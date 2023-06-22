Forget Revenge Travel, Why Bleisure Is The New Post-Pandemic Vacation Trend

Remember revenge travel? Hitting your bucket-list destinations with all the vacation budget you banked during the pandemic is so 2022. Now, the concept of bleisure — half business, half leisure — is the new and booming trend making the travel industry take notice.

With the recent arrival of hybrid employment arrangements, many people realize they can hop on that Zoom meeting, then head to the beach, or finish up a client call and take a hike, or hit up a museum. And why not? If the company is paying for you to attend a conference or meeting, and better yet picking up the tab on your transportation and accommodations, it only makes sense to tack on a couple of extra days. Perhaps you’d even consider taking a plus one, or your family!

Here are a few of the ways bleisure is poised to disrupt travel norms, and why it’s likely here to stay.

1. Adequate In-Room Workspaces Are More Essential Than Ever

If you’re working from the road, you’ve still got a job to do, and you’re going to want to do it in a comfortable, comprehensive space. A desk should be both decent and spacious, with all of the outlets and plugs you’ll need to keep a computer and other devices charged up and ready to go. A corresponding office-type chair should be comfortable and preferably ergonomic. Professional-grade, crash-proof, and free Wi-Fi is a non-negotiable for those who are taking Zoom calls during the day. In short, these work must-haves are essential. A room drenched in natural light can also help boost creativity and attentiveness while on the clock. Even community, co-working-type spaces in hotels or resorts are attractive to those who need to stay connected but don’t want to sit for an 8-hour stretch in their hotel room.

Properties are taking notice and many are offering these accommodations as standard to draw in bleisure travelers who will absolutely expect them.

2. Concierge Service Needs To Be On Point

Bleisure travelers want to get out there and experience a destination, but they likely won’t have much time to research about where they’re going. That’s where great concierge service could be a deal-breaker. Folks juggling work and play are going to lean in on expert, local advice on what to see, do, and where to eat, especially if they’re strapped for time. And that’s where an easy, effortless concierge service can make all the difference. If bleisure guests know they’ll get the straight scoop from hotel staff on where — and perhaps more importantly, where not — to go, it’s instant peace of mind and maximizes their precious hours for fun off the clock.

3. Destinations Are King…

While business travel usually dictates the destination, let’s face it: no one wants to spend free time in a ho-hum location. Bleisure travelers are looking for fun places to mix their business and leisure time, and given the option, the beach, the mountains, or an accessible city with plenty to see and do is going to top their list. If they have a partner or family with them, it’s especially important they’re entertained during work hours. Bleisure travelers typically extend their work travel by a day or two, not weeks, so they want to see and experience the best a place has to offer in a quick, short burst.

Bottom line: Bleisure travelers are going to maximize their work-play balance at an attractive destination with plenty to offer them, and those who have tagged along with them, on the trip.

4. …Convenience Is Queen…

Balancing meetings, calls, and conferences with vacation time can be tough. That’s why ease and convenience are so important when it comes to switching between work and play. Good, on-property dining options (with grab-and-go options!) combined with great room service both allow a bleisure traveler to stay fueled during those long days at the desk. In-room perks, like an upgraded coffee machine and minibar, also go a long way to make those working from the road feel a bit more at home. Efficient check-in and check-out policies, as well as flexible check-out times, are also invaluable offerings, as are quick, seamless valet services and rideshare zones. Same-day laundry service makes getting a suit pressed before a meeting a snap.

“Quick,” “easy,” and “on time” are more than mere buzzwords when it comes to what bleisure travelers are looking for, and the more convenient a hotel or resort can make their stay, all the better!

5. …And Amenities Are Everything

Finally, let’s talk amenities. The savviest hotels and resorts trying to draw in bleisure travelers know how important it is to anticipate their needs and make sure they are addressed. A smart suite of amenities can go a long way in accomplishing this aim.

Topping the must-have list is an onsite and complete recreation facility with weights, cardio equipment, and areas for self-led yoga or pilates. A spa offering stress-busting treatments with hours that stretch beyond the normal 9-to-5 is also a major plus. In-room smart speakers for background music while crunching numbers or finishing a report is a creature comfort many bleisure travelers crave. Check-in snacks are always a welcomed gesture and free breakfast is a move that doesn’t cost a property a lot but goes a long way toward building goodwill.

Word to the wise: It looks like bleisure travel is a trend that will continue to soar. A survey by the Global Business Travel Association asked travel managers if they thought employees were more interested in bleisure travel post-pandemic. A whopping 82 percent responded that their teams would be equally or more interested in such extensions. And with travel costs continuing to rise, workers are realizing bleisure travel is actually a budget-friendly way to sneak some vacation time in on the company’s dime.