jackson Gillman: Songs And Stories For A Small Planet

July 26

This indoor, family-focused program is a “celebration of nature with an eye to where we fit in and how we can help sustain our world,” according to the NPS.

Cirque By The Sea

August 1

The Payomet circus performers will present an original show for the whole family about a young farmer who is inspired by other farmers saving the planet.

“An Island In Time” With Sharon Dunn

August 2

During this indoor program, attendees will be able to “journey to Wellfleet’s Bound Brook Island through antique maps, photographs, and poems, and end with stories of 21st-century summer people and the challenges of a warming world,” the NPS explains.

August 8

Foote has made a career of “crafting sincere music built around honest lyricism and vibrant arrangements steeped in award-winning folk traditions,” the NPS continues.

Unexpected Biodiversity

August 9

Agnes Mittermayr, a marine ecologist at the Center for Coastal Studies, will lead a presentation about invertebrate biodiversity on the Lower Cape and how the physical world influences biological patterns during this indoor program.

Sugar Bucket

August 15

This traditional bluegrass string band will play modern classics, new-grass, and original compositions.

Road To The Mayflower

August 16

Karen Rinaldo and Kevin M. Doyle, co-authors of In the Wake of the Mayflower, will lead a presentation about the pilgrim’s road to the Mayflower during this indoor program. Their unique style combines visual and written history in a vignette format.

Aysanabee

August 22

Aysanabee — an Oji-Cree multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer/songwriter — is from the Sucker Clan of the Sandy Lake First Nation, a remote area in northwestern Ontario. The performance will feature “solemn and soaring sounds” that are equal parts hypnotic and melodic, according to the NPS.

Symphony At The Seashore

August 24

The performance by the Cape Symphony will feature local guest vocalists Mozelle Andrulot and Ella Mae Dixon.

Note: Shuttle services will be provided to and from the event at the Little Creek Parking Area on Doane Road.

Kim Moberg

August 29

Moberg, an award-winning singer/songwriter, will perform “heartfelt vocals and compositions that tug at feelings of melancholy, heartbreak, healing, and social consciousness,” while accompanied by guitarist Steve Gregory, the NPS explains.

In The Light Of Hopper

August 30

Lower Cape TV will present a panel discussion about realist painter and printmaker Edward Hopper before viewing the documentary, In the Light of Hopper.

Anna May

September 5

Musician Anna May “has a style that honors creative flexibility and personal musical freedom, as well as the importance of technique & cultural awareness,” the NPS notes.

Know Before You Go

Cape Cod National Seashore features 40 miles of pristine sandy beach, but the area is also home to lighthouses, cultural landscapes, and cranberry bogs. There are even numerous walking and biking trails.

The national seashore is 20 miles east of Hyannis, Massachusetts, and about 100 miles from Boston.

